Takeoff's Funeral Will Be Held at The State Farm Arena

By Cappuchino
 2 days ago

Many people still can't believe what happened to rapper Takeoff. The rapper was shot and killed during a game of dice. Of course, police are still investigating what happened that night in Houston. Takeoff is definitely being mourned by his family, Migos and his other family and friends. TMZ reports Takeoff's funeral is set for Friday and will be a big homegoing. It will all take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The services will begin at 1 p.m. and Rev. Jesse Curney, III of New Mercies Christian Church will be officiating the services. The Rev. said he knew Takeoff and referenced the rapper by his name, saying he was sad to hear about Kirshnick's death and said the rapper's had been a faithful member since he was ten years old.

Photo: Getty Images

