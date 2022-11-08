ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are The Best Truck Stop Eats In Florida

If you're on a road trip, live like truckers and visit a stop if you're getting hungry. These places are like roadside eateries and diners, serving up yummy dishes made to fill you up.

For those curious about these restaurants, look no further than LoveFood . The website found the best truck stop eats in every state: "Hitting the road? You'll probably want to plan some sustenance stops along the way – and if you skip the chains, there are some real unexpected food treasures to be found. Here are the best truck stop roadside eats in every US state."

Florida's No. 1 truck stop is Cafe 27 ! Writers also explained why they chose this restaurant:

"Naturally, the wildest place to pull up your truck in Florida is just north of Miami, on the periphery of the Everglades. Not only is Cafe 27 a popular trucker spot, it’s also a meeting place for gearheads and it turns into a bar with metal bands at night (events are still currently subject to change, so check before you go). When it comes to food, start with the gator bites, before tucking into a sandwich with mahi served grilled, blackened or fried."

You can find Cafe 27 at 4690 US Highway 27 in Southwest Ranches. They're available for dine-in and takeout.

Check out the full list on LoveFood 's website.

