Maricopa County, AZ

T M
2d ago

These people are a cult and no number of facts or iterations of common sense will change their minds.They are lost souls and should just go ahead and drink the kool-aid.

Terry Treadway
2d ago

it's obvious Vice News is a front for democrat propaganda so even though I read the articles the left leaning bias is blatant, so it isn't "news" it's propaganda following the German model. and if I disagree or write something critical all these warnings pop up about "community guidelines" so most social media is part of this brainwash.

Roberto
1d ago

I had a conversation just the other day with a Republican. He said something outlandish and I turned to him and said but if you had been on Mount Calvary that fateful day you would have taken the spear away from the Roman Guard and speared Jesus yourself. Well, as you can imagine he took exception to my remarks, and I replied…You voted for Trump didn’t you?

gilaherald.com

‘Blue mirage:’ Why Democrats’ leads slipped, bolstering GOP hopes

PHOENIX – Arizona politics took on a blue hue Tuesday night, but as the sun rose Wednesday, tallies were looking more red instead. Democrats in statewide races jumped to hefty leads in initial vote counts on election night. But their margins narrowed sharply over the next 24 hours, putting them once again in nail-biting territory by Wednesday evening.
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win

As more votes were tallied Wednesday, Republican candidates in Arizona began to catch up to their Democratic opponents who took early leads, but full results won’t be available for several days, at the earliest.  And with the eyes of the nation on the Grand Canyon State, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs went from a 14-point […] The post Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KTAR.com

Republicans lead race for Arizona House, Senate control by slim margins

PHOENIX – The next Arizona Legislature is on track to look a lot like the last one, although several races were close enough to potentially flip as more votes are counted. As of results available Thursday morning, Republicans were leading for 16 Senate seats and 31 House seats. If that holds, the GOP will have the same one-seat advantage in each chamber as in the current Legislature.
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds.

With Republicans expected to show up at the polls in person in droves on Election Day, Democrats knew they would need a large advantage among early voters to have a chance at winning hotly contested statewide races. And with all of those early ballots counted, they had bigger than expected leads in many of those […] The post Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KTAR News

GOP’s Abe Hamadeh overtakes Democrat Kris Mayes in race for Arizona attorney general

PHOENIX — Democrat Kris Mayes was the early leader over Republican Abe Hamadeh in the race for Arizona attorney general, but that changed Wednesday afternoon. Mayes had about 55% of the vote on the initial drop at 8 p.m. Tuesday. That total dropped to 52% by 1 a.m. Wednesday. And as of 3 p.m., Hamadeh led 50.1%-49.9% by 3,081 votes, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Election: Why is it taking so long for Arizona to count ballots?

PHOENIX - It has been more than 24 hours since polls closed, and hundreds of thousands of ballots still need to be counted in Arizona. As counting efforts continue, some are asking how other states like Florida get election results so fast while Arizona still has no answer on most of the top races.
Vice

New Election Day Conspiracies Are Already Running Wild

It took only minutes after the polls opened Tuesday for pro-Trump conspiracists to begin spreading false allegations about voter fraud in Maricopa County, Arizona. There were reports from multiple polling stations of issues with tabulation machines not accepting ballots soon after the polls officially opened, at 6 a.m. These reports were confirmed by the Maricopa County Election Office, with 20 percent of polling places in the county affected. At a press conference about the issue, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors chairman Bill Gates said the issue is not centered on any one particular area of the county, and that they are still trying to establish why the machines are malfunctioning.
newsnationnow.com

Arizona vote count continues after Election Day stumbles

(NewsNation) — In Arizona, Election Day didn’t go as smoothly as many hoped and some races still hang in the balance. Problems with some voting machines resulted in misleading claims from some Republican politicians about election security and integrity. In the weeks leading up to the election, Arizona...
AZFamily

Why does it taking longer to count votes in Arizona?

Arizona's Family photographer Victor Ochoa talks about his service in the Marine Corps. A new, immersive exhibit at the Arizona Jewish Historical Society tells the untold stories of the Holocaust. Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Some advocates say it's a...
HuffPost

Kari Lake Makes Chilling Election Day Vow To Reporters

Republican candidate Kari Lake ominously told reporters Tuesday she planned to be their “worst fricking nightmare” for two terms if she wins Arizona’s gubernatorial race. The Donald Trump-backed nominee snapped at a reporter in Phoenix who said he wanted to follow up on a question about her...
Arizona Mirror

Maricopa County found a solution to the ballot-tabulating problem. Unscanned votes will still be counted.

There were problems tabulating ballots at nearly a third of all vote centers in Maricopa County all morning on Election Day, but by the afternoon, county officials had figured out a fix. Vote-counting machines were having trouble tabulating the ballots because the timing marks on the ballot — the black lines on the sides that […] The post Maricopa County found a solution to the ballot-tabulating problem. Unscanned votes will still be counted. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
