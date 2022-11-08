ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke Pines, FL

Eduardo Icaza, M.D., joins Miami Neuroscience Institute as Comprehensive and Interventional Pain Management Physician

November 8, 2022 – Eduardo Icaza, M.D., joins Miami Neuroscience Institute, a part of Baptist Health, as a comprehensive and interventional pain management physician. Dr. Icaza specializes in diagnosing and treating various acute and chronic pain conditions including spinal, neuropathic and postsurgical pain. He is fluent in English and Spanish.
MIAMI, FL
Five Experienced Cardiologists from Established Cardiology Group in Boca Raton Join Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group

November 9, 2022 – Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group (PBHNPG) – Cardiovascular Care is pleased to announce a cardiology group practice with five experienced cardiologists, has joined the PBHNPG multispecialty physician group in Boca Raton. The cardiologists joining PBHNPG – Cardiovascular Care include Jay F. Baker, MD, Steven M. Coletti, MD, Ronald M. Gabor, MD, Constance D. Fields, MD and David S. Funt, MD. All of the cardiologists are on-staff at Delray Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.
BOCA RATON, FL

