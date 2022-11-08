Read full article on original website
dawgnation.com
How Georgia football became the toughest team in college football: ‘It’s not built for everybody’
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. How Georgia football became the toughest team in College football. ATHENS — Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint...
Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In
As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games. These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat ...
dawgnation.com
Kamari Lassiter credits development to relationship with Kelee Ringo: ‘That’s my brother’
ATHENS – Kamari Lassiter and the Georgia secondary have grown up a lot this season. He’s had to, being thrust into a starting role as a starter opposite Kelee Ringo, hero of last season’s national championship game. It’s what the young cornerback has been trying to do...
dawgnation.com
Georgia coach Kirby Smart too busy to notice or care about No. 1 CFP Ranking
ATHENS — A No. 1-ranking would be — and has been — a cause for celebration at other schools across the country. There was a time at Georgia that a No. 1-ranking signified something special too. Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart, however, made it clear that time has...
dawgnation.com
Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard making a dynamite impact for Bulldogs’ defense
ATHENS — Kirby Smart will tell you football is a game of matchups and execution, and in Javon Bullard the Georgia defensive staff knew they had just the right guy to help blow up the Tennessee offense last Saturday. “He’s like a little stick of dynamite,” Smart said after...
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Rece Davis: Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs "Put a Hobnail Boot in (Tennessee's) Face
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and his No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs may be on the way to Mississippi State this week, but ESPN’s Rece Davis said the Dawgs are in the midst of changing the guard in college football for good. Davis, who is ESPN College Gameday’s host, said Georgia’s...
dawgnation.com
HS football preview: Westminster vs. Lovett in playoffs
DawgNation’s Brandon Adams and 247sports.com’s Rusty Mansell will call the playoff game on Friday night for Peachtree TV. Westminster plays at Lovett in the first round of the Class AAAA football playoffs on Friday for the Georgia High School Association (GHSA). To find out more information about the private school showdown, please go to Score Atlanta.
dawgnation.com
David Sanders Jr: Nation’s No. 1 sophomore shares ‘amazing’ review of first UGA visit
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star sophomore LT/DE prospect David Sanders Jr. He is the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. That is a ranking he clearly has earned.
dawgnation.com
Georgia turns back Western Carolina, Mike White Era opens with gritty victory
ATHENS — The Mike White era of Georgia basketball got off to a winning start on Monday night, the Bulldogs turning back a Western Carolina rally in a 68-55 win over Western Carolina. Kario Oquendo, a second-team preseason All-SEC pick, led Georgia with 18 points and three blocked shots,...
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA must take crowd management seriously
I was excited. The entire week leading up to the Georgia Tennessee game, I couldn’t get my mind off of it. Saturday morning, I got to the gate early, where the crowd built over cruelly slow hours of waiting to enter the stadium. As excited as I was about...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Redan honors Phillips family with hall of fame inductions
Redan High School inducted Jamil, Brandon, PJ, and Porsha Phillips into the Redan High School Hall of Fame on Nov. 6. Each of the four siblings played sports and graduated from Redan High School before playing Major League Baseball or playing in the WNBA. Former Redan principal and baseball coach Greg Goodwin said the honor was “a long time coming.”
Red and Black
Dawgs Demand Better march from Atlanta to Athens for racial justice
On Friday, Nov. 4, a solidarity walk organized by Dawgs Demand Better was held to bring attention to local racial justice issues. The walk started in Atlanta, Georgia at the Georgia State Capitol on Nov. 3 and ended at the arch in Athens, Georgia. Around 6 p.m., the solidarity walk...
Red and Black
Fight breaks out between Tate Plaza speaker and UGA alum
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to better reflect the nature of this situation. A fight occurred between a speaker and a spectator at the University of Georgia's Tate Plaza on Nov. 7, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black. According to...
Red and Black
B-52s to play their final show at the Classic Center in Athens
It’s no question that the B-52s have left an indefinite mark on the history of Athens. Since their first show on Valentine’s Day in a house on Milledge Avenue in 1977, the B-52s have become rock legends whose humble beginnings serve as inspiration for aspiring musicians to this day.
wrwh.com
Cleveland Man Charged In Habersham Commissioner’s Wife’s Death
A White County man was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and other charges related to a fatal wreck near Demorest in January. Rylee Wayne Higgins, 20, of Cleveland also is charged with hands-free and failure to maintain lane in the Jan. 31 head-on wreck on Ga. 105 (Cannon Bridge Road) that claimed the life of 77-year-old Sandra Mulkey of Demorest.
wrwh.com
Cleveland Man Charged In His Wife’s Death
(Cleveland)- A Cleveland man now faces two counts of murder following an incident last month in White County. A news release from White County Sheriff Rick Kelley said on October 23rd White County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 52 Shadow Creek Point Cleveland, for a domestic dispute in progress. Upon arrival, deputies found a fifty-eight-year-old female who had been run over by a truck.
$500 million plan to revamp one of metro Atlanta’s biggest malls rejected
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council rejected a $500 million plan to redevelop the aging North Point Mall, voting 7-0 Monday to deny rezoning the 100-acre property. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. North Point Mall in Alpharetta, which opened in 1993, has struggled...
Fulton poll worker fired for social media posts says she was fired for her political beliefs
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Fulton County poll worker who was fired this morning minutes before polls opened says she was fired for her political beliefs. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Laura Kronen and her teenage son were asked to leave a polling location...
Gwinnett’s first Black county commissioner loses reelection
Matthew Holtkamp appeared to defeat District 4 Commissioner Marlene Fosque, according to unofficial results.
