Rishi Sunak made 'grubby political deal' in cabinet appointment of Gavin Willliamson, says Yvette Cooper

Rishi Sunak did “grubby political deals” in the appointment of Sir Gavin Williamson to the cabinet, Yvette Cooper has said.

The prime minister gave the MP for South Staffordshire a Cabinet Office ministerial role, despite being warned he was under investigation for allegedly bullying former Conservative chief whip Wendy Morton.

Mr Sunak also reappointed Suella Braverman as home secretary six days after she quit over a security breach.

“In both cases, this really looks like Rishi Sunak has just done grubby political deals that aren’t in the national interest,” the shadow home secretary told BBC Breakfast.

