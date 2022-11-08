ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 11.8

By Keefer
1971 - Led Zeppelin released their fourth album. Generally referred to as "Led Zeppelin IV", "Four Symbols" or "The Fourth Album", it had no official title. Encompassing heavy metal, folk, pure rock & roll, and blues, Led Zeppelin's untitled fourth album is a monolithic record, defining not only Led Zeppelin but the sound and style of '70s hard rock. Expanding on the breakthroughs of III, Zeppelin fuse their majestic hard rock with a mystical, rural English folk that gives the record an epic scope. (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

1975 - David Bowie performed on the CBS-TV show 'Cher'. “I think any television performance of that period I was out of my gourd,” Bowie said later(opens in new tab). “I remember she was this long, tall bird with black hair. She’s got very piercing eyes, a rather doleful expression.”

Here's how Cher remembered it in a tweet years later. “OMG,” when asked about it in 2017. “HAD TINY CRUSH. HE WAS FLIRTY… I WAS A LITTLE FLIRTY 2.”

1975 - Elton John was named Godfather to John and Yoko Lennon's son Sean.

1975 - Elton John's album Rock Of The Westies hits #1 in America. It was recorded outside of Nederland at Caribou Ranch studios. Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy and Caribou were recoded their too.

Birthdays:

1950s pop and country music singer Patti Page was born today in 1927.

Songwriter/producer Bert Berns was born today in 1929.He wrote many classic songs including 'Twist And Shout', 'Hang On Sloopy', ‘Here Comes the Night’, ‘I Want Candy’, ‘Under the Boardwalk’, ‘Everybody Needs Somebody to Love’ and 'Brown Eyed Girl'.

Minnie Riperton, singer of "Lovin' You" (and mother to Maya Rudolph) was born today in 1947.

Bonnie Raitt is 73. A hardworking road warrior who became an unexpected superstar when she entered middle age, Bonnie Raitt developed a distinctly soulful hybrid of blues, rock, and R&B, a sound that carried her through her long, varied career

Rickie Lee Jones (with the 1979 single 'Chuck E.'s In Love') is 68. Few artists who rose to fame in the '70s sounded as individual and eclectic as Rickie Lee Jones. Her greatest commercial success came at the outset of her career, but a restless creative spirit, combined with a stubborn refusal to fit comfortably into any one musical niche, insured her status as a highly regarded cult heroine.

Porl (aka Pearl) Thompson of The Cure is 65.

On this Day In Music History was sourced from Allmusic, This Day in Music, Louder Sound, Song Facts and Wikipedia.

