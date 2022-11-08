Thursday, November 17th (Evans-Lively) Anti-racist pedagogy may be used in any course, no matter the discipline or division. Jamie Shenton, Eva Cadavid, and Jennifer Muzyka attended the Antiracist Pedagogy Across the Curriculum (ARPAC) Institute at St. Cloud State University. Anti-racist pedagogy may be defined as an instructor’s ongoing and intentional efforts to make the choice to teach and facilitate learning in ways that encourage racial equity. For this pedagogy lunch, Eva and Jennifer will share some of what they learned and how it is applicable across all three divisions. We encourage people to bring one or two learning goals (think big) and attendant learning objectives (concrete knowledge or skills) for a course they are currently teaching that we can think through using an antiracist lens.

