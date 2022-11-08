Read full article on original website
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?
Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per month
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help him
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNA
4 Great Burger Places in California
Fire in Placer County near Fiddyment Road and Athens Avenue
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A large structure fire involving wooden pallets and heavy equipment broke out Thursday morning in Placer County. The fire was on Athens Avenue near Fiddyment Road by a waste management facility and down the street from Thunder Valley Casino, according to the Cal Fire Nevada Yuba Placer Unit.
Only known surviving railroad emergency hospital discovered in California. To save it, it’s free for anyone who can move it
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — In this housing market, what if we told you, you can own a historic building — for free. The catch is, you have to be able to move it. Preservationists say the railroad history it holds is invaluable. “It's just been hiding in plain sight,"...
Early election returns for Elk Grove and Sacramento areas, November 9 update
These are the early numbers for races in the Elk Grove and Sacramento areas. The results will be updated at 4 pm on November 11.
Multiple adults and juvenile assaulted in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department is looking for two Hispanic women who assaulted seven adults and a juvenile on Wednesday. Police said that the group of eight drove to the area of Eighth Street and El Dorado Street, in the Sea Port District at around 4:36 p.m. When they arrived the two […]
Here's what Measure C means in Roseville: 2022 Election Results
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Measure C in Roseville would increase the hotel and lodging tax to 10%. Right now, Roseville's hotel and lodging tax is at 6% and is one of the lowest for cities and counties in the region. Rocklin and other cities in Placer County have an 8% tax; while Sacramento County, Citrus Heights, Elk Grove and others have a 12% tax.
Sacramento-area election results, county by county
(KTXL) — There are multiple races in Sacramento and surrounding counties for the 2022 midterm election. Races in this election will include seats in Congress, the State Senate, city council, and measures throughout the counties. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close in California at 8 p.m. Results for all 11 counties can be […]
Getting Answers: How do area schools use lottery funds?
WEST SACRAMENTO – After Tuesday's historic Powerball drawing, there is now a billionaire walking around Southern California — but this person is not the only winner.Powerball fever may be over, but the money is still rolling in.California Lottery officials say public schools, colleges and universities will receive $156.3 million from the latest jackpot. Though, academic institutions are cashing in from ticket sales. Just like what would lottery hopefuls do with a cool $2 billion, many people had a lot to say about how schools should spend money."They should throw it into their education program, probably laptops, books," said Titus Barnett...
Placer County Election Results 2022
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Placer County residents will be voting to fill one Board of Supervisor seat, and some cities will have city council seats and measures on their respective ballots. The Placer County Board of Supervisors District 2 seat is up for the 2022 General Election. Auburn residents will be voting to fill […]
El Dorado County Election Results 2022
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Residents in El Dorado County will be able to vote on two separate city councils and make their choice on several measures. Residents in Placerville and South Lake Tahoe will be voting to fill three seats each in their respective city councils. County residents will decide if Measures R […]
Placer County Conservation Program acquires over 1,400 acres for preservation
Auburn, Calif. – More than 1,400 acres of land in the Sheridan area, boasting hundreds of acres of wetlands and vernal pools, have been acquired by the Placer County Conservation Program in the name of conserving lands that are critical to the survival of sensitive species and their habitat.
Power outage impacts voters at Rio Americano High School
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Elections officials say voters were not able to get live ballots at the Rio Americano High School Vote Center Tuesday night due to a power outage. Sacramento County elections spokesperson Janna Haynes said voters will have to do mail-in voting or head to a different polling place if they want to vote in person.
What it means for Sacramento County's homeless community after voters pass Measure O
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Measure O works to address homelessness in Sacramento by making it illegal for four or more people to camp out on public or private property. As results continue to come in, the measure is projected to pass and some businesses in Midtown Sacramento tell KCRA 3 that the homeless crisis has caused problems for them and they're ready to see something done about it.
‘Unapologetic’: Roseville man with history of road rage gets 50 years to life in prison
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville man with a history of road rage and attacking someone after following them to their home was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office said. The DA said 43-year-old Zubin Bogdanoff repeatedly crashed into the...
Calaveras County Election Results 2022
CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Voters from Calaveras County will be voting on several city and council-level races during the 2022 election. Residents of Angels Camp will be voting on a City Council seat. Residents of the county will also be voting on five measures: A, B, C, D and E.
California November Election 2022 results: El Dorado County races
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Nov. 8, 2022, is Election Day across the country, and KCRA 3 will monitor results for races in El Dorado County on this page. Check back here for results as they start to come in after 8 p.m. (IMPORTANT, app users CLICK HERE to see the results.)
Wayback Burgers Coming to Yuba City
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – How do you like your burger? If ‘Wayback’ is the answer, you’re in luck! The Appeal-Democrat reports Yuba City will be getting its own Wayback Burger franchise, and it is ‘expected to open in early 2023.”. The eatery will create around 30...
Thousands Of Ballots Left To Count In Tuolumne and Calaveras
Sonora, CA –Tuolumne and Calaveras County election officials report thousands of ballots left to count and more coming in the mail. In Tuolumne, there remain 6,000 plus votes left to count including mail-in ballots that are postmarked by election day and being accepted until November 15th. Touting a 66-67 percent turnout for Tuolumne Count this midterm election, Clerk and Auditor-Controller Debi Bautista advised, “There’s no terribly close races, so we don’t think we have any candidates losing sleep because they don’t know if they won or not.” There are a couple of races that could change, but it’s really hard to predict when you’re voting for more than one person in the race. Nothing changed if you’re numbers two and three and both get a vote.”
Northern California Election Results Congressional Districts 2022
(KTXL) — Every single House of Representatives seat is up for reelection this year, including all 52 from California. California previously had 53 representatives, however, based on the 2020 census and a shift in population, California lost one representative. At the same time, congressional districts were remade. Some representatives that are running for reelection are […]
Sacramento could have a women-majority-led City Council
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Election Day Sacramento residents voted on three City Council District seats. Districts 1, 3, and 5, were all up for re-election with each seat gaining a new council member. District 7 was also up for election, however, City Council Member Rick Jennings ran unopposed. The outcome of the race for […]
Stockton robbery ends in stabbing
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was stabbed early Thursday morning during a robbery in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the 42-year-old victim was walking near North Pershing Avenue when the suspect “approached him and demanded his property.”. According to police, when the victim refused...
