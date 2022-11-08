Read full article on original website
Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?
The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 10...
Tampa Bay Bucs Ready For Germany And The Seahawks
TAMPA, Fla. – The Buccaneers are happy that they broke their losing streak last Sunday otherwise it would have been an even harder trip to Munich, Germany. The Bucs will host the Seattle Seahawks Sunday at 9:30 AM EST in the first-ever NFL regular season game
Pete Carroll amped for Seahawks-Buccaneers battle in Munich
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked about this week's trip to Munich, Germany, to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday as part of the NFL's International Series. "To me, it's like a (college) bowl game," said Carroll, who guided USC to several, including a Bowl Championship Series title, before returning to the pros over a decade ago. "Everything around it, there is somewhat of a celebration everywhere you go as you travel and at the airport. It just seems like there is...
Yardbarker
'Never More Wrong!' Seahawks 2 Key Surprises Analyzed by FOX's Curt Menefee
NOV 9 'NEVER MORE WRONG' The At least Curt Menefee is admitting it. “I’m not afraid to say I don’t think I’ve ever been more wrong about a team coming out of training camp than I was this Seahawks team,” Menefee told Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk on Tuesday.
New Tariq Woolen test: Staying in games as Seahawks foes avoid him like Richard Sherman
After 4 interceptions in his first 6 games NFL offenses are avoiding the league’s rookie of the month for October. He’s adjusting.
Russell Wilson Was Asked About Pete Carroll’s Wristband Comments
The Broncos’ quarterback responded to perceived criticism from the Seahawks’ coach.
Cardinals: St. Louis needs to claim this elite reliever right away
With the Cardinals needing power arms in their bullpen, they need to claim Nick Anderson off of waivers. The St. Louis Cardinals just made their first trade of the offseason on Wednesday, and another name just hit waivers that would be a perfect fit for their bullpen in 2023, right-handed pitcher Nick Anderson.
thecomeback.com
Pete Carroll reveals surprising Geno Smith change
After a relatively slow start to the season for the Seattle Seahawks, things are finally starting to click for the team, including starting quarterback Geno Smith. The Seahawks have won their past four games and have scored more than 30 points in two of their last three games. Part of...
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks beat Arizona 31-21: The Armchair QB Speaks
The Seattle Seahawks upped their record to 6-3 in 2022 with a 10-point win over Arizona. Here are four points of interest from the game. Normally, we run our Seattle Seahawks Overreactions the day following a game. Unfortunately, Chris Phillips had a last-minute issue and is unavailable. Our resident curmudgeon Chip Clark steps in with his Armchair QB opinions.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 9 vs. Arizona
The Seattle Seahawks won their fourth straight game with a 31-21 win over NFC West Rival Arizona. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. The game started very quickly for both offenses, as there were a total of one FG and two TDs over the first five drives of the game. At that point, the score was 10-7 in favor of the Seattle Seahawks.
FOX Sports
Seahawks Noah Fant, Coby Bryant break out; Rams, Cards fade: NFC West Stock Watch
One of the players the Seahawks received from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade last March, tight end Noah Fant, helped close out Seattle's big road victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The speedy Iowa product made several plays to keep Seattle's offense chugging during the game....
Sean Payton takes dig at Kirk Cousins after both appear on ManningCast
Cousins had a friendly exchange with the Mannings before the glib Payton's guest spot.
KING-5
The Seattle Seahawks arrive in Munich
The Hawks have landed. The Seattle Seahawks have arrived in Munich, Germany ahead of their Sunday morning game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Seahawks, Jets rise; Rams, Raiders fall
The good news is that we've reached the halfway point of the NFL season. The bad news is we still have no idea what's going on. Half of the league has taken its bye week. It's a sufficiently large sample size to make assumptions about how the rest of the season will play out. And yet, with each passing week we're forced to question what we know.
Fox Sports' Terry Bradshaw slammed for 'suicide' comment about Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
Fox Sports' Terry Bradshaw has come under fire for a recent comment he made on Fox NFL Sunday that included Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray. On the network's pregame NFL show, Bradshaw, a former NFL quarterback, shared his thoughts during a discussion about whether or not the Cardinals needed to have Murray run more as...
NFL Reportedly Admitted To 2 Major Referee Mistakes Sunday
The NFL reportedly confirmed that the Chicago Bears were on the wrong end of two incorrect penalty flags in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins. "Bears heard back from the league on a few plays they sent in from the Dolphins game. According to a team source, the league said officials missed on two big penalties. [1.] DPI against Eddie Jackson should not have called, [2.] DPI should have been called on the Chase Claypool deep ball."
When is Avonte Maddox Coming Back?
Gameday approaches, and thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles‘ next test being scheduled for primetime on Monday Night Football, the normal weekly activities have all been pushed back a day. As a result, the mid-week injury report that we’re used to seeing on Wednesday wasn’t shared until about 4:30 p.m. EST one day later. One of the more notable names on the list was starting slot corner, Avonte Maddox. He continues to recover from a hamstring issue.
All Cardinals Podcast: Seahawks Recap, Kliff Kingsbury's Job Security
The All Cardinals Podcast breaks down what went wrong in the loss to Seattle and dives into the job security of Kliff Kingsbury.
NFL Predictions: Week 10 Picks for Every Game
Our experts offer free NFL Week 10 picks for every game in the 2022 football season.
Another ESPN Analyst Could Join An NFL Coaching Staff
Jeff Saturday has been plucked away from ESPN to be the interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. Could one of his old colleagues be joining him?. Dan Orlovsky appeared on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Tuesday to discuss Colts owner Jim Irsay's shocking decision to hire Saturday as the interim replacement for Frank Reich, despite the fact he has no coaching experience above high school.
FanSided
