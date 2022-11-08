ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josephine County, OR

75-Year-Old Woman Hits 112 MPH In Wild High Speed Police Chase

A 75-year-old woman led police in Oregon on a wild high-speed chase along Interstate 5. The chase began when a Josephine County Sheriff's deputy tried to pull over the woman for driving 112 mph.

The woman, Elizabeth Katherine Essex , refused to stop and sped away. Deputies followed Essex as she continued to evade them at a high rate of speed. As she crossed into Jackson County, deputies laid down a spike strip on the road.

Essex sped over the spikes, blowing out her tires. However, that didn't stop her as she continued to evade Jackson County deputies who took over the chase. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said that deputies spiked her tires seven times and that she managed to keep driving without tires for about 17 miles.

Eventually, officers used a Pursuit Intervention Technique to bring the chase to an end. Essex was taken into custody and is facing a felony charge of attempting to elude police in a vehicle and a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving.

She told officers that she refused to stop because she was "scared" and "did not trust law enforcement."

Essex remained in prison as of Monday night.

