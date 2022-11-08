2022 Massachusetts Election Results: State Senate Hampden, Hampshire, & Worcester District (Jacob Oliveira vs. William Johnson)

The already-massive supermajority Democrats wield in the Massachusetts Legislature is guaranteed to get larger next session. With one race still too close to call Wednesday afternoon, Democrats had already claimed victory or been declared winners in 132 of 160 House districts. That’s three more seats than they secured last cycle, and with the Senate maintaining its existing 37-3 breakdown, Democrats are assured of a net legislative pickup of at least three and perhaps four seats as they head toward trifecta control on Beacon Hill.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO