ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Key protein discovery could help with early lung cancer detection and treatment

By Lucinda Cameron
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hl8jW_0j393Zjl00

Scientists investigating the mechanics of the early stages of lung cancer have identified a new potential treatment which could also help with early detection of the disease.

A study found that levels of a key protein – called TLR2 – in tumours could help predict a patient’s survival chances after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

Researchers used data from human tumour samples to confirm that patients with high levels of the protein in the early stages of lung cancer had increased survival compared with those who had lower levels.

A drug compound that activates TLR2 was tested in mice and was found to reduce tumour growth in the early stages of the disease.

I think these results are really exciting

Dr Fraser Millar, University of Edinburgh

Experts say the breakthrough could help spot the disease sooner and improve outcomes for patients.

The five-year survival rate from late stage lung cancer is only 6%, compared with 50% when diagnosed earlier.

The research is a collaboration between researchers from the University of Edinburgh, University College London , University of Cantabria in Spain , the Spanish National Research Council and the Mayo Clinic in the USA.

Dr Fraser Millar, clinical lecturer in respiratory medicine at the University of Edinburgh, said: “I think these results are really exciting. Very little is known about the biology of early lung cancer and, by understanding this process more, we have identified a possible new treatment for this devastating disease.

“This project highlights the value of basic science research and how this can be translated into new treatments for patients.”

A group, led by researchers from the University of Edinburgh, discovered that TLR2 helps control some of the body’s defence mechanisms when cancerous mutations occur in cells.

The protein is linked with senescence, a process whereby cells stop growing and secrete a variety of chemicals and other proteins which collectively act as warning signals and defences against cancer.

Senescent cells are present in early lung cancers, but are no longer present in late-stage cancers, suggesting that senescence can prevent cancer progression.

Having identified TLR2’s importance, the team used data from human tumour samples to look at the survival of patients with high levels of the protein in the early stages of lung cancer compared with those who had lower levels.

The team then used a drug known to activate TLR2 in a mouse model of lung cancer and found that the drug reduced lung tumour growth.

Experts hope the findings could lead to research into using senescence and the associated secreted chemicals as part of a screening programme to provide earlier lung cancer diagnosis.

However the team said further research is needed, such as clinical trials to confirm whether the drug is effective in humans.

The study is published in Cell Reports.

It was funded by Cancer Research UK, Wellcome, the Ministry of Science and Innovation of the Government of Spain and the US National Institute on Aging.

Comments / 0

Related
News-Medical.net

Pancreatic cancer could be detected up to three years earlier than current diagnoses

Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
The Independent

‘Case of woman who survived 12 tumours paves way for early cancer diagnosis’

Researchers say the exceptional case of a woman who has survived 12 tumours opens up new avenues for early diagnosis and immunotherapy in cancer.Scientists discovered that the 12 tumours, five of them malignant (cancerous), are due to the fact that the patient inherited mutations in a gene essential for life from both parents.According to the researchers, the patient’s immune system naturally generates a strong anti-inflammatory response that fights the tumours.Understanding how it does this could help stimulate the immune system in other cases, they suggest.We still don’t understand how this individual could have developed during the embryonic stage, nor could...
scitechdaily.com

A New More Effective Cancer Treatment

A Tohuku University research team has created a more effective lymphatic cancer treatment. Lymph node metastasis is a sign that things are going from bad to worse in cancer patients, and prompt treatment is vital. The Graduate School of Biomedical Engineering at Tohoku University has created a lymphatic drug delivery...
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover how bacteria make pancreatic cancer cells grow and move

Virginia Tech researchers from the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics and the Department of Biochemistry have discovered a characteristic of a common oral bacterium that relocates to pancreatic cancer tumors that may help guide future therapeutic interventions for treatment. The bacterium, Fusobacterium nucleatum, may play a key role in how aggressively cancer grows and moves throughout the body.
studyfinds.org

2 drugs may help stop pancreatic cancer before it starts

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Pancreatic cancer is an especially elusive form of the disease, known to go undetected in many patients for quite some time due to lack of symptoms. This “silent” nature allows pancreatic cancer to progress undetected and spread to other organs. Researchers from the University of Florida, however, report that two drugs may be able to stop pancreatic cancer before it has a chance to start by reversing a key cellular process involved in its progression.
TODAY.com

Why do colon cancer tumors grow so fast? Study identifies new gene that may play a role

A newly identified colon cancer gene may drive the disease by making the environment in the vicinity of tumors more hospitable to them, researchers say. The gene, which appears to speed tumor growth by pumping up inflammation around it, may offer insights into lifestyle changes, as well as potential therapies, to help slow growth down, according to the report published in Nature Communications.
boldsky.com

Omega-3 That Can Destroy Cancer Cells: A New Promise For Cancer Treatment

The University of Louvain has made a significant discovery by finding that a well-known Omega-3 fatty acid found in fish can assist cancer tumours in disintegrating from within due to its action. Cancer tumours in acidosis rely on these fatty acids, but they cannot store them properly - thus poisoning themselves [1].
powerofpositivity.com

18 Symptoms of Autoimmune Arthritis That Most People Ignore

Perhaps you heard someone mention autoimmune arthritis–like rheumatoid or psoriatic arthritis. But do you know how to identify the debilitating symptoms?. Typically, your immune system produces antibodies to protect your body from bacteria and viruses. But sometimes, your immune system creates antibodies that go after your body’s healthy tissue and cells, which leads to an autoimmune condition in which these super antibodies continue to attack your body’s healthy cells. The only treatment is to suppress your immune system to suppress its inaccurate immune response.
MedicalXpress

Study points to potential new treatment for inflammatory bowel diseases

People with inflammatory bowel diseases develop inflammation of the intestine that can cause thickening of the gut wall and life-threatening blockage of the intestinal tube. Twenty to 50 percent of people with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are affected over their lifetime by this poorly understood condition, called "fibrosis." "Currently...
Health Digest

What Are The Treatments For Skin Cancer?

Skin cancer is a dangerous illness that causes abnormal skin cell growth, and it can be fueled by exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun, explains the Mayo Clinic. It is among the most common types of cancer, affecting approximately every 1 in 5 people in the U.S. by age 70, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. In addition, people who have had more than five sunburns have an even greater risk of melanoma. The American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) states that around 9,500 Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer daily.
Devo

Apples are a cure for many serious diseases

Apple is a popular fruit that contains antioxidants, beneficial vitamins, and a lot of other nutrients. Because of the nutritional content of apples, apples may help improve human health, Apples come in a variety of shapes, colors and flavors, and all kinds of apples are good for your health, and here we will show you some of benefits of eating apples.
Medical News Today

Lung cancer: Novel drug shows promise in early-stage clinical trials

Fusion of the ROS-1 gene with other genes accounts for about 0.9–2.6% of non-small cell lung cancers, the most common form of lung cancer. FDA-approved drugs, such as crizotinib and entrectinib, that target the ROS-1 fusion protein show antitumor activity, but the emergence of resistance to these drugs is common.
MedicalXpress

Research identifies new way to halt pancreatic cancer invasion by targeting healthy cells

Researchers from Barts Cancer Institute at Queen Mary University of London have identified a new channel of communication through which non-cancerous cells drive the invasion of cancer cells in pancreatic cancer. By blocking a particular signaling molecule within this pathway, called Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor 1 (FGFR1), the team was...
Medical News Today

What can cause pain in the hip joint?

Joint pain in the hip may occur due to one of several different underlying causes, such as bursitis, arthritis, or tears in the cartilage. A person may be able to treat some cases at home, but severe cases may require additional medical intervention. The hip is a stable ball and...
Healthline

Parathyroid Cancer: Everything You Should Know

Parathyroid cancer is a very rare type of cancer, leading to fragile and painful bones, digestive trouble, and kidney stones. Less than 100 people receive a diagnosis in the United States each year. This cancer grows in your parathyroid glands and causes your body to overproduce an important hormone called parathyroid hormone.
MedicalXpress

Cell competition may explain cancer relapses, research suggests

A normal process called cell competition, in which healthy tissues eliminate unhealthy cells, could be responsible for cancer relapses in patients months or years after they were declared cancer-free, a new study by UT Southwestern researchers suggests. The findings, published in Cancer Discovery, could lead to better ways to treat...
The Independent

The Independent

914K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy