Ja Morant revealed Jayson Tatum's witty response to his trash talk at the free-throw line
Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Memphis’ Ja Morant are two of the best young players in the NBA, and they showed us why on Monday evening. Tatum finished with 39 points while Morant finished with 30 points, also adding 8 rebounds and 9 assists. It was a close game until the very end, and the Celtics had a one-point lead when Tatum earned a trip to the charity stripe with 2.2 seconds left on the clock.
CBS Sports
Dwight Howard signs deal with Taiwanese team Taoyuan Leopards
Dwight Howard has signed a deal with a Taiwanese professional team, the Taoyuan Leopards, he announced Monday. Howard, who has played 18 NBA seasons and made eight All-Star teams, played last season for the Los Angeles Lakers. However, after a disappointing year in his third stint in purple and gold, he could not find a new home in the NBA for this season. So, as he revealed on social media, he's headed to Taiwan.
Yardbarker
Devin Booker Had Some Words For the Timberwolves Bench During Win: “We Don’t Play Iso Basketball”
The Phoenix Suns had an all-around great game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 129-117 sound win last night. Devin Booker led the way with 32 points and 10 assists all without Chris Paul and Cam Johnson on the court. Throughout the second half, Booker had some choice words for...
Durant, Nets pound Knicks 112-85 after promoting Vaughn
NEW YORK (AP) — New coach, same result in a New York basketball rivalry that’s become no rivalry at all. Kevin Durant had 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan to score at least 25 points in his team’s first 12 games, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Knicks 112-85 on Wednesday night after making Jacque Vaughn their head coach.
Yardbarker
Suns, Jae Crowder Situation Unchanged per Report
The dynamic between the Phoenix Suns and power forward Jae Crowder continues to form interesting twists and turns despite absolutely no movement from either side about resolving the current situation. The two sides of the story have been heard about what exactly transpired over the summer, but both the Suns...
ESPN
Embiid has double-double in return, 76ers beat Suns 100-88
PHILADELPHIA -- — Joel Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds in his return after missing three games with the flu, Georges Niang scored 21 points on 7-for-10 shooting on 3-pointers, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Phoenix Suns 100-88 on Monday night. Tobias Harris added 21 points and...
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Downgraded to questionable
Nurkic (thigh) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's matchup against Charlotte. Nurkic was initially listed as probable due to right adductor soreness, but he's been downgraded to questionable, putting his status for Wednesday's contest in serious doubt. If the big man is sidelined, Drew Eubanks, Trendon Watford and Greg Brown would all be candidates for increased roles.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Anders Lee: Misses morning skate
Lee did not participate in morning skate Thursday for an undisclosed reason, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports. While no reason was given for his absence, Lee is not expected to miss the game Thursday versus the Coyotes. Lee could've missed the skate due to a personal reason, maintenance, or a nagging injury. The Isles don't disclose any injury information. If Lee is unable to play Thursday, Ross Johnston is expected to take his place in the lineup.
Yardbarker
Mock Trade Sends Suns PF Jae Crowder to Cleveland
The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder aren't going to patch things up. That was evident after a series of rumors and tweets through the summer, which was emphasized by the two sides mutually agreeing on Crowder's absence before Media Day. There were some pleas by fans to try and work...
Yardbarker
The Buss Family Could Sell Part Of The Los Angeles Lakers, Says Brian Windhorst
The Los Angeles Lakers are arguably the biggest franchise in the NBA. While teams like the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls have become relevant worldwide with modern dynasties and teams like the New York Knicks remain popular because of the massive market they are in, the Lakers have combined both.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Decent performance in return
Lillard totaled 19 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3PT, 8-9 FT), three rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes Monday against the Heat. Lillard turned in a solid showing despite not having his usual touch from the field, which isn't entirely unexpected following a four-game absence. He was still able to make an impact in the scoring column, however, as he attempted nine shots from the charity stripe. Fantasy managers should expect Lillard to lock himself back in on the offensive end over his next few games.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Deemed probable Wednesday
Nurkic is considered probable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte because of right adductor soreness. Nurkic's designation doesn't seem to be much to worry about, considering four of the five starters hold probable designations for the upcoming contest. Barring a downgrade in his status, expect Nurkic to maintain his starting spot Wednesday.
NBA upgrades Joel Embiid trip on Suns’ Damion Lee to flagrant foul
The NBA on Tuesday upgraded a personal foul by Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid to a flagrant. With 1:13 left in the third quarter of a 100-88 win against the Suns on Monday, the center tripped Phoenix dribbler Damion Lee. Two made free throws by Lee pulled the Suns...
Yardbarker
Suns PG Chris Paul Exits Early vs. 76ers
The Phoenix Suns are trying to extend their regular season record to 8-2 against the Philadelphia 76ers, but the early stages of the game have given little luck. The Suns have found themselves down by as much as 18 in the first half, and things went from bad to worse early on when point guard Chris Paul exited after just 14 minutes of play with right heel soreness.
CBS Sports
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Plays up to demotion
Schenn scored a goal during Monday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins. Schenn, who was demoted to the third line before Monday's opening faceoff, responded with his first goal in four outings. Attempting to spark the Blues' futile offense, Schenn converted on a second-period, game-tying marker. Linemate Jordan Kyrou completed a give-and-go helper on Schenn's third goal of the season. Schenn finished with four hits and an even rating during 18:20 of ice time versus the Bruins. In his previous six outings, he was a combined minus-12.
CBS Sports
Saints' Chris Olave: Overcomes poor Dalton performance
Olave recorded six receptions on nine targets for 71 yards in Monday's 27-13 loss to the Ravens. Olave caught a pass on the first play from scrimmage for a gain of 15 yards. It took until there were 25 seconds remaining in the second quarter for him to catch his next pass, but he picked up the pace in the final two quarters as the Saints tried to recover from a significant deficit. As a result, Olave was able to surpass 70 receiving yards for the fourth time in his first eight games in the NFL. He was also the only Saints receiver to surpass 50 receiving yards or three receptions, highlighting his ability to overcome the poor quarterback play of Andy Dalton.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Leads Washington to win
Kuzma amassed 20 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes during Monday's 108-100 victory over the Hornets. The 27-year-old forward led the Wizards in scoring despite coming into the contest with a minor shoulder issue. It's the first time since Oct. 25 Kuzma has dropped 20 or more points, and on the season, he's averaging 17.2 points, 7.4 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.9 threes through 11 games.
PJ Tucker listed as questionable for Sixers vs. Hawks due to hip contusion
The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night from the State Farm Center as they look to build off their home win on Monday against the Phoenix Suns. The Sixers had Joel Embiid return from the flu on Monday, and he poured in 33 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. It was a performance Philadelphia desperately needed.
Yardbarker
DeMar DeRozan reflects on the importance of getting teammates other than Zach LaVine going
When teams can win a game despite an off night from one of their best players, they will take it without hesitation. That’s what happened to the Chicago Bulls on Monday’s 111-97 home victory against the Toronto Raptors. The Bulls got some payback after letting Sunday’s game in...
CBS Sports
Suns' Devin Booker: Goes for 32 points in win
Booker delivered 32 points (12-23 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 129-117 win over the Timberwolves. Cameron Payne might have gotten the starting nod at point guard, but Booker was the primary ball-handler with Chris Paul (heel) sidelined and it showed, as the 10-assist tally was a season-high mark for him. Booker has now scored at least 30 points in five of his 11 appearances this season, and if he's already one of the best guards in the league across all fantasy formats, he's going to be even better while Paul remains sidelined, which might be the case again Friday in a road matchup against the Magic.
