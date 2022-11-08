20-year-old admits role in widespread carjacking conspiracy

ST. LOUIS – A 20-year-old man appeared in federal court Monday and admitted his involvement in a conspiracy tied to 21 carjackings in St. Louis City and County.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Detrich Williams Jr. pleaded guilty to carjacking conspiracy, two counts of carjacking, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

As part of his plea, Williams told the court he was involved with a group of teenagers from Castle Point that committed carjackings in the city and county between July and October 2020.

In many instances, Williams got out of a car driven by someone else and stole the victims’ vehicles at gunpoint.

Williams admitted to stealing a Toyota Camry at gunpoint on Aug. 17, 2020, and then leading police on a high-speed chase from St. Louis City to Castle Point. The chase ended after police used spike strips to disable the stolen vehicle.

On Sept. 26, 2020, Williams and another armed individual stole a 2017 Volvo S60 sedan from a pizza delivery driver.

Just two weeks later, on Oct. 11, 2020, Williams approached a woman in the parking lot at the South County Mall, fired a shot in the air, and stole her purse and 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee. That same day, Williams and three others spotted another Jeep Cherokee. Williams and the driver stayed in the vehicle while their compatriots confronted the owner of the Jeep. One of those individuals shot the Jeep’s owner and the group fled.

Williams will be sentenced on Jan. 31, 2023. He faces at least 17 years in prison on the brandishing and discharge counts. Those sentences will be served consecutive to the other three charges.

