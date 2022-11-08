ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

ABC10

Fire in Placer County near Fiddyment Road and Athens Avenue

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A large structure fire involving wooden pallets and heavy equipment broke out Thursday morning in Placer County. The fire was on Athens Avenue near Fiddyment Road by a waste management facility and down the street from Thunder Valley Casino, according to the Cal Fire Nevada Yuba Placer Unit.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Multiple adults and juvenile assaulted in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department is looking for two Hispanic women who assaulted seven adults and a juvenile on Wednesday. Police said that the group of eight drove to the area of Eighth Street and El Dorado Street, in the Sea Port District at around 4:36 p.m. When they arrived the two […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Here's what Measure C means in Roseville: 2022 Election Results

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Measure C in Roseville would increase the hotel and lodging tax to 10%. Right now, Roseville's hotel and lodging tax is at 6% and is one of the lowest for cities and counties in the region. Rocklin and other cities in Placer County have an 8% tax; while Sacramento County, Citrus Heights, Elk Grove and others have a 12% tax.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Sacramento-area election results, county by county

(KTXL) — There are multiple races in Sacramento and surrounding counties for the 2022 midterm election.  Races in this election will include seats in Congress, the State Senate, city council, and measures throughout the counties.  Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close in California at 8 p.m. Results for all 11 counties can be […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: How do area schools use lottery funds?

WEST SACRAMENTO – After Tuesday's historic Powerball drawing, there is now a billionaire walking around Southern California — but this person is not the only winner.Powerball fever may be over, but the money is still rolling in.California Lottery officials say public schools, colleges and universities will receive $156.3 million from the latest jackpot. Though, academic institutions are cashing in from ticket sales. Just like what would lottery hopefuls do with a cool $2 billion, many people had a lot to say about how schools should spend money."They should throw it into their education program, probably laptops, books," said Titus Barnett...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Placer County Election Results 2022

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Placer County residents will be voting to fill one Board of Supervisor seat, and some cities will have city council seats and measures on their respective ballots. The Placer County Board of Supervisors District 2 seat is up for the 2022 General Election.  Auburn residents will be voting to fill […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

El Dorado County Election Results 2022

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Residents in El Dorado County will be able to vote on two separate city councils and make their choice on several measures.  Residents in Placerville and South Lake Tahoe will be voting to fill three seats each in their respective city councils.  County residents will decide if Measures R […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Power outage impacts voters at Rio Americano High School

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Elections officials say voters were not able to get live ballots at the Rio Americano High School Vote Center Tuesday night due to a power outage. Sacramento County elections spokesperson Janna Haynes said voters will have to do mail-in voting or head to a different polling place if they want to vote in person.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

What it means for Sacramento County's homeless community after voters pass Measure O

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Measure O works to address homelessness in Sacramento by making it illegal for four or more people to camp out on public or private property. As results continue to come in, the measure is projected to pass and some businesses in Midtown Sacramento tell KCRA 3 that the homeless crisis has caused problems for them and they're ready to see something done about it.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Calaveras County Election Results 2022

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) —  Voters from Calaveras County will be voting on several city and council-level races during the 2022 election. Residents of Angels Camp will be voting on a City Council seat. Residents of the county will also be voting on five measures: A, B, C, D and E.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
kubaradio.com

Wayback Burgers Coming to Yuba City

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – How do you like your burger? If ‘Wayback’ is the answer, you’re in luck! The Appeal-Democrat reports Yuba City will be getting its own Wayback Burger franchise, and it is ‘expected to open in early 2023.”. The eatery will create around 30...
YUBA CITY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Thousands Of Ballots Left To Count In Tuolumne and Calaveras

Sonora, CA –Tuolumne and Calaveras County election officials report thousands of ballots left to count and more coming in the mail. In Tuolumne, there remain 6,000 plus votes left to count including mail-in ballots that are postmarked by election day and being accepted until November 15th. Touting a 66-67 percent turnout for Tuolumne Count this midterm election, Clerk and Auditor-Controller Debi Bautista advised, “There’s no terribly close races, so we don’t think we have any candidates losing sleep because they don’t know if they won or not.” There are a couple of races that could change, but it’s really hard to predict when you’re voting for more than one person in the race. Nothing changed if you’re numbers two and three and both get a vote.”
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Northern California Election Results Congressional Districts 2022

(KTXL) — Every single House of Representatives seat is up for reelection this year, including all 52 from California.  California previously had 53 representatives, however, based on the 2020 census and a shift in population, California lost one representative.  At the same time, congressional districts were remade. Some representatives that are running for reelection are […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Sacramento could have a women-majority-led City Council

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Election Day Sacramento residents voted on three City Council District seats. Districts 1, 3, and 5, were all up for re-election with each seat gaining a new council member. District 7 was also up for election, however, City Council Member Rick Jennings ran unopposed.  The outcome of the race for […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Stockton robbery ends in stabbing

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was stabbed early Thursday morning during a robbery in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the 42-year-old victim was walking near North Pershing Avenue when the suspect “approached him and demanded his property.”. According to police, when the victim refused...
STOCKTON, CA

