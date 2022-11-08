ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox7austin.com

Feels So Good Festival this weekend in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The third annual Feels So Good Festival is happening this weekend on Saturday, November 12 from 2 to 10 p.m. The FSG shop, located at 211 Alpine Road in South Austin, is celebrating 15 years in business with live music, food trucks, and vendors for the event benefiting the Austin Music Foundation.
fox7austin.com

Man accused of carrying chainsaw, chopping down trees in Greenbelt

AUSTIN, Texas - South Austin residents are disturbed about a homeless man with a chainsaw who has been cutting down trees, they said. Court documents show the man has been arrested multiple times for criminal trespassing. Neighbors said they’re concerned for their safety and want something done. "For the...
fox7austin.com

Businesses offer freebies for Central Texas veterans and service members

Several businesses in Central Texas are saying thanks to veterans and active service members with free items, discounts, and more this Veterans Day. Here's a list of the promotions. Keep in mind, you may be required to show a military ID. 7-Eleven. 7-Eleven’s quarter-pound big bite 100% all beef hot...
fox7austin.com

APD looking for man last seen at The Domain

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a man last seen at The Domain in North Austin earlier this month. 34-year-old Justin Haden was last seen on Nov. 1 and was reported missing on Nov. 7. It is currently unknown why it took six days for him to be reported missing.
austinmonthly.com

This Austin Restaurant Had a Pet Alligator Named Charlie

On a spring morning in 1964, a municipal dog catcher hovered over UT’s Littlefield Fountain, net in hand, while an elusive 4-foot-long alligator scuttled underneath the algae-filled water. Reports hinted that it belonged to a fraternity, but when nobody claimed the reptile, police planned on dropping him off at a zoo. That is until restaurateur Ralph Moreland showed up at the station ready to adopt.
Community Impact Austin

New maritime-themed bar, boutique and more San Marcos business news

The Native Blends opened at 309 N. Edward Gary St., San Marcos, in September. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Aquarium on the Square, a maritime-themed bar, opened in August at 126 S. Guadalupe St., San Marcos. The Aquarium on the Square features signature Fish Bowl drinks similar to its counterpart on Sixth Street in Austin with shareable cocktail bowls for two, three, and four or more drinkers with sizes dubbed Snapper, Marlin and Great White, respectively. 512-499-8003. www.aquariumonthesquare.com.
