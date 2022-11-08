Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Four easy ways to mod your mechanical keyboard
Keyboard modding refers to making modifications to the way a keyboard looks, feels, or sounds. People have various motivations for keyboard modding. While some pursue it as a pastime hobby, others consider it in order to upgrade a basic keyboard that they bought for cheap. Gamers are often very interested...
8 best bookshelf speakers that are compact and deliver on sound
Bookshelf speakers are what happens when clever audio technicians and home interior gurus decide to go for a drink. Small but mighty, these speakers, also known as standmount speakers, fit neatly in more compact spaces – desks, specifically designed stands, or even an actual bookshelf – to give your home a little bit more breathing room.Like all high-end audio, it’s difficult to conclusively decide on the very best bookshelf speaker – there’s such a wide range of factors to take into account. Plus, despite all the testing in the world, and all the knowledge that would come with that, the...
TechRadar
Forget Apple Watch Ultra? Why a G-Shock might be the outdoors watch to buy
Just when you thought digital watches were a thing of the past, along comes the G-Shock resurgence. When you think of the best running watches, you typically think of a Garmin, a Coros, or even the new Apple Watch Ultra. However, while you might choose an analog or digital watch for style points, some people are veering away from smartwatches, and choosing to go for a sports watch with fewer smart features.
TechRadar
These beautiful wooden headphones deliver classy music at a great price
Despite knocking out affordable headphones for a number of years now, Chinese audio brand Sivga has slipped somewhat under the radar. But that could all change with the release of a duo of striking new wooden-cupped headphones. Sivga's new Robin and Oriole wired cans boast 50mm drivers – larger and...
TechRadar
This Sonos-style amp from SVS turns any speaker into a streaming machine
With the best wireless speakers widely available from companies like Sonos, Apple, and others, including models that can be paired for stereo playback, regular non-streaming options are starting to seem outmoded. Some pricier streaming speakers like the KEF LS50 Wireless II can even connect directly to a TV via an...
‘Vivid’ systemwide HDR app for macOS updated with ‘Eclipse Mode’ and web browser for iOS
Vivid is a macOS app introduced earlier this year that brings the HDR experience systemwide, so users can take advantage of the high level of brightness of the MacBook Pro’s built-in display and Apple’s Pro Display XDR at any time. This week, the app was updated with a new “Eclipse Mode,” while the developers also released a new web browser for iOS.
Apple iPad (10th gen) vs. iPad (9th gen): Which one should you buy?
Should you go with the flashy looks and more future-proofed specs of the 2022 iPad, or save some cash on the still-excellent 2021 model? We’ve tested both tablets extensively, and have put them head-to-head to help you make the right decision.
TechRadar
LG’s 77-inch C2 OLED TV is $800 off with this Black Friday deal
We’re big fans of LG’s C2 series OLED TVs – so much so that we selected the C2 as our TV of the year in the TechRadar Choice awards. LG TVs are seeing some nice price cuts as we head toward the holiday season, including this $800 off a 77-inch C2 OLED at Best Buy (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
Should I buy a Black Friday Samsung deal or wait for the Galaxy S23?
If we find a great Black Friday deal on an iPhone 14 or a Google Pixel 7, those are easy deals to recommend because the phones are so new. We know that you won’t be disappointed tomorrow that you didn’t buy a newer, better phone. The story is much different if you’re thinking about buying one of the best Samsung phones.
CNET
Pixel 6 vs. Pixel 6 Pro: Big Differences to Know Before Upgrading
The Pixel 7 series made its debut in the fall and it's an especially great upgrade if you have an older Pixel phone. But if you're not after Google's latest and greatest lineup, then you're probably eyeing the Pixel 6 series -- and for good reason. Google didn't make a...
TechRadar
Why the MacBook Pro 14-inch is our Laptop of the Year
Eagle-eyed readers may wonder why the Best Laptop in the TechRadar Choice Awards 2022 sponsored by Sky Broadband was actually released in 2021. Don’t worry, we’re not confused about calendars or bad at counting – our Choice Awards 2022 looks back at the past 12 months of product launches, and the MacBook Pro 14-inch launched in our window, having launched too late for our 2021 awards.
TechRadar
This stunning LG OLED TV swaps bezels for an incredible floating frame
Apart from a couple of notable exceptions, it’s fair to say that TV design has become a uniform affair in recent years, with a brand badge and choice of stand legs the only differenting factors within the chrome bezel, black plastic archetype we’ve become accustomed to. A wild...
TechRadar
LumaFusion, iPhone’s top video editing app, finally arrives on Android
With DaVinci Resolve - our pick for best free video editing software - coming to iPad, mobile video editors have never had it so good. And things just got even better, as iOS-exclusive LumaFusion has finally made its way to Android. Since launching in 2016, the video editing app has...
Best student tablet in 2022
From the iPad to the Surface Go 2, here are the best student tablets for back to school season.
Ars Technica
The best wireless mechanical keyboards
It's no secret that mechanical keyboards provide some of the best tactile typing experiences available. It's also not a secret that wireless keyboards can be a productivity boon, reducing workspace clutter and easily connecting with numerous device types. Thankfully, wireless mechanical keyboard selection has grown so much in recent years that you can find options with feature sets on par with the priciest wired keyboards.
TechRadar
Forget the AirPods Pro - early Black Friday deal drops the Beats Studio Buds to $99.99
Early Black Friday deals are dropping early, and we've just spotted the top-rated Beats Studio Buds on sale for just $99.99 (was $149.95) (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's just $10 more than the record-low price and an incredible deal for a premium pair of noise-canceling earbuds. The Beats...
TechRadar
You're now stuck with the new Gmail interface, like it or not
Google’s redesign of Gmail, which became available for testing earlier in 2022, will now become the default for users everywhere. The company has announced (opens in new tab) that the visual update to its email service “is becoming the standard experience” starting in November after several months of opening up opt-in.
TechRadar
Samsung Q80B (65Q80B) review
The Samsung Q80B is ideal for bright room viewing, boasts an excellent smart TV streaming platform in Tizen and supports high frame rate gaming. Even its Object Tracking Sound system cuts muster. The only caveats are black level performance, which is hampered by mediocre local dimming, and lack of Dolby Vision. Not a telly for home cinephiles then, but everyone else should shortlist it…
Engadget
Apple's M2 MacBook Air is $150 off and back to its all-time low
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. A quick PSA...
TechRadar
Is the 'free' iPhone 14 Pro from Verizon on Black Friday really free?
The best Black Friday phone deals, and often the best smartphone deal all year, will usually be an offer for a free phone when you sign a contract agreement with a mobile network like Verizon or T-Mobile. While you might save a few hundred on a phone from a major retailer, your mobile network provider has deals that can get you the best iPhones or the best Samsung phones for free. Of course, there’s a catch.
