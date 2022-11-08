Read full article on original website
76ers vs. Suns: Joel Embiid’s Playing Status on Monday
Will Joel Embiid make his return for the 76ers' matchup against the Suns on Monday?
osoblanco.org
What happened between Tyrese Maxey and James Harden Beef? Controversies regarding Players of the Philadelphia 76ers explained
Mr Tyrese Maxey, the Philadelphia 76ers’ star player, is James Harden, and the chemistry between the two has helped improve the team’s status. The Philadelphia 76ers have two professional basketball players, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden. James has been called the NBA’s best-taking footage guard and one of the complete players in the league, and he is on track to become one of the league’s most prolific scorers.
ESPN
Embiid has double-double in return, 76ers beat Suns 100-88
PHILADELPHIA -- — Joel Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds in his return after missing three games with the flu, Georges Niang scored 21 points on 7-for-10 shooting on 3-pointers, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Phoenix Suns 100-88 on Monday night. Tobias Harris added 21 points and...
Luka Doncic Drops Ben Simmons With Incredible Move
Luka Doncic had an incredible move on Ben Simmons during Monday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks.
Shocking News About Ben Simmons Before Nets-Mavs Game
Ben Simmons will come off the bench in Monday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks.
NBA upgrades Joel Embiid trip on Suns’ Damion Lee to flagrant foul
The NBA on Tuesday upgraded a personal foul by Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid to a flagrant. With 1:13 left in the third quarter of a 100-88 win against the Suns on Monday, the center tripped Phoenix dribbler Damion Lee. Two made free throws by Lee pulled the Suns...
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Downgraded to questionable
Nurkic (thigh) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's matchup against Charlotte. Nurkic was initially listed as probable due to right adductor soreness, but he's been downgraded to questionable, putting his status for Wednesday's contest in serious doubt. If the big man is sidelined, Drew Eubanks, Trendon Watford and Greg Brown would all be candidates for increased roles.
Suns update: Chris Paul (sore right heel) questionable for Friday's game at Orlando
TAMPA — Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul is listed as questionable for Friday’s game at Orlando after sitting Wednesday’s win at Minnesota with a sore right heel. Paul suffered the injury in the first half of Monday’s loss at Philadelphia trying to get around a screen set by 76ers backup big Paul...
Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report
Preview, injury report, odds, and streaming for the NBA game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Deemed probable Wednesday
Nurkic is considered probable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte because of right adductor soreness. Nurkic's designation doesn't seem to be much to worry about, considering four of the five starters hold probable designations for the upcoming contest. Barring a downgrade in his status, expect Nurkic to maintain his starting spot Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Comes close to double-double
Ingram recorded 22 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 115-111 win over the Bulls. Ingram continues to play well after a four-game absence due to a concussion, as the veteran forward has scored at least 20 points in three of his four appearances since returning to the hardwood. Even though he has to share the ball with Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum, Ingram has managed to get his fair share of opportunities on offense and should continue to produce at a very high level.
This Stat About Ben Simmons Will Blow Your Mind
According to StatMuse, Ben Simmons has never lost to the New York Knicks over his career with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Leads Washington to win
Kuzma amassed 20 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes during Monday's 108-100 victory over the Hornets. The 27-year-old forward led the Wizards in scoring despite coming into the contest with a minor shoulder issue. It's the first time since Oct. 25 Kuzma has dropped 20 or more points, and on the season, he's averaging 17.2 points, 7.4 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.9 threes through 11 games.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Misses 20 shots Wednesday
Doncic compiled 24 points (9-29 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in 35 minutes in Wednesday's 94-87 loss in Orlando. Doncic took 13 shots in the first quarter -- making five -- and scoring 12 points. His shooting only got worse as the game continued as he went 3-for-13 from the field and 0-for-5 from three-point range in the second half. The 23-year-old made at least half of his shots in seven of the season's first nine contests and has converted 49.8 percent of his tries even after Wednesday's off night.
Ben Simmons, Knicks killer? Insane streak continues in Nets win
The Brooklyn Nets appear to be slowly turning things around, winners of three of their past four games following the suspension levied on polarizing point guard Kyrie Irving. On Wednesday night, the Nets demolished their in-state rivals New York Knicks, 112-85, on the back of a stellar triple-double from Kevin Durant. And in the process, Ben Simmons, the oft-criticized point guard/forward, was able to continue his teams’ reign of terror over the oft-overmatched Knicks.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Puts up monster stat line
Turner racked up 37 points (11-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 11-11 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 37 minutes during Monday's 129-122 win over the Pelicans. Turner has posted just a pair of double-doubles so far this season. While he's never been an elite presence on the glass, he's shown improvement in that department while looking like his productive self in the scoring and shot-blocking categories. The consistency on a game-to-game basis is still missing, but he's posting career-best numbers early in the season. Through five games played, the big man is averaging 18.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50 percent from the field.
Bradley Beal's Status For Mavs-Wizards Game
Bradley Beal has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards.
Clint Capela’s Rudy Gobert impersonation leaves questions for Nate McMillan amid loss to Jazz
Clint Capela had himself a solid game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The only problem was the Atlanta Hawks lost and he didn’t play much of the fourth quarter. Capela finished with 15 points and 19 rebounds and clearly was making an impact on the game through three quarters.
Joel Embiid's Journey to Full Recovery Could Take 'A While'
Joel Embiid discusses how he's feeling after battling the flu.
Joel Embiid Addresses Loss of James Harden After Win vs. Suns
For the first time since James Harden's injury, Joel Embiid discussed the Sixers' loss.
