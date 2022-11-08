Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Halo Infinite Dev Promises Shorter Seasons, Regular Content, And "Bigger Things" In 2023
Halo Infinite's launch didn't exactly go to plan, but developer 343 Industries is promising improvements in the time to come in terms of a content release cadence, and this begins with the game's biggest update ever, the Winter update, which is out now. In a blog post, 343 thanked fans...
Gamespot
CoD: Warzone DMZ Mode - Everything We Learned From The Live Reveal
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launches on November 16 with the start of Modern Warfare 2: Season 1, and the game launches with Call of Duty's new DMZ extraction mode. Activision has been light on the details, but content creators were able to livestream gameplay of DMZ during a reveal event on November 9. Here we break down everything we learned about DMZ from the event.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Mine Puzzle Guide
In God of War Ragnarok, an early mine puzzle in Svartalfheim may prove to be the first time you'll be stopped dead in your tracks. This tricky puzzle demands Kratos use his frosty Leviathan Axe in a clever new way, but without much of a tutorial from the game, you're likely to get stuck. Fear not: We're here to help. Here's how to solve the mine puzzle in God of War Ragnarok.
Gamespot
Grab 2 Free Games At The Epic Games Store This Week
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Gamespot
Need for Speed Unbound - Takeover Event Gameplay Trailer
Start at the bottom and race to the top in Need for Speed Unbound, coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC on December 2, 2022. Race against time, outsmart the cops, and take on weekly qualifiers to reach The Grand, Lakeshore's ultimate street racing challenge. Pack your garage with precision-tuned, custom rides and light up the streets with your style, exclusive fits, and a vibrant global soundtrack that bumps in every corner of the world.
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at This Air Jordan 4 Snorlax Custom
After Maijin Buu and Frieza Nike Dunk Low customs, sneaker customizer Andrew Chiou has now returned with a Snorlax-inspired take on the Air Jordan 4. The latest one-of-a-kind offering from Chiou sees the classic Jordan Brand model dressed with the colors of the Normal-type Pokémon. The uppers found on...
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Devs Thought The Game Was "Not Good" Just Three Months Ago, Director Says
God of War Ragnarok's director has come forward to say the game's developers thought the title was "not good" only three months ago. Speaking to GQ UK, Eric Williams talked about how the development team wasn't exactly feeling very positive about Ragnarok during the final stages of development, but things worked out in the end, as Ragnarok has gotten rave reviews.
Gamespot
Venba - Announcement Trailer
Play as an Indian mother, Venba, who immigrates to Canada with her family in the 1980s. Players will cook various dishes and decipher long lost family recipes. Through branching conversations, explore a story about family, love, and loss.
Gamespot
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Overhauls Battle Pass System
Activision has revealed the roadmap for Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, and this inaugural season of content brings a major overhaul to how Call of Duty's battle pass works. While it sounds unnecessarily complex, it also should help players get the items they want faster. Call...
Gamespot
How Long Is God Of War Ragnarok: Mission List, Side Missions, And More
If you're wondering how long it'll take to beat God of War Ragnarok, the answer changes based on your playstyle, but one thing is consistent: It's big. Sony Santa Monica's Norse epic is said to be the finale for Kratos' Viking duology, but there are definitely times in the game where it feels like the studio has fit two full games into one. Across an expansive campaign, lengthy and numerous side quests, and tons of map mop-up to do before Kratos can rest his axe by his bedside, your quest to see credits roll--or 100% completion--will be a long journey. Let's break it all down.
Gamespot
Everyone Finally Owns GTA 5, Apparently
It looks like Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V is finally slowing down in terms of its sales pace. For parent company Take-Two's latest quarter (July-September), GTA V shipped fewer than 1 million units. Back in August 2022, Take-Two announced that GTA V had shipped 170 million copies worldwide, and the...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Overview: New Maps, Battle Pass, Raid, And More
November 16 is a big day for Call of Duty, as it's the day that Warzone 2.0 releases and also the day that Modern Warfare II's first major update arrives with the launch of Season 1. In a blog post, Activision ran through the specifics of what's new in Season...
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Guides Hub: Crafting, Combat, Armor, And More
Ragnarok is coming, or so it's been said. In God of War Ragnarok, Kratos and Atreus find themselves in a colder, more dangerous version of the nine realms we saw in 2018's soft reboot. The game is, as expected, massive in size and scope, and it'll take any player a long time to experience it all. That also means it may very well be a daunting, sometimes difficult game to overcome, but it doesn't have to be. With our God of War Ragnarok guides all in one place--right here!--you can not just get off to a strong start, but find the guidance you need every step of the way. Who's ready for another father-son bonding experience?
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Info: Third-Person Modes, New Gulag, And More
Ahead of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's release next week, Activision has shared more details about the next iteration of its popular battle royale game. In a blog post, Activision published a trove of details about the free-to-play game, and it's a lot to take in--here are the high-level points to know.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok: Draugr Hole Locations
God of War Ragnarok is teeming with optional objectives that span across multiple realms, but one of the earliest you're likely to come across is a quest (known as a Favor here) that tasks you with seeking out Draugr Holes. Each of these spawns a boss called The Hateful that you must destroy to close the hole, and you'll receive a Chaos Spark for each one you defeat. When you've closed all six holes, you'll combine the Chaos Sparks into a Chaos Flame, which can be used to upgrade your Blades of Chaos.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty Will Have A "Full Premium Release" In 2023, But It Might Not Be A Full Game
In its third-quarter financial results that were released this week, Activision confirmed that "the next full premium release" in the Call of Duty franchise will be released in 2023. Previous reports indicated that there wouldn't be a full-fledged Call of Duty out next year--the first time in two decades for the franchise--and that Activision would instead build on Modern Warfare II to deliver more DLC.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Craft” Rumored Release Date Revealed
The Air Jordan 5 is getting multiple new offerings next year. Air Jordan 5 fans have been blessed with some truly amazing sneakers over the last few years. In 2020, the shoe celebrated its 30th anniversary, and this led to numerous releases. From retros to fresh new colorways, fans got plenty of sneakers to be excited about.
Gamespot
Death Stranding Clears 10 Million Players Worldwide
Kojima Productions has announced that over 10 million players have played Death Stranding since the original version's release exactly three years ago on November 8, 2019. This milestone accounts for all versions of the game and across all platforms it was released on, including subscription services such as PlayStation Plus and PC Game Pass. The original Death Stranding was first released on PlayStation 4, and then 505 Games published the PC version in July 2020. This version was also released on PC Game Pass this past August.
Gamespot
Forspoken - Deep Dive: Exploring Athia | PS5 Games
The world of Athia has been afflicted by a corrupting force known as the Break, and Frey’s ability to venture into these blighted areas unscathed proves to be invaluable to the surviving Athians living in Cipal. Frey has plenty of ways to keep her hands full while searching for a way home to New York, including some very intriguing points of interest to explore. Get a glimpse at some of the numerous endeavors Frey can take on while exploring Athia in Forspoken.
Gamespot
Get 5 Great Steam Games For $15 For A Limited Time
Fanatical is celebrating its 10th birthday by offering a bunch of cheap Steam games in its Birthday Favorites Bundle, as well as giving away free games, coupons, and other prizes--including a $150 grand prize. With the Birthday Favorites Bundle, customers can create their own package of up to 5 discounted...
