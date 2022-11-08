ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

2 charged after video doorbell records child being beaten in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man and woman have been charged after a video doorbell recorded a child being beaten in Independence, Missouri. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office says 33-year-old Terry L. Watson has been charged with one count of first-degree assault or, in the alternative, abuse or neglect of a child. He is also facing one count of abuse or neglect of a child.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Salina Post

Man dies after exchange of gunfire with Kansas officers

KANSAS CITY —One person is dead after an overnight officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansas. Just after midnight, police were investigating a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of Wood Street when they encountered a suspicious vehicle parked in the area, according to a media release. Upon inspection, they...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Independence man, woman face charges after child's beating caught on video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man and woman are facing child abuse charges after video of a child's beating surfaced online. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Terry L. Watson, 33, faces domestic assault or in the alternative, abuse or neglect of a child, as well as abuse or neglect of a child. Tiffnee Hockaday, 38, faces a charge of child abuse or neglect of a child.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
WIBW

Missouri man charged for using intimidating note to rob Olathe bank

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Missouri has been charged for using an “intimidating note” to rob an Olathe bank. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Wednesday, Nov. 9, Lucas John Royce Spies, 27, of Harrisonville, Mo., has been charged with one count of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Wanted: Tommy Weddle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 52-year-old Tommy D. Weddle is wanted on a warrant that was issued following a sex offender registration violation in Missouri. Weddle is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri. His last known address was in...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

Recreational marijuana legalized by state voters

Missouri voters have approved legalizing recreational marijuana. A constitutional amendment legalizing recreational weed was approved statewide on Tuesday by a margin of 53 percent in favor to 47 percent opposed. Platte Countians overwhelmingly favored the question, with the issue receiving 62 percent approval in Platte County to 38 percent opposed.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
