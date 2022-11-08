Read full article on original website
‘Harry Potter’ stars who have died
Robbie Coltrane's passing is the latest notable Harry Potter deaths Harry (Daniel Radcliffe, center) faces the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The "Harry Potter" books and movies captivated audiences of all ages thanks to the longevity of the series. Many of those who featured in roles on the big screen will live on forever in the memories of wizarding fans. Still, real-life deaths have happened to some of the stars of the films and have been met with great sadness over the years. Here's a look at some of the "Harry Potter" actors we've lost over the years:Robbie Coltrane...
Robbie Coltrane Cause Of Death Revealed A Week After The Loss Of ‘Harry Potter’ Star
Robbie Coltrane died at the age of 72 following multiple organ failure, according to multiple UK reports. The death certificate of the Harry Potter star also noted he had been suffering from sepsis, lower respiratory tract infection and heart block. Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the fantasy films, had also been diagnosed with obesity and Type 2 diabetes. RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’ Star Rupert Grint “Heartbroken,” Remembers Robbie Coltrane The Harry Potter universe mourned the loss of Coltrane and his film costars paid tribute to the late actor with personal messages. “Heartbroken to hear that Robbie is gone. I’ll never forget the smell of cigars...
Harry Potter: Dobby's grave on Welsh beach saved for now
A memorial at the "resting place" of the beloved Harry Potter character, Dobby the House Elf, can remain on an environmentally sensitive beach. Dobby's mock grave sits above Freshwater West beach in Pembrokeshire, where the character's death was filmed. Concerns about high visitor numbers and pollution led to a survey...
The Crown: Netflix users are ‘struggling’ with season 5 because of Harry Potter
Some viewers of The Crown are struggling with the new season because of Harry Potter.The Netflix show has returned for a fifth run, which will serve as its penultimate, and the new episodes will chart royal family events that occurred in the 1990s.A new cast is in place for the final two seasons to reflect the passing of time, but one newcomer is distracting viewers in a big way.Imelda Staunton replaces Claire Foy and Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in the new season – and while she’s impressing many, there are a contingent of people who cannot help...
Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away
Leslie Phillips was an English actor, author, and voice artist. He enjoyed an amazing career in show business which spanned several decades. Throughout his time in entertainment, Leslie was mostly known for playing smooth and upper-class comic roles utilizing his "hello" and "ding dong" catchphrases. He warmed his way into the hearts of many fans with his immense talents, and they stayed loyal to him until the end.
Harry Potter Fans Asked to Stop Leaving Socks at Iconic Film Location
Please stop leaving socks on Freshwater West Beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales. That's the message that the National Trust of Wales has for Harry Potter fans following an eight-month review of the site. According to Entertainment Weekly, so many fans of Harry Potter have left socks on the beach — the site of the death scene for the beloved Dobby in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part One — that it's become an environmental issue.
Warner Bros. CEO wants a 'Harry Potter' sequel. But fans – and the stars – might not.
Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav expressed interest in furthering Harry Potter's story, if J.K. Rowling is game. But would fans approve?
