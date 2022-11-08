ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaylord, MI

St. Mary's Miriam Murrell wins GHT Player of the Week for Week 11

By Dylan Jespersen, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YTpuI_0j38yuaF00

GAYLORD ― The weekend was dominated by area cross-country runners, with the girls' team from Johannesburg-Lewiston winning the school's first state championship and the boys' finishing as the Divison 4 runner-ups.

However, it was an unofficial member of the team claiming the Player of the Week honors as St. Mary's Miriam Murrell wins the Gaylord Herald Times POTW for Week 11.

Murrell trained with the JoBurg team over the summer, and pushing herself with one of the state's top teams certainly paid off as she traveled to Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich. on Saturday, November 5 for the Division 4 State Finals.

It was Murrell's fourth appearance at the state meet since her eighth-grade season, and she ran well enough to claim all-state honors for the fourth straight year as she finished 28th overall with a time of 20:35.7.

After her other performances at the state meet, placing 14th as an eighth grader in 2019 (20:11.8), 20th as a freshman in 2020 (20:50.3) and 21st as a sophomore in 2021 (20:20.2), the junior has a chance to join an elite group of athletes if she can repeat her performance one more time as a senior in 2023, becoming one of the few five-time all-state runners in Michigan history.

Murrell's season-best time came back on October 1 in Shepherd at the Bluejay Invite where she clocked in a time of 20:12.4, good for a ninth-place finish. Outside of the state meet, the Snowbirds' junior finished in the top ten of every race this season, with her best placement, a second-place finish, coming on September 19 at the Inland Lakes Invite.

"Thank you cross country for all of the friendships and memories that I have made so far," Murrell said in a post on her Instagram. "I would not be the person I am today without it. This sport is filled with ups and downs but I wouldn't change any of it."

Comments / 0

Related
Up North Voice

Ogemaw Hills Snowmobile Club named MISORVA Snowmobile Club of the Year

OGEMAW COUNTY – Ogemaw Hills Snowmobile Club was named MISORVA Snowmobile club of the year at the annual MISORVA membership meeting at Jays Sporting Goods in Gaylord Oct 21. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency counties in print and / or online.
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Inside the Race for the New 103rd District

Meredith St. Henry has been in Traverse City outside the Governmental Center Tuesday night, keeping us updated on the race to represent the newly drawn 103rd State House District. The newly drawn district is made up of Leelanau County along with parts of Grand Traverse and Benzie counties. Republican State...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Detroit News

3 arrested after driving 104 mph on I-75 in Cheboygan Co.

The need for speed has landed three people, including a Detroit man, behind bars, Michigan State Police said. A trooper with the state police's Gaylord Post was on patrol at about 3:15 p.m. last week when he tracked a vehicle traveling 104 mph in a 75-mph zone on Interstate 75 near M-68 in Indian River. The trooper pulled the vehicle over.
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Man commits suicide in Grand Traverse County Jail

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City man died from an apparent suicide in the Grand Traverse County Jail, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. Michael Smith, 34, died "at around 4:30 p.m." on Wednesday, the sheriff's office said. "Life saving measures were attempted by corrections...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Charlevoix moves forward with police chief search

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Charlevoix’s City Council voted to keep Deputy Chief Rob Scholey on as its interim police chief moving forward. Scholey is filling in after Former Police Chief Gerard Doan retired amid an investigation into complaints filed in October. Doan was placed on administrative leave on...
CHARLEVOIX, MI
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy