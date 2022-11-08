South Yorkshire sheep sport bright pink wool after feeder mishap

Sheep in South Yorkshire were spotted with bright pink hair-dos after a mishap with a feeder.

The flock of Swiss Valais Blacknose at Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley gave themselves a new look after rubbing themselves against a red feeder as they ate.

“I’d assumed it was spray marker,” farmer Richard Nicholson said of his theory before realising that the feeder was to blame.

The farm animals have not been affected by the dye.

Staff hope that the colour will eventually wash out from the rain, or it will grow out.

Sign up to our newsletters.