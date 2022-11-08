ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Bear spotted Tuesday in Rancho Vistoso area

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23LAkm_0j38yWav00

A black bear was spotted near a Rancho Vistoso home Tuesday.

Arizona Game and Fish Tucson tweeted the sighting, speculating that the bear could be the same one seen twice last week in Oro Valley.

The agency is advising people to stay away from the bear and wave their arms and make noise if it approaches.

Those who see the bear should call (623) 236-7201.

----

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SignalsAZ

Tucson Subaru Pets of Pima Parade Returns

Tucson’s historic 4th Avenue will once again get furry, scaly, and feathery as pets of all types and sizes join their people for a one-of-kind celebration of Pima County’s animal companions on Feb. 19, 2023. In addition to hundreds of animals, the Tucson Subaru Pets of Pima Parade...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Bear seen roaming Oro Valley neighborhood

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Oro Valley are advising people to be on the lookout for a bear that was seen in the area. Police took a photo of the bear near East Vistoso Commerce Loop Road and North Oracle Road. According to Arizona Game and...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Missing Tucson woman found safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing vulnerable Tucson woman has been found and is being reunited with her family. The Tucson Police Department said 31-year-old Bianca Diaz went missing Wednesday near RIver and Stone. Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the TPD said Diaz had been found safe. Copyright 2022...
TUCSON, AZ
arizonawildcats.com

Softball Inks Five on National Signing Day

TUCSON, Ariz. – Arizona Softball has announced that the team will welcome five of the nation's top recruits to the 2024 roster. Arizona's signing class is ranked No. 9 overall by Extra Inning Softball. Arizona's signing class includes three pitchers, one utility player, and one outfielder. Ryan Maddox, a...
TUCSON, AZ
biztucson.com

Playground Bar & Lounge in Downtown Tucson to Reopen

Playground Bar & Lounge, a Loveblock Partners business, is reopening its doors on Nov. 11 after being temporarily closed for the past two-and-a-half years during the COVID-19 pandemic. Considered a downtown staple for over 11 years, Playground took advantage of the time it has been closed to remodel spaces within...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

47 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Nov. 10-13 🎈🍺🎤

'Tis the weekend for festivals, it seems. Here's a look at what's happening this weekend: Dusk Music Festival returns, as does a festival in Marana offering tethered hot air balloon rides. You'll find a family festival near Vail, plus a fall festival hosted by the Santa Cruz River Farmers Market.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Tucson's Dusk Music Festival returns for round six

Alison Wonderland, GRiZ and Young the Giant are coming to Jácome Plaza alongside 19 other acts dispersed across three stages for Tucson's sixth annual Dusk Music Festival on Nov. 11 and 12. This year’s artist lineup features multiple genres including alternative, indie, techno, dance and electronica, similar to previous...
TUCSON, AZ
Nationwide Report

2 People Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)

The Sierra Vista Police Department reported a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Highway 90, just south of Airport Road around 9 a.m. According to the officials, a green 2003 Ford Explorer had drifted onto the shoulder of the road. The driver had overcorrected which caused the vehicle to turn sideways and flip multiple times.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy