Pete Carroll amped for Seahawks-Buccaneers battle in Munich

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked about this week's trip to Munich, Germany, to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday as part of the NFL's International Series. "To me, it's like a (college) bowl game," said Carroll, who guided USC to several, including a Bowl Championship Series title, before returning to the pros over a decade ago. "Everything around it, there is somewhat of a celebration everywhere you go as you travel and at the airport. It just seems like there is...
Pete Carroll reveals surprising Geno Smith change

After a relatively slow start to the season for the Seattle Seahawks, things are finally starting to click for the team, including starting quarterback Geno Smith. The Seahawks have won their past four games and have scored more than 30 points in two of their last three games. Part of...
Seattle Seahawks beat Arizona 31-21: The Armchair QB Speaks

The Seattle Seahawks upped their record to 6-3 in 2022 with a 10-point win over Arizona. Here are four points of interest from the game. Normally, we run our Seattle Seahawks Overreactions the day following a game. Unfortunately, Chris Phillips had a last-minute issue and is unavailable. Our resident curmudgeon Chip Clark steps in with his Armchair QB opinions.
Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 9 vs. Arizona

The Seattle Seahawks won their fourth straight game with a 31-21 win over NFC West Rival Arizona. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. The game started very quickly for both offenses, as there were a total of one FG and two TDs over the first five drives of the game. At that point, the score was 10-7 in favor of the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Seahawks, Jets rise; Rams, Raiders fall

The good news is that we've reached the halfway point of the NFL season. The bad news is we still have no idea what's going on. Half of the league has taken its bye week. It's a sufficiently large sample size to make assumptions about how the rest of the season will play out. And yet, with each passing week we're forced to question what we know.
NFL Reportedly Admitted To 2 Major Referee Mistakes Sunday

The NFL reportedly confirmed that the Chicago Bears were on the wrong end of two incorrect penalty flags in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins. "Bears heard back from the league on a few plays they sent in from the Dolphins game. According to a team source, the league said officials missed on two big penalties. [1.] DPI against Eddie Jackson should not have called, [2.] DPI should have been called on the Chase Claypool deep ball."
When is Avonte Maddox Coming Back?

Gameday approaches, and thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles‘ next test being scheduled for primetime on Monday Night Football, the normal weekly activities have all been pushed back a day. As a result, the mid-week injury report that we’re used to seeing on Wednesday wasn’t shared until about 4:30 p.m. EST one day later. One of the more notable names on the list was starting slot corner, Avonte Maddox. He continues to recover from a hamstring issue.
Another ESPN Analyst Could Join An NFL Coaching Staff

Jeff Saturday has been plucked away from ESPN to be the interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. Could one of his old colleagues be joining him?. Dan Orlovsky appeared on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Tuesday to discuss Colts owner Jim Irsay's shocking decision to hire Saturday as the interim replacement for Frank Reich, despite the fact he has no coaching experience above high school.
