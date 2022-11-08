LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 8)–Four teens have been referred or arrested regarding at least two auto thefts in two different Lincoln neighborhoods. Lincoln Police say officers were called to the area of 54th and Madison about an auto theft, where a 19-year-old woman was contacted and said her SUV was taken from a parking lot on the Nebraska Wesleyan University campus. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside.

