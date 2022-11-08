ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia Using 'Dragons Teeth' Deep In Annexed Land to Prepare for Losses: UK

By Matthew Impelli
 2 days ago

Russia is reportedly using "dragon's teeth" in some annexed areas of Ukraine and its military prepares for some losses, according to the U.K. Ministry of Defence.

"Dragon's teeth have likely been installed between Mariupol and Nikolske village; and from northern Mariupol to Staryi Krym village. Mariupol forms part of Russia's land bridge from Russia to Crimea, a key logistics line of communication. Dragon's teeth have additionally been sent for the preparation of defensive fortifications in occupied Zaporizhzhia and Kherson," the U.K. Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update on Tuesday morning.

According to the intelligence update, Dragon's teeth are "concrete pyramidal anti-tank structures" that are used in defensive measures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FSH5s_0j390I0r00
In this photo taken on August 8, 2019, World War II anti-tank obstacles, known as Dragon's Teeth, are covered in moss near Simmerath, Germany. The square-pyramidal fortifications of reinforced concrete first used by the German Army during World War II to impede the movement of tanks and mechanized infantry. Russia is reportedly using "dragon's teeth" in some annexed areas of Ukraine and its military prepares for some losses, according to the U.K. Ministry of Defence. Virginia Mayo/Associated Press

The intelligence update comes as war continues to rage between Russia and Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the "special military operation" on February 24.

The statement from the U.K. Ministry of Defence also discussed possible Ukrainian advances in some regions that are currently under Russian control.

"On October 19, 2022, Wagner Group owner Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed the construction of a fortified 'Wagner Line' of defences in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast," the update said. "This activity suggests Russia is making a significant effort to prepare defences in depth behind their current front line, likely to forestall any rapid Ukrainian advances in the event of breakthroughs."

Last month, Putin announced the annexation of four Ukrainian territories which included the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. Following the annexation, Yuri Zhukov, an associate political science professor at the University of Michigan told Newsweek last month that Putin "is burning the bridges behind him, and committing to a course of action from which there is no return."

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) published an assessment on Russia's offensive campaign on Monday and made similar remarks to the U.K. intelligence update.

"Geolocated footage posted to social media on November 6 additionally depicts Russian troops digging trenches near the international border in Belgorod Oblast," the assessment said. "As ISW has previously reported, such actions are likely intended to fix Ukrainian troops against the northern international border but do not presage a major Russian offensive (that Russian forces do not have the capacity to conduct), preventing some Ukrainian troops needed to screen the border from pursuing offensive operations elsewhere in Ukraine."

Amid the ongoing war, many have expressed fear over the possible use of a nuclear weapon by Russia and Putin. The head of the military in Ukraine's western Chernivtsi region, Ruslan Zaparaniuk recently said on his Telegram channel that defense forces conducted drills "to eliminate the consequences of a nuclear strike."

Newsweek reached out to the ministry of foreign affairs in Ukraine and Russia for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wx4yr_0j390I0r00
This photograph taken on November 1, 2022, shows a destroyed tank near the recently recaptured Ukrainian village of Yampil, eastern Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, the UK Ministry of Defence said that Russia is using "dragon's teeth" to stop enemy tanks. DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP/Getty Images

Comments / 149

ChloeO
2d ago

This is not a war.. it is an invasion to seize what they do not lawfully own. China will do this to Taiwan. A lot of small empowered men making land grabs. History is full of them.

Reply(12)
42
Bob Sawin
2d ago

The vaunted Russian army has been forced into defensive possitions by Ukrain's neighborhood watch. When the invaders are vanquished, the watch will return to their day jobs while sending the Russians home to get aquainted with their new third world status.

Reply(13)
51
Kelvin Conley
2d ago

It’s amazing that these were made so long ago during war to stop invading army and now again almost a hundred years later it’s trying to stop another invading army

Reply
5
