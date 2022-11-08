Read full article on original website
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
Feels So Good Festival this weekend in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The third annual Feels So Good Festival is happening this weekend on Saturday, November 12 from 2 to 10 p.m. The FSG shop, located at 211 Alpine Road in South Austin, is celebrating 15 years in business with live music, food trucks, and vendors for the event benefiting the Austin Music Foundation.
Man accused of carrying chainsaw, chopping down trees in Greenbelt
AUSTIN, Texas - South Austin residents are disturbed about a homeless man with a chainsaw who has been cutting down trees, they said. Court documents show the man has been arrested multiple times for criminal trespassing. Neighbors said they’re concerned for their safety and want something done. "For the...
Austin eatery bakes one of the best cupcakes in Texas & the country: report
When you think of the state of Texas, you think of great sports, things to do, nightlife, and food. When thinking of food we know your mind wonders to barbecue, tacos, meat and more of the ole thing, but when it comes to sweets, this Central Texas eatery is doing something right.
New restaurants coming to Kyle, including Chipotle, Crust Pizza, Spoon + Fork
Residents of Kyle often complain about not having enough restaurants to keep up with the surging population, but that dynamic is changing as more businesses open in the Hays County city.
62-year-old Jacky Gaschot Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Austin on Friday evening. The crash happened in the 800 block of E. Riverside Drive at 5:22 p.m. According to the authorities, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a sedan following the collision.
Austin FC and APA! team up to give dogs a better life
Austin FC partners with Austin Pets Alive! to feature an adoptable dog as their mascot every game. So far, 36 dogs have been adopted.
Study: Austin bakery serves up the best bread in Texas
"Garlic bread is my favorite food. I could honestly eat it for every meal." Us too Scott Pilgrim. Us too.
Businesses offer freebies for Central Texas veterans and service members
Several businesses in Central Texas are saying thanks to veterans and active service members with free items, discounts, and more this Veterans Day. Here's a list of the promotions. Keep in mind, you may be required to show a military ID. 7-Eleven. 7-Eleven’s quarter-pound big bite 100% all beef hot...
APD looking for man last seen at The Domain
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a man last seen at The Domain in North Austin earlier this month. 34-year-old Justin Haden was last seen on Nov. 1 and was reported missing on Nov. 7. It is currently unknown why it took six days for him to be reported missing.
Man commits 2 bank robberies in Austin while wearing fake beard
The Austin Police Department asked for help identifying a man connected to two armed bank robberies—one in northwest Austin and the other in southwest Austin.
Donut 79 in Round Rock under new management as La Concha Feliz
Donut 79 has a new name and new management. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Donut 79, a donut shop and bakery at 310 W. US 79, Round Rock, is under new management as La Concha Feliz, a bakery offering donuts, cakes and traditional Mexican baked goods. The store changed hands and opened in early August. 512-358-4089 Facebook: La Concha Feliz Bakery.
Mystery solved — How a portable building ended up left along a Hays County road
A Hays County resident says she's worried there's a jumbo-sized case of illegal dumping near her home. Not tires or old appliances, but an entire portable building she says has been sitting on the side of the road for weeks.
Austin ISD apologizes to teachers over late payroll, missing stipends
Weeks into the school year, the Austin Independent School District was still trying to recover from the record-high number of teachers who quit or retired the previous year. But amid hiring nearly one thousand new teachers, the school district missed an important deadline: payroll.
APD, TABC investigate reported assault inside 6th Street bar; friends say victim is in hospital
The Austin Police Department the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) are investigating a reported assault at The 512 on 6th early Sunday morning.
This Austin Restaurant Had a Pet Alligator Named Charlie
On a spring morning in 1964, a municipal dog catcher hovered over UT’s Littlefield Fountain, net in hand, while an elusive 4-foot-long alligator scuttled underneath the algae-filled water. Reports hinted that it belonged to a fraternity, but when nobody claimed the reptile, police planned on dropping him off at a zoo. That is until restaurateur Ralph Moreland showed up at the station ready to adopt.
Dave and Buster’s to Open Significant New Location in Austin
The upcoming development is significant both in terms of estimated cost—$3,609,602—and its size of 22,983 square feet.
Low-level marijuana possession decriminalized in San Marcos, 4 other Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - The proposal to decriminalize marijuana possession, in low amounts, won big in San Marcos. More than 80% responded to the call made by an advocacy group called Mano Amiga. Tuesday night, members celebrated the victory. Among those at the party was the group’s Right to Justice Coordinator Elle Cross.
New maritime-themed bar, boutique and more San Marcos business news
The Native Blends opened at 309 N. Edward Gary St., San Marcos, in September. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Aquarium on the Square, a maritime-themed bar, opened in August at 126 S. Guadalupe St., San Marcos. The Aquarium on the Square features signature Fish Bowl drinks similar to its counterpart on Sixth Street in Austin with shareable cocktail bowls for two, three, and four or more drinkers with sizes dubbed Snapper, Marlin and Great White, respectively. 512-499-8003. www.aquariumonthesquare.com.
1 Person Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Austin early Tuesday morning. The crash happened at 4711 E Riverside Dr at around 2:41 a.m. According to the Austin Fire Department, two vehicles were involved in the collision that sent one into a power pole.
Judge sets trial date for Kaitlin Armstrong, accused of murdering pro-cyclist
During a pre-trial hearing, Armstrong’s defense team argued early-obtained evidence was gathered improperly by homicide detectives and thus should not be available for prosecutors to use against Armstrong in her upcoming trial.
