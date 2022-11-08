ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Republicans sweep Georgia state offices, retain legislature

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans swept to victories in all the statewide offices Tuesday's ballot except U.S. senator, keeping Democrats shut out for the fourth straight four-year cycle on the state level, despite Democrats' breakthrough on the federal level in 2020. Republicans also maintained their majorities in Georgia's legislature on...
GEORGIA STATE
Hong wins Georgia State House District 103 seat

Republican candidate Soo Hong has defeated Ernie Anaya in the Georgia House of Representatives District 103 race in Georgia's 2022 midterm election. She was born in Seoul, South Korea and migrated with her family to the United States when she was 10 years old. Having graduated from both Georgia Tech...
GEORGIA STATE
Voter ID passes in Nebraska as states settle ballot items

Residents of Nebraska approved a new photo identification requirement for future elections as voters in several states decided measures that could affect the way ballots are cast in the next presidential election. The voting-related measures were among more than 130 state proposals appearing on ballots, addressing contentious issues such as...
NEBRASKA STATE
Voting continues across Georgia in 2022 mid-terms

Heavy traffic outside the single polling location in Lumpkin County was not indicative of the traffic inside the building. Traffic was backed up almost a mile in all directions from the Lumpkin County Parks and Recreation building around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Drivers had difficulty finding an empty parking space once they arrived to a full parking lot.
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
Tropical Storm Nicole topples beachfront homes into ocean

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. “Multiple coastal homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea have collapsed and several other...
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, FL
Basketball: Can Lady Indians repeat? 2022-23 girls previews

With the new reclassification, teams have moved up, down, and all around the Georgia High School Association for the 2022-23 school year. While most of the changes were designed to try and build better competitive balance on the football field, it has created some supremely interesting basketball classifications and regions on the girls side, especially in the Northeast Georgia area.
GEORGIA STATE
1st round previews: Dozen teams begin quest for state titles

A dozen Northeast Georgia-area teams in the Georgia High School Association, GIAA, and GAPPS will get their quests for state titles under way this weekend. However, for the first the GHSA will hold scheduled first round games on Saturday to help alleviate a referee shortage around the state. Classes 7A, 5A, and 3A will play on Saturday. The rest of the classifications will kickoff on Friday, as will the GIAA and GAPPS leagues.
GEORGIA STATE

