It took only minutes after the polls opened Tuesday for pro-Trump conspiracists to begin spreading false allegations about voter fraud in Maricopa County, Arizona. There were reports from multiple polling stations of issues with tabulation machines not accepting ballots soon after the polls officially opened, at 6 a.m. These reports were confirmed by the Maricopa County Election Office, with 20 percent of polling places in the county affected. At a press conference about the issue, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors chairman Bill Gates said the issue is not centered on any one particular area of the county, and that they are still trying to establish why the machines are malfunctioning.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO