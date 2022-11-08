ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

houmatimes.com

Completion of Lafourche-Terrebonne Scenic Overlook Project celebrated with ribbon cutting

Friends of Bayou Lafourche recently celebrated the completion of the Lafourche-Terrebonne Scenic Overlook Project at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Raceland. Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson and the Lafourche Parish Council recently prioritized the Lafourche-Terrebonne Scenic Overlook Project, recognizing the need to utilize the the space, and to complete the project after sitting dormant for several years.
RACELAND, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newly-obtained surveillance video has led to more questions about how Mayor LaToya Cantrell is spending her time and taxpayer dollars. While investigating whether Mayor Cantrell was living at the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartments, FOX 8 obtained 45 days of surveillance video from a French Market Corporation camera outside the building. That video showed Cantrell spent many hours inside the apartment, often during the workday, and sometimes stayed overnight.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Pilot crashes in woods near Slidell Municipal Airport over the weekend

SLIDELL, La. — A plane crash that happened in Slidell over the weekend seriously injured a pilot, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA reports that the plane crash happened Sunday near the Slidell Municipal Airport. According to the accident report, the plane crashed into a wooded area...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

French-influenced Old Metairie manse on 19,000-square-foot lot lists at $3.6M on in-demand Tokalon Place

Tokalon Place sits in a prime section of Old Metairie, just off Metairie Road on a tree-lined street of sizable homes with manicured lawns and old-growth plantings. But 2 Tokalon Place is a relative newcomer to the area at only 7 years old. The $3.6 million home stands at the entrance to the lane, however, looking all the world as if it had been there for generations.
METAIRIE, LA

