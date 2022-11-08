ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

Dwight Howard signs deal with Taiwanese team Taoyuan Leopards

Dwight Howard has signed a deal with a Taiwanese professional team, the Taoyuan Leopards, he announced Monday. Howard, who has played 18 NBA seasons and made eight All-Star teams, played last season for the Los Angeles Lakers. However, after a disappointing year in his third stint in purple and gold, he could not find a new home in the NBA for this season. So, as he revealed on social media, he's headed to Taiwan.
FOX Sports

Bey scores 25, Pistons' big 2nd half beats Thunder 112-103

DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 25 points, Cade Cunningham had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-103 on Monday night. Rookie Jaden Ivey had 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Isaiah Stewart had 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Pistons outscored the Thunder 64-40 in the second half.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Detroit Pistons’ backcourt will be league leaders in this category

The Detroit Pistons got a much-needed win over OKC last night behind a sizzling second half in which they turned up the defensive intensity. The Pistons still shot the ball terribly, but luckily so did the Thunder, so the big difference in the game was that Detroit dominated the battle of the boards with a 58-46 edge overall.
DETROIT, MI
Post Register

Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days. Utah set season highs in points scored, field goals made, and field goal percentage....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Downgraded to questionable

Nurkic (thigh) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's matchup against Charlotte. Nurkic was initially listed as probable due to right adductor soreness, but he's been downgraded to questionable, putting his status for Wednesday's contest in serious doubt. If the big man is sidelined, Drew Eubanks, Trendon Watford and Greg Brown would all be candidates for increased roles.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Decent performance in return

Lillard totaled 19 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3PT, 8-9 FT), three rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes Monday against the Heat. Lillard turned in a solid showing despite not having his usual touch from the field, which isn't entirely unexpected following a four-game absence. He was still able to make an impact in the scoring column, however, as he attempted nine shots from the charity stripe. Fantasy managers should expect Lillard to lock himself back in on the offensive end over his next few games.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Deemed probable Wednesday

Nurkic is considered probable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte because of right adductor soreness. Nurkic's designation doesn't seem to be much to worry about, considering four of the five starters hold probable designations for the upcoming contest. Barring a downgrade in his status, expect Nurkic to maintain his starting spot Wednesday.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Packers' Mason Crosby: Tending to back injury

Crosby was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a back injury. With the Packers offense sputtering most weeks this season, Crosby hasn't had his usual plethora of chances to contribute on game day. Overall, he's connected on nine of 11 field-goal attempts and all 17 point-after tries in nine appearances, resulting in just 4.9 points per game. Assuming his status clears up by the end of the week, Crosby may not receive many opportunities Sunday versus the Cowboys' third-ranked scoring defense (16.6 points per game).
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Islanders' Anders Lee: Misses morning skate

Lee did not participate in morning skate Thursday for an undisclosed reason, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports. While no reason was given for his absence, Lee is not expected to miss the game Thursday versus the Coyotes. Lee could've missed the skate due to a personal reason, maintenance, or a nagging injury. The Isles don't disclose any injury information. If Lee is unable to play Thursday, Ross Johnston is expected to take his place in the lineup.
ELMONT, NY
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Comes close to double-double

Ingram recorded 22 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 115-111 win over the Bulls. Ingram continues to play well after a four-game absence due to a concussion, as the veteran forward has scored at least 20 points in three of his four appearances since returning to the hardwood. Even though he has to share the ball with Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum, Ingram has managed to get his fair share of opportunities on offense and should continue to produce at a very high level.
HARDWOOD, LA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Malik Beasley: Returns to bench

Beasely is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Hawks, Lauren L. Williams of MLive.com reports. Jarred Vanderbilt's return to the starting lineup means that Beasley will resume his bench role. Beasley has averaged 10.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.9 steals in 24.7 minutes across 12 games this season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Misses 20 shots Wednesday

Doncic compiled 24 points (9-29 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in 35 minutes in Wednesday's 94-87 loss in Orlando. Doncic took 13 shots in the first quarter -- making five -- and scoring 12 points. His shooting only got worse as the game continued as he went 3-for-13 from the field and 0-for-5 from three-point range in the second half. The 23-year-old made at least half of his shots in seven of the season's first nine contests and has converted 49.8 percent of his tries even after Wednesday's off night.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Detroit Mercy hits 13 3-pointers, beats Rochester 93-65

DETROIT (AP) Antoine Davis scored 28 points and Detroit Mercy rolled to a 93-65 victory over Rochester on Tuesday night in a season opener. Davis was 8 of 20 from the floor. Jordan Phillips added 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Jayden Stone chipped in 15 points and 12 rebounds. Damezi Anderson added 17 points and A.J. Oliver had 12 points. Four of the five starters each made at least two 3-pointers, with Anderson hitting five 3s and Davis 4.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Sports

Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Leads Washington to win

Kuzma amassed 20 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes during Monday's 108-100 victory over the Hornets. The 27-year-old forward led the Wizards in scoring despite coming into the contest with a minor shoulder issue. It's the first time since Oct. 25 Kuzma has dropped 20 or more points, and on the season, he's averaging 17.2 points, 7.4 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.9 threes through 11 games.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Erupts with four points

Kuznetsov scored twice and added two assists, all on the power play, in Monday's 5-4 win over the Oilers. Kuznetsov's goal at 18:09 of the third period stood as the game-winner. He hadn't scored in his first 12 games of the campaign before Monday's monster performance. The 30-year-old center now has 11 points (five on the power play), 29 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 13 contests this season. He's struggled early on, so fantasy managers will hope this outing sparks some consistency in Kuznetsov's play.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Saints' Chris Olave: Overcomes poor Dalton performance

Olave recorded six receptions on nine targets for 71 yards in Monday's 27-13 loss to the Ravens. Olave caught a pass on the first play from scrimmage for a gain of 15 yards. It took until there were 25 seconds remaining in the second quarter for him to catch his next pass, but he picked up the pace in the final two quarters as the Saints tried to recover from a significant deficit. As a result, Olave was able to surpass 70 receiving yards for the fourth time in his first eight games in the NFL. He was also the only Saints receiver to surpass 50 receiving yards or three receptions, highlighting his ability to overcome the poor quarterback play of Andy Dalton.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

