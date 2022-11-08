ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northford, CT

Online Holiday Auction to Benefit All The Kings Horses Equine Rescue!

By Lynnsey Spader
 2 days ago

Get ALL of your holiday shopping in one place & help rescue horses! 100% of the auction proceeds will go to care for the horses at All The Kings Horses Equine Rescue!

We're gearing up for our best holiday online auction ever!

Here's the important stuff.

Bidding starts Black Friday, November 25th and will end at 8 pm on Friday, December 2nd. Put the dates in your calendar!

Winning bidders will be notified, and items must be paid in full via our website donation portal within 48 hours. If payment is not received, the next highest bidder will be contacted.

We will note if items are pick up only & those that can be emailed or shipped. We will arrange a date to pick up items at the barn in Northford or can arrange to meet if you're in the local area or shoreline (Branford-Waterford). Some items can be emailed. Gift certificates can be shipped at the winner's expense.

We've got a great variety of items ~ here are just some of our auction sponsors to give you an idea. check back for updates!

Nataz Restaurant, Ivoryton Playhouse, Blackhawk Fishing, Stanley & Lyman Apple Nine Golf Course, Lenny & Joe’s Fish Tale, Archie Moore’s Branford, Lindt Chocolates, Texas Roadhouse, Stew Leonard’s, Stony Creek Brewery, Gouveia Vineyards, Thimble Island Brewery, Mystic Seaport, Mystic Aquarium, New England Carousel Museum, Hartford Wolfpack Hockey, Blue Ox Axe Throwing, Wadsworth Art Museum, New England Air Museum, Guilford Art Center, NJ Jets, Hartford Yard Goats Baseball, Boston Red Sox, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Lock, Stock & Barrell, Cheshire Equestrian Center, Shoreline Trolley Museum, Trader Joe’s, Roger Williams Park Zoo, Old Sturbridge Village Museum, Joann Kokorus & Modere, and Autumn & Violet Candles

Click here for the link to the event listing for the auction!

For more information about the rescue, click here!

