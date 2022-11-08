Read full article on original website
The Mutual Ice Company Building supplied ice throughout Kansas City from 1907 to 1939CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Plaza Holiday Lighting Schedule Announced for Thanksgiving EveningEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
The historic building formerly known as President Hotel has come a long way since 1926 including the 1935 cold caseCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 1935 cold case of Artemus Ogletree and the association with the then-named Hotel President in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
Victim Of Senseless Shooting Still Hasn't Seen Justice In Over A YearStill UnsolvedKansas City, MO
KCTV 5
Platte County prosecutor finds police used reasonable force in May shooting
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd found that reasonable force was used by law enforcement officers when they shot and killed a Kansas City, Kansas, man wanted for murder on May 3 after he led police on a high-speed chase across the metro. Zahnd issued...
Lee’s Summit man convicted of $1M extortion scheme
A federal jury convicted a Lee's Summit man in connection with a $1 million extortion scheme targeting a Kansas City victim.
KCTV 5
2 charged after video doorbell records child being beaten in Independence
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man and woman have been charged after a video doorbell recorded a child being beaten in Independence, Missouri. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office says 33-year-old Terry L. Watson has been charged with one count of first-degree assault or, in the alternative, abuse or neglect of a child. He is also facing one count of abuse or neglect of a child.
KCTV 5
Man, woman charged after Independence police investigate Ring video of child’s beating
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has charged an Independence man and woman after concerned community members contacted Independence police to report a video showing a child’s beating. Terry L. Watson is charged with first-degree domestic assault and abuse or neglect of a child. Tiffnee...
KC-area Proud Boys member sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Gardner man, and Proud Boy member, sentenced to 70 days in prison and a $500 fine for his role in the Jan. 6 riot.
kcur.org
Ex-Kansas City cop appeals 2019 conviction for killing a Black man, says judge misapplied the law
Lawyers for Eric DeValkenaere argued that a judge reached several wrong conclusions when convicting the former Kansas City Police Department detective of the 2019 killing of Cameron Lamb. Jackson County Judge Dale Youngs last year found DeValkenaere guilty of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action for shooting Lamb to...
Kansas City-area locksmiths with mysterious owners charging absurd rates
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Robert Flaws was told the cost of unlocking his car would be about $72. So then why was his bill $871, more than 10 times the amount he was quoted? When the locksmith wouldn’t give him an answer, Flaws called FOX4 Problem Solvers for help. He was one of several people who […]
Man dies after exchange of gunfire with Kansas officers
KANSAS CITY —One person is dead after an overnight officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansas. Just after midnight, police were investigating a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of Wood Street when they encountered a suspicious vehicle parked in the area, according to a media release. Upon inspection, they...
kshb.com
Man charged for assaulting officers trying to stop sideshow in downtown KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old man admitted to assaulting Kansas City, Missouri, police officers who were trying to stop a sideshow in downtown. Alejandro Valdez, of Kansas City, Kansas, was arrested for the incident that happened early in the morning on Monday, Nov. 7. According to a KCPD...
KMBC.com
Independence man, woman face charges after child's beating caught on video
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man and woman are facing child abuse charges after video of a child's beating surfaced online. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Terry L. Watson, 33, faces domestic assault or in the alternative, abuse or neglect of a child, as well as abuse or neglect of a child. Tiffnee Hockaday, 38, faces a charge of child abuse or neglect of a child.
WIBW
Missouri man charged for using intimidating note to rob Olathe bank
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Missouri has been charged for using an “intimidating note” to rob an Olathe bank. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Wednesday, Nov. 9, Lucas John Royce Spies, 27, of Harrisonville, Mo., has been charged with one count of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery.
kttn.com
Missouri man found guilty of leading criminal enterprise linked to two murders
A Missouri man was convicted by a federal trial jury of leading a criminal enterprise linked to two murders and multiple violent assaults, and which distributed at least a kilogram of methamphetamine every day for nearly a year in the Kansas City, Springfield, St. Joseph, and St. Louis, Mo., areas, as well as illegally possessing firearms.
KCTV 5
Wanted: Tommy Weddle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 52-year-old Tommy D. Weddle is wanted on a warrant that was issued following a sex offender registration violation in Missouri. Weddle is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri. His last known address was in...
Police search for missing Kansas City, Kansas man
Kansas City, Kansas, police are looking for missing 63-year-old Paul Thrasher, who is driving a blue, vintage 1972 Chevrolet truck.
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department locate find missing woman
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has located a woman who had been missing since 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
KMBC.com
Overland Park man sentenced in fatal hit-and-run of 10-year-old Eudora girl
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — A tragic case has come to a close in the Douglas County court system. An Overland Park, Kansas, man has been sentenced to multiple years in prison for a fatal hit-and-run crash. The May 2022 incident killed a 10-year-old Eudora girl and caused injuries to...
plattecountylandmark.com
Recreational marijuana legalized by state voters
Missouri voters have approved legalizing recreational marijuana. A constitutional amendment legalizing recreational weed was approved statewide on Tuesday by a margin of 53 percent in favor to 47 percent opposed. Platte Countians overwhelmingly favored the question, with the issue receiving 62 percent approval in Platte County to 38 percent opposed.
Man found dead outside Grandview apartments where woman shot in car week earlier
Police said it was too early to say whether the two incidents were connected but the way the victims were found is eerily similar.
Suspect in 2 Olathe bank robberies arrested after police chase
Kansas Highway Patrol and Olathe police chase and arrest a suspect believed to be involved in a bank robbery and an attempted bank robbery.
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some Kansas police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
