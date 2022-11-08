Read full article on original website
WDSU
'It just has to get done': City council presses public works department on road construction woes
NEW ORLEANS — Officials with the Department of Public Works went before the New Orleans City Council Wednesday to present their proposed budget for 2023. They are requesting an additional $23.3 million. To read their full presentation to the council, click here. The budget hearing comes as residents continue...
WDSU
New Orleans City Hall to CBD? Mayor's administration confirms possible plans
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Hall could be relocated, according to leaders within Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration. At the city council budget hearing, the Cantrell administration said the mayor is looking at possibly acquiring 1615 Poydras Street and moving City Hall into that downtown site. This comes...
houmatimes.com
Completion of Lafourche-Terrebonne Scenic Overlook Project celebrated with ribbon cutting
Friends of Bayou Lafourche recently celebrated the completion of the Lafourche-Terrebonne Scenic Overlook Project at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Raceland. Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson and the Lafourche Parish Council recently prioritized the Lafourche-Terrebonne Scenic Overlook Project, recognizing the need to utilize the the space, and to complete the project after sitting dormant for several years.
N.O. says it has demolished 67 abandoned buildings this year - there are thousands left
NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Katrina may have happened 17 years ago, but some people still live with daily reminders of the storm. Even after the flood waters drained, one home hasn't been touched, according to the next door neighbor. "We had water about here," Warren Mitchell said as he...
Thanks to charter change, Mayor Cantrell will need City Council approval for new appointments
NEW ORLEANS — There was only one proposition on the ballot in New Orleans in the 2022 midterms. The proposition would have required City Council to approve appointments for major posts. It has passed overwhelmingly with 62% of the vote. The amendment's support may be indicative of a lack...
Mayor Cantrell to join ribbon cutting at high-rise in New Orleans East
Tomorrow morning Mayor LaToya Cantrell will join Councilmember Oliver Thomas at the site of the former run down Holiday Inn to celebrate the renovation and reopening of the structure as a new apartment building.
WDSU
St. Tammany Parish residents continue to fight dense development in their neighborhood
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The latest project off Military Road has some residents in Slidell concerned. They say the Bonterra Subdivision is too dense for this part of the parish. They say it will cause traffic and drainage issues. They're also concerned about the lack of green space...
WDSU
Public Service Commissioner for River Parishes will be decided in run-off
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The River parishes will return to the polls in December to elect their new Public Service Commissioner for District 3. Lambert C. Boissiere will face Davante Lewis in a runoff on Dec. 10. Boissiere, the incumbent, was first elected to the Public Service Commission...
NOLA.com
Power to the People: Could New Orleans take control of its power utility?
Editor's Note: This story is part of Gambit's "Climate of Change" series on climate change and labor in partnership with the Solutions Journalism Network. A modified version of this story appeared in Gambit's Nov. 8 print edition. Two decades ago, people in Winter Park, Florida, were fed up with their...
fox8live.com
Duplessis defeats Landry, Badon ousted by Glapion, and Bogalusa elects a 23-year-old mayor
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Royce Duplessis defeated Mandie Landry in a tight state senate race. Donna Glapion ousted incumbent Austin Badon in the fight for clerk of New Orleans’ 1st City Court. And Bogalusa elected a 23-year-old political newcomer as mayor as local election results continued to come in late Tuesday night (Nov. 8).
fox8live.com
ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newly-obtained surveillance video has led to more questions about how Mayor LaToya Cantrell is spending her time and taxpayer dollars. While investigating whether Mayor Cantrell was living at the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartments, FOX 8 obtained 45 days of surveillance video from a French Market Corporation camera outside the building. That video showed Cantrell spent many hours inside the apartment, often during the workday, and sometimes stayed overnight.
NOLA.com
Luxury homes for $1 million and up: New in River Ridge, French provincial in Mandeville
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
NOLA.com
Expect hours of delays after fiery 18-wheeler crash on I-10 near MS-LA state line
Drivers traveling from the Mississippi Coast into Louisiana should expect hours of westbound traffic delays after an 18-wheeler caught fire on the Interstate 10 bridge near the state line. Mississippi Highway Patrol said the commercial vehicle, which was loaded with bolts, crashed into the bridge railing early Wednesday morning and...
WDSU
Pilot crashes in woods near Slidell Municipal Airport over the weekend
SLIDELL, La. — A plane crash that happened in Slidell over the weekend seriously injured a pilot, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA reports that the plane crash happened Sunday near the Slidell Municipal Airport. According to the accident report, the plane crashed into a wooded area...
8 constitutional amendments, 1 New Orleans charter amendment on ballot; here's how they did
In addition to all U.S. House members and one of Louisiana’s senate seats on the ballot, there were several proposed constitutional amendments for voters to consider.
NOLA.com
Donna Glapion wins race for clerk of 1st City Court in New Orleans
A challenger in the New Orleans’ court system overtook an incumbent Tuesday night to win the race for Clerk of 1st City Court in New Orleans. With all precincts reporting, Donna Glapion won the race with 60% of the vote to Austin Badon's 40%. Glapion will take office on Jan. 1.
NOLA.com
French-influenced Old Metairie manse on 19,000-square-foot lot lists at $3.6M on in-demand Tokalon Place
Tokalon Place sits in a prime section of Old Metairie, just off Metairie Road on a tree-lined street of sizable homes with manicured lawns and old-growth plantings. But 2 Tokalon Place is a relative newcomer to the area at only 7 years old. The $3.6 million home stands at the entrance to the lane, however, looking all the world as if it had been there for generations.
WDSU
New Orleans stores receive shipment of Hubig's Pies after days of delays
Hubig's Pies are back on the store shelves on Wednesday after a technical delay on Monday, according to Rouses. Stores across the New Orleans Metro Area said they received the news Monday morning that they would not receive their scheduled drop-offs because of a technical issue at the Hubig's Factory.
NOLA.com
IRS seeks to compel developer Joe Jaeger to produce records on property sale to Drew Brees firm
The Internal Revenue Service has asked the federal court in New Orleans to compel developer Joe Jaeger's foundation to produce documents relating to its sale of a historic property on South Rampart Street three years ago to a firm in which former Saints great Drew Brees is a partner. In...
ktalnews.com
Second bomb threat shuts down Louisiana school, changes polling location for some voters
KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Officials with Kenner Discovery School began investigating a bomb threat on campus Tuesday (Nov. 8) – the school’s second threat made in the last week. A tweet from the Kenner Police Department says the threat came in early on Election Day morning to...
