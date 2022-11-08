ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Occupational Therapy: The many benefits of OT and what parents need to know

By Jeannine Cintron
 2 days ago

“Every child develops at their own pace.” I have repeated this (absolutely true) statement countless times before, always in an effort to comfort a concerned friend or relative who is wondering why their child isn’t walking yet, talking yet, playing yet or reaching any number of milestones a parent will anxiously await when their kids are young. I’ve even said it to myself a few times. A parent’s job is to worry, right?

But what happens when it becomes apparent that “their own pace” is nowhere near that of other children their age? Words of comfort from a friend should be replaced by the advice of a professional, which is when the occupational therapist might come in.

We chatted with Nicole Benedicks, a school-based certified Occupational Therapist, who shared with us what the OT does and what a parent should expect if their child is starting this kind of therapy.

What does an Occupational Therapist do?

Generally, occupational therapists work with people of all ages in a variety of settings to enhance or recover function, teach or modify a skill, or adapt a task or the environment to promote independence. Occupational therapy helps people live more independent lives and engage in everyday activities that are purposeful to them.

I work with children in a special education school environment (K-5) to support and enhance students’ school-based skills. I work with a team, which can include the teacher, speech therapist, and physical therapist, guidance counselor and/or social worker. I typically work with students 1:1 or in a small group to develop or enhance skills to help them function and be as independent as possible within the school environment. Areas of focus can include writing, cutting, dressing, feeding, visual perceptual skills (e.g. puzzles), and visual motor skills.

What is the difference between Occupational Therapy and Physical Therapy?

There is a lot of overlap between the two professions. The most common assumption is that occupational therapists focus on the upper extremities and that physical therapists focus on the lower extremities, but that is not always the case. Both professions focus on the entire body and movement, but occupational therapy typically focuses on improving a person’s ability to engage in everyday activities, and evaluates limitations that might be affecting their daily performance. Physical therapy, on the other hand, focuses on movement, specifically a person’s physical abilities and limitations in their mobility, strength and range of motion, and evaluates their movement dysfunction.

How can you prepare your child for Occupational Therapy?

It is beneficial to start therapy immediately once you notice there is a problem or delay in development. When your child is very young there isn’t much you can do to prepare them for occupational therapy. However, if

therapy begins when your child is old enough to understand that they are meeting someone new, preparation will depend on your child’s age and level of cognition.

Typically, OT sessions include play activities, so explaining to your child that someone new will be coming to play with them may help to prepare for their session. I typically recommend having a child’s sessions scheduled for an optimal time of day where you would expect them to perform their best (i.e., not too tired, not overstimulated). Avoid allowing them to be engaged in a desired task (e.g., playing with a tablet, watching television) just before their scheduled session because removing the desired item can lead to a meltdown and your child may make a negative association with their therapist.

How long can treatment last?

The length of time a child receives treatment varies based on the child’s needs. Treatment can be on a consultative level where a child may not receive direct services and an OT can provide useful information and strategies that families can implement and use in their everyday lives. For children with more severe cognitive and/or physical deficits, treatment can last through childhood into adulthood.

What does treatment look like for a child who mildly needs OT versus a child who has a disability?

Typically, treatment for a child with mild delays focuses on specific areas of deficit and the OT will work to develop those problem areas to promote independence.

When a child has a more severe disability, an OT will typically work on a range of skills focusing on helping children play and learn in a purposeful way. When physical disabilities are involved, treatment can include strengthening tasks, fine motor muscle development, improving dexterity, and adapting a task or the environment so they can engage in tasks in a modified way.

What should a parent consider when selecting the right OT professional for their child?

I would recommend finding a therapist that works mostly with children, and more specifically, if your child has a diagnosis (e.g., autism, cerebral palsy), finding a therapist that has a lot of experience working with that population. You might want to schedule a “trial” session before making a decision to see how well your child responds to them.

You should also consider what works best for your family and your schedule. Children can be seen in their home, at school or in a clinic-based setting. Finding what works best for your child is really going to differ from one family to the next.

Staten Island Special Needs Professionals

A Friendly Face

1887 Richmond Ave. Suite #5,
10314
718-698-1300
460 Midland Ave, 10306
718-667-7770
AFFAutism.com
At A Friendly Face Family,they understand the difficulties and frustration in finding professional assistance for your child. Their goal is to provide a highly skilled and trained behavior professional team to assist your child and family to acclimate to a life of loving and caring for someone on the Autism Spectrum.

Children at Play

40 Merrill Avenue, 10314
718-370-7529
info@childrenatplayeic.org
childrenatplayeic.org
Children At Play (CAP) has provided services to the Staten Island special needs community for over 30 years! CAP offers educational and waiver services for children and adults. CAP is committed to providing each student and participant with a unique and individualized experience.

Early Start

Serving Staten Island and
Brooklyn
718-887 5128
ei@earlystartinc.com
earlystartinc.com
Early Start is an Early Intervention Program that provides home-based evaluations and therapeutic services for children from birth to 3 years old. They have been providing Speech/Feeding, Physical, Occupational and ABA therapy for 30 years. Dr. Vetere the Director specializes in the assessment and diagnosis of ASD.Serving Staten Island families since 1993.

First Foot Forward

1466 Manor Road
1297 Arthur Kill Road
2221 Richmond Avenue
718-701-0268
mkahn@sijcc.com
sijcc.org/first-foot-forward.html
First Foot Forward is a preschool program for children 2.6 to 5 years old with developmental needs. Their individualized curriculum allows children to reach their full potential in a nurturing environment. New York City and State fund programming. All services (evaluations, transportation, tuition) are at no direct cost to parents.

Marvin’s Camp for Children with Special Needs

1301 Manor Road, 10314
718-475-5268
lirizarry@sijcc.com
Camp.sijcc.org
Marvin’s Camp for Children with Special Needs is committed to providing an educational, creative, social, and safe environment for kids and teens with disabilities. All Marvin’s programs are led by highly experienced staff with degrees in special education, social work, and school psychology. Low staff-to-camper ratios. They also offer an inclusion program in their traditional camp program. Interview is required for all new campers.

Person Centered Care Services-Staten Island

150 Granite Avenue, 10303
718-370-1088
info@pccsny.org
pccsny.org
Person Centered Care Services is a not-for-profit organization creating social change within communities by supporting people with disabilities on their search for identity and acceptance.Services available include Community Supports, Residential Supports, Career Supports, Day Supports,Family Education & Training, Self-Directed Supports.

