Read full article on original website
Related
accesswdun.com
LISTEN: Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King talks re-election
Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King joined WDUN's "The Martha Zoller Show" Thursday to talk about being re-elected in Tuesday's election. Click play on the audio above for the full interview.
accesswdun.com
Republicans sweep Georgia state offices, retain legislature
ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans swept to victories in all the statewide offices Tuesday's ballot except U.S. senator, keeping Democrats shut out for the fourth straight four-year cycle on the state level, despite Democrats' breakthrough on the federal level in 2020. Republicans also maintained their majorities in Georgia's legislature on...
accesswdun.com
LISTEN: Georgia Governor Brian Kemp talks ahead of Tuesday's elections
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp joined WDUN's "The Martha Zoller Show" Tuesday to talk about the upcoming election. Click play on the audio above for the full interview.
accesswdun.com
Hong wins Georgia State House District 103 seat
Republican candidate Soo Hong has defeated Ernie Anaya in the Georgia House of Representatives District 103 race in Georgia's 2022 midterm election. She was born in Seoul, South Korea and migrated with her family to the United States when she was 10 years old. Having graduated from both Georgia Tech...
accesswdun.com
Voter ID passes in Nebraska as states settle ballot items
Residents of Nebraska approved a new photo identification requirement for future elections as voters in several states decided measures that could affect the way ballots are cast in the next presidential election. The voting-related measures were among more than 130 state proposals appearing on ballots, addressing contentious issues such as...
accesswdun.com
Voting continues across Georgia in 2022 mid-terms
Heavy traffic outside the single polling location in Lumpkin County was not indicative of the traffic inside the building. Traffic was backed up almost a mile in all directions from the Lumpkin County Parks and Recreation building around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Drivers had difficulty finding an empty parking space once they arrived to a full parking lot.
accesswdun.com
Tropical Storm Nicole topples beachfront homes into ocean
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. “Multiple coastal homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea have collapsed and several other...
accesswdun.com
Multiple northeast Georgia school systems to close Friday ahead of tropical storm
Several northeast Georgia school systems will be closed Friday, November 11 in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. Schools in Franklin County, White County, Stephens County, Rabun County and Banks County will be closed for students and staff. The private Tallulah Falls School will also be closed. In a release from...
accesswdun.com
Basketball: Can Lady Indians repeat? 2022-23 girls previews
With the new reclassification, teams have moved up, down, and all around the Georgia High School Association for the 2022-23 school year. While most of the changes were designed to try and build better competitive balance on the football field, it has created some supremely interesting basketball classifications and regions on the girls side, especially in the Northeast Georgia area.
accesswdun.com
1st round previews: Dozen teams begin quest for state titles
A dozen Northeast Georgia-area teams in the Georgia High School Association, GIAA, and GAPPS will get their quests for state titles under way this weekend. However, for the first the GHSA will hold scheduled first round games on Saturday to help alleviate a referee shortage around the state. Classes 7A, 5A, and 3A will play on Saturday. The rest of the classifications will kickoff on Friday, as will the GIAA and GAPPS leagues.
Comments / 0