ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

With questions at quarterback, Minnesota hosts Northwestern

By Field Level Media
The Exponent
The Exponent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVAKs_0j390Jta00
Nov 5, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) passes against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl eligible and poised for bigger things, Minnesota enters Saturday's meeting at Minneapolis against struggling Northwestern with a question mark at quarterback.

Golden Gophers starter Tanner Morgan sustained an upper-body injury on the last play of the first half last weekend, leaving backup Athan Kaliakmanis to pilot a come-from-behind, 20-13 victory at Nebraska.

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck didn't offer an update on Morgan's health Monday, but stressed the Golden Gophers (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) must harness the resiliency they showed at Nebraska either way. Fleck suggested Minnesota might take a lesson from Kaliakmanis on that front.

"I think that, at times when you're a backup, it can be in your own mind that you'll wait on becoming the starter to prepare. And then you become the starter and you play and you get thrown in there in the second half," Fleck said. "And you better be able to go win the game and execute and prepare and perform at a very high level and you don't do that unless you prepare throughout the week like you are the starter."

Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for two touchdowns after halftime and finished with 128 yards on 32 carries. Regardless of who plays quarterback against Northwestern (1-8, 1-5), the Golden Gophers figure to feature Ibrahim plenty. He has rushed for at least 100 yards in 17 successive games and has at least 30 carries in three straight contests.

The Wildcats produced a 100-yard rusher of their own against visiting No. 2 Ohio State last Saturday, but Evan Hull's 122 yards and first-quarter touchdown weren't enough as the Buckeyes outscored Northwestern 14-0 after halftime to earn a 21-7 victory.

Northwestern has lost eight consecutive games, tying the 1998 team's slide, but the program felt good about its fight against Ohio State after losing by 20 at Iowa in its previous game.

"We just stepped up to the plate," Wildcats defensive back Cameron Mitchell said. "Coming off a tough loss, we knew what we had coming ahead and we knew we can't avoid it, so we just decided we were going to take it and we were going to attack, so we did."

Minnesota has won the past two meetings against Northwestern, including a 41-14 road victory last season. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Football: Bowl projections after Week 10

With three games left to play in the regular season, the Minnesota Golden Gophers are now bowl-eligible after securing their sixth win against Nebraska, improving their record to 6-3. Now we can finally turn our attention to bowl predictions!. A lot can happen in the next three weeks, so take...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
scsuhuskies.com

Huskies stun No. 1 Minnesota 4-1 in Andover

ANDOVER, Minn. – Red-hot St. Cloud State Women's Hockey made a statement in Andover, upsetting No. 1 Minnesota 4-1 on Monday evening at the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Face-off Classic. The Huskies earned their fifth-straight win and their first over a No. 1-ranked team since 2007, playing their...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Welcome Three Additions to the Men's Basketball Program

University of Minnesota men's basketball head coach Ben Johnson has announced that Cameron Christie, Dennis Evans and Erick Reader will join the Golden Gopher program prior to the 2023-24 season. Christie and Evans have signed National Letters of Intent, while Reader is set to join the team as a preferred walk on.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Check Out Minnesota Gophers Coach PJ Fleck’s Amazing Lake House

University of Minnesota head football coach PJ Fleck has quite the home on Lake Minnetonka. When you're the head football coach at the biggest college in Minnesota, you're going to have a pretty nice home, right? And, for PJ Fleck, current head coach of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, this home on Lake Minnetonka would probably qualify as 'pretty nice.'
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KFIL Radio

10 Things People From Wisconsin Secretly Think About Minnesota

They may not say them out loud, but you can be sure every person from Wisconsin has had these 10 thoughts about Minnesota. I'll start off by saying I'm a reformed Wisconsinite. I was born over in America's Dairyland, I went to college there and it's where I lived my entire life until I met the love of my life and moved to Minnesota in 2012.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Costco vs. Sam’s Club – Which One is the Favorite in Minnesota?

Which bulk-buying store is the best in Rochester - Costco, or Sam's Club? This is a debate that many struggle with as they try to decide where to do their bulk shopping in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Many people have their favorite and have some very strong opinions on why their pick is #1.
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Big Powerball tickets sold in North Dakota, Minnesota

NORTH DAKOTA, MINNESOTA (KVRR) — It may not be the lucky ticket sold in California worth the record $2.04 billion but there are other big Powerball winners in North Dakota and Minnesota. A $50,000 ticket was sold Minot and a $100,000 Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold in...
MINNESOTA STATE
actionnews5.com

Grandmother wins mayoral race in Minnesota as write-in candidate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A woman in Minnesota rejoicing over the birth of her grandchild has another reason to celebrate. She just became the new mayor of her town. Margaret Ford launched her campaign a few weeks ago as a write-in candidate. She’s out of state celebrating the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota couple finds 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas state park

A Minnesota couple vacationing for their 10th anniversary found a 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas's Crater of Diamonds State Park on Friday. Jessica and Seth Erickson, of Chatfield, were visiting the United States' only public diamond mine while road-tripping through 11 states for their anniversary. Arkansas State Parks said the two were sifting through the dirt when Seth found the gem in the bottom of his screen after about an hour of searching.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

LIVE UPDATES: Minnesota election results 2022

The polls close at 8 p.m. in Minnesota and we will be providing live updates as the results roll in. Minnesotans have been taking to the polls across the state on Tuesday, casting votes for statewide races that include for governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and state auditor, as well as congressional races, state legislature races, school board elections, and local referenda.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Here comes Minnesota's first major snow of the season

Minnesota is set for its first major snowstorm of the season, with parts of the north of the state in line for more than half a foot. A major system that will bring soaking rains and thunderstorms across the northern two-thirds of the state from Tuesday to Thursday – including the Twin Cities – will give way to snow as temperatures plunge Friday and Saturday.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
945K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy