Mile High Morning: ESPN's Bill Barnwell names Pat Surtain II a top-three candidate for Defensive Player of the Year

Ravens Justin Houston Attributes Success to Higher Power
Ravens linebacker Justin Houston was ready to retire this offseason. But then he heard a voice.
Leroy Hoard: Nick Chubb is the best RB in the NFL; Dolphins have one of the most dynamic passing games in the league
Leroy Hoard talks about the Colts’ hiring of Jeff Saturday, how Mike McDaniel has gotten the Dolphins off to a 6-3 start, the passing game led by Tua Tagovailoa, Browns’ need to commit to the run, Nick Chubb as the NFL’s best RB and OSU-Michigan.
ESPN
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Cowboys in on Odell Beckham Jr., Josh Allen's elbow injury concern, Leonard Fournette frustrated
Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. The news: ESPN's Todd Archer reported that owner and general manager Jerry...
Why DeAngelo Hall, several other analysts pick the 49ers to win the NFC West
NFL.com analysts made their playoff predictions. Twenty, including names like DeAngelo Hall, Brian Baldinger, and Maurice Jones-Drew, picked the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC West, earning a home playoff game. Five analysts, including David Carr and Marc Sessler, went with the Seattle Seahawks. With its 4-4 record, San...
WKYC
Is stopping Tyreek Hill & Jaylen Waddle the Cleveland Browns #1 key to a win vs. the Miami Dolphins?
Can the Cleveland Browns slow down the NFL's leader in receiving yards on Sunday? So far this season, no team has been able to stop Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Tua T.
Josh Allen, Micah Parsons among PFT’s midseason award winners
With Week 9 in the books, the NFL is officially onto the second half of the 2022 regular season. As playoff races heat up, so will award races. Many of the expected favorites for certain awards have lived up to the hype so far, while other dark horses have climbed the ranks. There’s a long way to go, but who would win some of the NFL’s top honors if the season ended right now?
Matt Ryan, Jonathan Taylor both full participants in Colts practice
INDIANAPOLIS — Former Colts starting quarterback Matt Ryan returned to practice on Thursday, 2 1/2 weeks after suffering a Grade 2 shoulder separation in the team’s loss to the Tennessee Titans. Ryan was benched after that game in favor of first-time quarterback Sam Ehlinger. The Colts said at...
ESPN
Las Vegas Raiders place Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow on IR
HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders placed a pair of Pro Bowl pass-catchers -- tight end Darren Waller and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow -- on injured reserve Thursday. Waller and Renfrow will both miss at least four games, starting with Sunday's home matchup against the Colts, and will not be eligible to return until the Raiders (2-6) play the Rams on Dec. 8.
Yardbarker
Pat Surtain II is playing like Defensive Player of the Year in spite of Broncos' struggles
Cornerback Patrick Surtain II doesn't have an interception this season, but he should be considered for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. "With apologies to (Sauce) Gardner and Jalen Ramsey, no cornerback is playing better right now than the second-year superstar in Denver," writes ESPN's Bill Barnwell. Surtain II hasn't...
Giants Among Biggest Surprises in MMQB’s Mid-season NFL Power Rankings
The Giants have been the second biggest surprise in the mid-year MMQB NFL power ranking poll.
Mike Mayock Is Trending For Embarrassing Reason On Tuesday
Former Raiders general manager Mike Mayock is trending on Twitter this Tuesday because another one of his draft picks flamed out for the franchise. On Tuesday, the Raiders released safety Johnathan Abram. He was one of three first-round picks for the team in 2019. Abram joins cornerback Damon Arnette, wide...
