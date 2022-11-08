ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother reveals clever hack to unblock toilet using everyday household product

By Oliver Browning
A mother has revealed a genius hack to unclog a blocked toilet by using washing-up liquid.

Shauna Murphy, 33, tries to avoid using chemicals when cleaning her home and was thrilled when her brother Richard suggested using the household product to clear her clogged toilet.

She explains that all you need to do is pour the soap into the toilet, let it sit for a few minutes and flush it away.

“Being a mum, I am always trying to find ways to clean without using chemicals or making a big mess,” Shauna said.

