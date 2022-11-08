Pasco schools to close Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole

A Pasco County schools bus driver negotiates a turn at the district's South Compound in Odessa in April. Pasco Superintendent Kurt Browning announced Tuesday that the school district would close on Thursday due Tropical Storm Nicole, mainly due to concerns about buses on the road during periods of high winds. [ CHRIS URSO | Times ]

Pasco County schools will be closed on Thursday because of Tropical Storm Nicole, officials announced Tuesday.

Superintendent Kurt Browning told the School Board at its meeting Tuesday that the concern is primarily about having buses on the road during high winds. He said made the decision after getting advice on weather from other officials.

The district aims to remain open Wednesday and reopen and resume normal activities Friday.

“That is the plan right now,” Browning said.

Browning said the district will work to keep the Thanksgiving holiday intact.

School officials in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties have said they are monitoring the storm’s track but have not yet made schedule changes.

