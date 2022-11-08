ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

By Alexandra Pastore
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W7Yxv_0j390wsZ00

Since raising its Series A funding in April 2021, Vivrelle’s membership club has seen its revenue increase by 600 percent and has caught the eye of more than one notable investor.

The membership, which offers access to a variety of designer handbags and accessories to members with tiers starting at “premier” for $39 a month, “classique” at $99 a month, “couture” at $199 a month and “couture+” at $279 a month, also includes access to Vivrelle’s luxury “Borrowing” showroom and social club in Midtown , which opened in June 2022.

More from WWD

With the goal of accelerating growth across all aspects of its business, the company held a Series B financing round led by 3L Capital, with participation from Origin Ventures. The round successfully raised $35 Million with participation from actress Lily Collins , actress and cofounder of Fresh Vine Wine, Nina Dobrev as well as entrepreneur Morgan Steward McGraw.

“This recent round of fundraising marks a milestone for Vivrelle we only dreamt about when launching in 2018,” says Blake Geffen, cofounder and chief executive officer of Vivrelle. “We are ecstatic to have support from Lily Collins , Nina Dobrev and Morgan Stewart McGraw, alongside the capital partners who share in our vision of transforming how consumers utilize their closets and experience luxury. We look forward to expanding Vivrelle on many fronts, including our inventory offerings, opening additional showroom spaces, and growing our hard-working team.”

Of her investment in Vivrelle, Collins said she is “thrilled to support and invest in this female-founded company. I’ve always been a supporter of sustainable fashion and I love that Vivrelle offers accessible designer brands that feel tailored to the consumer’s individual style and needs.”

Additionally, Dobrev said she has always “had a deep love and admiration for fashion and style. As a proponent of female-founded entrepreneurial ventures, I feel honored to support Vivrelle — a company that speaks to everything I love about fashion. I believe no one should be excluded from experiencing the luxury of designer accessories, and I’m proud to be a part of expanding Vivrelle’s ability to reach even more people.”

Looking ahead, the company said it aims to continue revolutionizing the way consumers view their closets and “build on the changing landscape of the shared closet and luxury resale experience that drives forward its status as a vanguard in advancing accessibility and circularity.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

CFDA to Award Amazon Fashion Innovation Award to Skims

If there is any brand deserving of Amazon Fashion’s inaugural Innovation Award with the CFDA, it’s Skims, the generation-defining, inclusive and body-friendly, tech- and social media-led shapewear, innerwear and loungewear business that has been on fire since it launched in 2019. Skims cofounder and creative director Kim Kardashian, cofounder and chief executive officer Jens Grede and founding partner and chief product officer Emma Grede will accept the honor.More from WWD2019 CFDA Awards: Behind-the-Scenes Moments You May Have MissedAll the 2019 CFDA Awards Red Carpet LooksCFDA Fashion Awards 2019: See Photos of All the Nominees “We sell out because Kim Kardashian speaks to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Topicals Closes $10 Million Series A

Topicals, the skin care brand founded by Olamide Olowe in 2020, has added new investors to its roster. The brand closed a $10 million series A funding round led by Cavu Consumer Partners. That brings the brand’s total amount of funding to $15 million. Investors in the brand include Gabrielle Union, Kelly Rowland and Hannah Bronfman, among others.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Olowe sought to reinvent the ointment category, as she put it, and said the brand’s disciplined range...
WWD

Augustinus Bader Closes Funding Round of $25 Million

Augustinus Bader has reached unicorn status. The brand, whose cult following includes Victoria Beckham and its new chief creative officer Bobbi Brown, has just closed a $25 million funding round with Antoine Arnault and Natalia Vodianova among the investors, WWD has learned.More from WWDHow Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFWChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color Campaign The funding round values the company at $1 billion, according to sources. Other investors in the round included Diageo Chairman Javier Ferrán, photographer Mert Alas, General Atlantic and Impala, the...
salestechstar.com

Revo Video Announces Partnership with Dora Maar to Make Refashion Designer Kate McGuire’s First-Ever Consumer Facing Fashion Collection Shoppable Via Video

Leveraging Revo Video’s video shopping platform, Kate McGuire, a sustainable fashion “redesigner”, will debut her new line of upcycled clothes on November 11 via video shopping on luxury fashion marketplace, Dora Maar. Revo Video, the most robust video shopping solution, announced a partnership with pre-owned luxury fashion...
WWD

Impact Reports Prioritize EP&L, Baby Rebrand for Manymoons: Short Takes

Impact Roundup: The sustainability report has become a routine assessment alongside financial statements. In its latest impact report, Amsterdam-based Scotch & Soda is newly leaning into EP&L assessments, or environmental profit and loss, working with Netherlands-based firm Sustainalize to quantify its impact over the last two years. More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection Grappling with growth (or a 23 percent increase putting revenue at a total of $342 million over 2021 to 2022 and a 34 percent increase in produced material volumes), the firm said it hopes this latest transparency benchmark will...
COLORADO STATE
Hypebae

Octavia Banks Launches Debut Knitwear Collection

Emerging London-based brand, Octavia Banks, was first founded in November 2020 after fashion graduate Charlotte Banks felt artistically stifled by the effects of the pandemic and multiple national lockdowns. Banks’ brand rose to prominence through her now-Trademarked marbling technique, which later became the brand’s unique signifier. Now, Octavia...
Hypebae

Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign

Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
hypebeast.com

Eytys Exalts Its ‘Benz’ Jeans in FW22 Denim Campaign

Who said denim can’t be sexy? Well, it definitely wasn’t Eytys. The Stockholm-based brand has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2022 denim campaign exalting its ‘Benz’ jeans. Titled “The Day After,” the new campaign celebrates the classic versatility of the BENZ jeans. Whether it be running to...
WWD

Kylie Jenner Goes Sheer in Textural Mugler Dress at CFDA Awards

Kylie Jenner arrived at the 2022 CFDA Awards on Monday in New York wearing a one-shoulder black dress with a sheer pleated bodice and a velvet skirt with a thigh-high slit by Mugler. The dress was accompanied by a single glove in a matching fabric and texture. She coordinated with...
Hypebae

SKIMS Launches Soft Lounge Shimmer Collection

Kim Kardashian‘s ever-popular loungewear brand, SKIMS, continues to transcend its initial potential with a new line of dresses, perfect for the upcoming party season. Offering a holiday revamp of SKIMS’ much-loved Soft Lounge dresses, the new Soft Lounge Shimmer collection is designed with a subtle, all-over foil shimmer, to take each piece to the next level.
WWD

Michelle Gass Named Levi Strauss President, Future CEO

Michelle Gass is making the jump from the corner office at Kohl’s Corp. to Levi Strauss & Co., where she is set to succeed chief executive officer Chip Bergh in 18 months.  Gass, who starts her new gig on Jan. 2, will be responsible for leading the Levi’s brand and the company’s global digital and commercial operations.More from WWDMen's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim DaysN°21 X 7 For All MankindParis Fashion Week Spring 2018: Denim Taps Innovation and Does the Nineties Bob Eckert, chairman of the denim giant, said: “We are delighted that an executive with Michelle’s background, experience and stature is...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Isamaya Ffrench to Host L.A. Pop-ups, Introduces New Cosmetics Collection, ‘Wild Star’

Isamaya Ffrench is coming to Los Angeles. The British makeup artist, making waves for her innovative creations, is hosting pop-ups around L.A. to preview her new collection, “Wild Star,” as part of her namesake cosmetic brand Isamaya.More from WWDThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 EventInside the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit Event Held from Friday to Sunday, the first day will be at Rcnstrct Studio on Melrose Avenue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday are at the Silverlake Flea and Animal House in Venice Beach, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 10 a.m....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hypebae

Good American Launches Compression Denim Collection

Good American is expanding its denim range with an all-new compression system. Featuring new innovative fabrications designed to smooth and sculpt the body, the new range features three levels of compression. First up is Light, a delicately sculpting denim that smooths the body, followed by Super, which features adjustable front...
WWD

Rakuten to Open New York City Pop-up for the Holidays

Rakuten, the shopping destination that offers cash back and rewards, will have its first in-person immersive pop-up experience in New York City. Slated for Nov. 12 and 13, the 6,000-square-foot pop-up, dubbed “Sleigh Your Shopping,” takes place at 666 Broadway in NoHo. The pop-up will feature Rakuten’s breadth of retailers across beauty, fashion, wellness and other categories. Consumers will be able to shop for brands and get 10 percent cash back in-person at the event, as well as an additional 10 percent directly to their Rakuten account.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Sabrina Carpenter Launches Fragrance ‘Sweet Tooth’ in Collaboration With Scent Beauty and Walmart

Singer-actress Sabrina Carpenter is now adding another line to her résumé: fragrance creator. Carpenter has launched her first fragrance, Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter Eau de Parfum, designed in collaboration with Scent Beauty. The price point for Sweet Tooth is $29.99 and will be available at ScentBeauty.com and Walmart. The product will also be released in the metaverse.More from WWDInside The Fragrance Foundation Circle of Champions 2022 EventPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NYJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign The inspiration for the fragrance came from Carpenter’s love of desserts. Growing up, Carpenter had a sweet tooth. “The idea for the...
WWD

Della Valle Family Still Mulling Decision About Future of Tod’s Group

MILAN — As was to be expected, questions about the future of the Tod’s Group abounded during the conference call with analysts held Thursday evening after the Italian luxury company reported a 16.4 percent increase in revenues to 724.9 million euros in the first nine months of the year.
WWD

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in London

LONDON — Simon Porte Jacquemus has acquired a taste for physical retail, and he’s coming back for more. After opening a temporary boutique on Avenue Montaigne in Paris and a series of bright pink pop-ups in Europe, the designer has collaborated with Harvey Nichols on a unique shop-in-shop concept.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 Designed by OMA/AMO, the architecture and design practice that has created fashion show sets for brands including Prada and flagships for Off-White, among others, the new Jacquemus space was inspired by the designer’s...
WWD

Pomellato Buys Minority Stake in Italian Goldsmith Company

MILAN — Pomellato is acquiring a minority stake in Costanzo & Rizzetto, a Valenza, Italy-based goldsmith company. Through this long-term partnership, the goal of Pomellato, controlled by Kering, is to strengthen its production capacity. This is the first such deal for the Milan-based jewelry firm. Financial details were not...
WWD

Tiffany & Co. Deepens HBCU Support in Partnership With Harlem’s Fashion Row

Tiffany & Co. is peeling the lid back on its efforts toward diversity, equity and inclusion. The company on Wednesday revealed recent initiatives as part of its Atrium platform, which was established earlier this year as a sustainability pillar that advocates for equity and inclusion in fine jewelry and luxury. Tiffany has teamed with Harlem’s Fashion Row to sponsor its Icon 360 HBCU Summit. The initiative entailed Tiffany executives virtually meeting with students in the fashion merchandising and design program at North Carolina A&T University to inform them of potential career avenues in the luxury industry.More from WWDFirst Look at Supreme's...
NEW YORK STATE
WWD

WWD

41K+
Followers
28K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy