A dozen Northeast Georgia-area teams in the Georgia High School Association, GIAA, and GAPPS will get their quests for state titles under way this weekend. However, for the first the GHSA will hold scheduled first round games on Saturday to help alleviate a referee shortage around the state. Classes 7A, 5A, and 3A will play on Saturday. The rest of the classifications will kickoff on Friday, as will the GIAA and GAPPS leagues.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO