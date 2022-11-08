Meet Clyde, the Purr Machine!

Meet Clyde

Clyde is black with gray highlights, just like his brothers- Albert, Dean and Earl. He is a purr machine and total lovebug.

Clyde is super easygoing. He loves toys, cats, and kittens, being held and carried around. He even likes being on your lap.

He would do great in any type of home.

Clyde was born in rescue on July 21, 2022 and is currently being fostered in Naugatuck.

He is fixed, has had his rabies and first distemper shots, is microchipped and tested neg for FIV/FeLV* All of our cats and kittens are cared for in loving foster homes. "Meet and greets" can be arranged only after an application has been submitted and approved. Application for adoption can be found here!