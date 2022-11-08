ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Granato: I am not worried about the stress with Power

 2 days ago

Buffalo N.Y. (WGR 550) - The Sabres finished up a two game road trip down south after losing both to the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lighting. The Sabres are now 7-5-0 with a three game home stand as they go up against the Arizona Coyotes tonight, and then big matchups against Vegas and Boston.

The Sabres are now more hurt on the defense as Rasmus Dahlin did not play against the Tampa Bay Lighting. There is a chance that he could play tonight, Granato did not confirm it but said they will find out later in the day if he can play. Granato does think he will be playing by the latest, the end of the week. Granato still sees Samuelson is 2-3 weeks at least from coming back, and they are still taking Jokiharju’s injury day-by-day.

Owen Power has been playing a lot more minutes as they are injured on the blue line, but Granato feels that he is not worried about throwing him into the deep end.

“One of our core philosophies is that these guys connect with the love and passion of playing hockey, so they play with passion for our fans.” Granato said on the Howard and Jeremy show.

Granato feels that the way that both Power and Dahlin not only have talent, but their work ethic has led them to become more of an elite player in the NHL. The Sabres are now on a three game home stand this week after losing two straight to the Hurricanes and Lighting. Granato does not want to make a big deal of using moral victories over the weekend.

“They’re very upset that they lost, there were ways to win it within the game, we didn’t feel good and a lot of guys didn’t look like themselves in Carolina, but that doesn’t mean you can’t win you gotta play a different way to find a way to win.” Granato said.

Hear more of Granato’s appearance during the “Howard and Jeremy Show” in the player below:

