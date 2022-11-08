ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Pasco schools to close Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole

By Jeffrey S. Solochek
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sH3cg_0j390DbE00
A Pasco County schools bus driver negotiates a turn at the district's South Compound in Odessa in April. Pasco Superintendent Kurt Browning announced Tuesday that the school district would close on Thursday due Tropical Storm Nicole, mainly due to concerns about buses on the road during periods of high winds. [ CHRIS URSO | Times ]

Pasco County schools will be closed on Thursday because of Tropical Storm Nicole, officials announced Tuesday.

Superintendent Kurt Browning told the School Board at its meeting Tuesday that the concern is primarily about having buses on the road during high winds. He said made the decision after getting advice on weather from other officials.

The district aims to remain open Wednesday and reopen and resume normal activities Friday.

“That is the plan right now,” Browning said.

Browning said the district will work to keep the Thanksgiving holiday intact.

School officials in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties have said they are monitoring the storm’s track but have not yet made schedule changes.

• • •

2022 Tampa Bay Times Hurricane Guide

IT'S STORM SEASON: Get ready and stay informed at tampabay.com/hurricane.

MODELS: How reliable are hurricane models? Hurricane Ian gave us some answers.

EVACUATIONS: Fewer evacuated to shelters during Hurricane Ian. How can Tampa Bay stay safe?

WHAT TO EXPECT IN A SHELTER: What to bring — and not bring — plus information on pets, keeping it civil and more.

WHAT TO DO IF HURRICANE DAMAGES YOUR HOME: Stay calm, then call your insurance company.

PREPARING FOR A HURRICANE: Make a plan, listen to experts, and know there’s help available if you need it.

DOUBLE-CHECK: Checklists for building all kinds of hurricane kits

PHONE IT IN: Use your smartphone to protect your data, documents and photos.

SELF-CARE: Protect your mental health during a hurricane.

• • •

Rising Threat: A special report on flood risk and climate change

PART 1: The Tampa Bay Times partnered with the National Hurricane Center for a revealing look at future storms.

PART 2: Even weak hurricanes can cause huge storm surges. Experts say people don't understand the risk.

PART 3: Tampa Bay has huge flood risk. What should we do about it?

INTERACTIVE MAP: Search your Tampa Bay neighborhood to see the hurricane flood risk.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa International Airport plans to stay open through Tropical Storm Nicole

Tampa International Airport is not planning to close for Tropical Storm Nicole. Airport officials said they don’t expect significant impacts from the storm. The airport did close during the much stronger Hurricane Ian, which made landfall near Fort Myers . Nicole is expected to hit Florida’s East Coast as a Category 1 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. The region could start feeling Nicole’s effect beginning Wednesday night.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa to close city offices, delay trash pick up

TAMPA — Tropical Storm Nicole, likely soon to be a hurricane, has prompted Mayor Jane Castor to close city offices on Thursday. The city also announced its trash pickup will be suspended beginning Thursday until Monday, according to a city news release. “I encourage everyone to review their disaster...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Shop at these 45 Tampa Bay holiday markets

Gift shopping at holiday markets is fun and a good way to give back to the community. Here are 45 markets we found across the Tampa Bay area. Junior League of Tampa Holiday Gift Market: The 19th annual Holiday Gift Market features more than 200 merchants selling everything from clothing and jewelry to holiday decor, food and children’s items. Benefits Junior League of Tampa programs and community projects. $10. 7-10 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N, Tampa. 813-621-7821.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa to resume trash pick up Friday

TAMPA — With Tropical Storm Nicole inflicting little damage, city officials announced Thursday afternoon that garbage collection will resume Friday. The city had suspended pick ups until Monday as the storm gathered strength, but the city reversed course and scheduled.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Penny for Pasco tax appears headed for renewal; Hernandez leads School Board race

Pasco County voters on Tuesday appeared to overwhelmingly renew a referendum to extend the Penny for Pasco sales tax for another 15 years. The 1% tax, which has generated about $1 billion over the past 18 years, helps the school district pay for construction projects and the county government afford traffic improvements, among other expenses. Nearly two-thirds of voters backed another round of the tax, with all but a handful of precincts counted, along with early votes.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Election results: Hernando County

Here are the latest results for the 2022 general election races in Hernando County, including the 12th Congressional District, nearby state Legislature races and contests for the local school board and Brooksville City Council. Follow these links to see statewide and Tampa Bay races, Florida Legislature results or local results for Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Manatee, Polk or Citrus counties. Please use a modern browser to view the results. If you are viewing this page on our mobile app, please click here.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
83K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy