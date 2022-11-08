ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

University of Kentucky student filmed hurling racial slur at Black peer

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YQ6kt_0j393bYL00

Shocking footage shows a white student at the University of Kentucky repeatedly hurling a racial slur at her Black peer.

Sophia Rosing, 22, was arrested for verbally and physically attacking other students while allegedly inebriated in the early hours of Sunday, 6 November.

This video shows one of the night's incidents involving a student who had been working an overnight shift at the campus residence, according to NBC.

"I do not get paid enough for this," she can be heard saying in the clip.

