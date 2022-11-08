ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

DawgsDaily

Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In

As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games.  These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat ...
STARKVILLE, MS
dawgnation.com

HS football preview: Westminster vs. Lovett in playoffs

DawgNation’s Brandon Adams and 247sports.com’s Rusty Mansell will call the playoff game on Friday night for Peachtree TV. Westminster plays at Lovett in the first round of the Class AAAA football playoffs on Friday for the Georgia High School Association (GHSA). To find out more information about the private school showdown, please go to Score Atlanta.
WESTMINSTER, SC
Red and Black

OPINION: UGA must take crowd management seriously

I was excited. The entire week leading up to the Georgia Tennessee game, I couldn’t get my mind off of it. Saturday morning, I got to the gate early, where the crowd built over cruelly slow hours of waiting to enter the stadium. As excited as I was about...
ATHENS, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Redan honors Phillips family with hall of fame inductions

Redan High School inducted Jamil, Brandon, PJ, and Porsha Phillips into the Redan High School Hall of Fame on Nov. 6. Each of the four siblings played sports and graduated from Redan High School before playing Major League Baseball or playing in the WNBA. Former Redan principal and baseball coach Greg Goodwin said the honor was “a long time coming.”
REDAN, GA
Red and Black

Dawgs Demand Better march from Atlanta to Athens for racial justice

On Friday, Nov. 4, a solidarity walk organized by Dawgs Demand Better was held to bring attention to local racial justice issues. The walk started in Atlanta, Georgia at the Georgia State Capitol on Nov. 3 and ended at the arch in Athens, Georgia. Around 6 p.m., the solidarity walk...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Fight breaks out between Tate Plaza speaker and UGA alum

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to better reflect the nature of this situation. A fight occurred between a speaker and a spectator at the University of Georgia's Tate Plaza on Nov. 7, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black. According to...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

B-52s to play their final show at the Classic Center in Athens

It’s no question that the B-52s have left an indefinite mark on the history of Athens. Since their first show on Valentine’s Day in a house on Milledge Avenue in 1977, the B-52s have become rock legends whose humble beginnings serve as inspiration for aspiring musicians to this day.
ATHENS, GA
wrwh.com

Cleveland Man Charged In Habersham Commissioner’s Wife’s Death

A White County man was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and other charges related to a fatal wreck near Demorest in January. Rylee Wayne Higgins, 20, of Cleveland also is charged with hands-free and failure to maintain lane in the Jan. 31 head-on wreck on Ga. 105 (Cannon Bridge Road) that claimed the life of 77-year-old Sandra Mulkey of Demorest.
CLEVELAND, GA
wrwh.com

Cleveland Man Charged In His Wife’s Death

(Cleveland)- A Cleveland man now faces two counts of murder following an incident last month in White County. A news release from White County Sheriff Rick Kelley said on October 23rd White County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 52 Shadow Creek Point Cleveland, for a domestic dispute in progress. Upon arrival, deputies found a fifty-eight-year-old female who had been run over by a truck.
CLEVELAND, GA

