Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Dream Wife on their “unapologetic” new single ‘Leech’: “I’ve had it with being polite”
Dream Wife have returned with their “unapologetic” new single ‘Leech’. Check it out below, alongside our interview with the band. ‘Leech’ is the first piece of new music Dream Wife have shared since the release of 2020’s second album ‘So When You Gonna…’. Speaking to NME, vocalist Rakel Mjöll said it is “definitely kickstarting a new era” for the trio.
John Lennon Called the Song He Wrote for The Rolling Stones a ‘Throwaway’
John Lennon and Paul McCartney gave The Rolling Stones their first big hit, but Lennon believes the song was a ‘throwaway’
NME
BandLab and NME present: Get Featured – find out all the details here
Social music creation platform BandLab has partnered with NME to launch BandLab and NME present: Get Featured, a huge new music initiative for rising artists across the globe – check out details of the opportunity below. This exclusive opportunity will give emerging and independent singer-songwriters, rappers, producers and bands...
NME
“It’d be total cringe if we did that” – is Pavement’s Stephen Malkmus right about reunion albums?
Given recent headlines, you’d think that the only thing sadder than an $8 blue tick was an old band making new music. “It’d be total cringe if we did that,” Stephen Malkmus told NME about his thoughts on new Pavement music following their celebrated reunion shows. “No way.”
Julian Lennon Opens Up About The 'Dark' Feelings Associated With 'Hey Jude'
He appreciates the support from Paul McCartney, but it's not all positive.
George Harrison Released ‘My Sweet Lord’ Because He Was Sick of ‘Young People Just Boogying Around, Wasting Their Lives’
George Harrison released 'My Sweet Lord' because he was sick of the younger generations wasting their lives.
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63
Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys. Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.
musictimes.com
Bruce Springsteen 'Knew' Clarence Clemons Was Going To Die, Singer Played One Last Song For Pal
It has been over a decade since Clarence Clemons passed away at age 69 because of complications after a stroke, but Bruce Springsteen still remembers, as he had played Clemons one last song. Springsteen shared, in an interview with Howard Stern during a live interview on SiriusXM, some of his...
purewow.com
Emma Thompson Is Completely Unrecognizable as Miss Trunchbull in Netflix’s New ‘Matilda the Musical’ Trailer
Gather around, children: The official trailer for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical has been released by Netflix. In this new iteration of the classic tale, actress Emma Thompson takes on the role of the sinister headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. (And her striking appearance made us do a double take.) The two-minute...
Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career
Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
Selena Gomez Disses Her Kidney Donor After Controversial Documentary Snub
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa are publicly feuding over a small comment the “Hands to Myself” singer made while doing press for her new Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind and Me. Perhaps this could’ve just been a phone call, ladies?. While talking about her experience with fame,...
Collider
Michael Kopsa, Beloved TV Actor, Dies at 66
On Sunday, October 23, beloved television actor Michael Kopsa sadly passed away of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa was perhaps best known for his multiple recurring roles in Stargate SG-1 as General Kerrigan. Kopsa was also known for appearing in the shows The X-Files, Highlander, and Smallville, as well as the 2005 film adaptation of Fantastic Four.
Shakira to Move to Miami with Sons After Gerard Piqué Split, Says Source: 'Best for Their Kids'
Shakira and Gerard Piqué have reached a custody agreement regarding their two sons following the pair's split in June. "Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment," the former couple said in a statement Tuesday to PEOPLE. "We appreciate that their privacy will be respected."
NME
These actors have been suspended from Twitter for parodying Elon Musk
A number of Hollywood actors with verified Twitter accounts have had their pages suspended for parodying the social media platform’s new boss, Elon Musk. Twitter’s blue verified tag is set to be converted to a fee-based item soon, which has caused a backlash online. In recent days a number of verified stars have used their own accounts to mimic that of Musk’s including those of US comedians Sarah Silverman and Kathy Griffin.
EW.com
'90s heartthrob revealed as Masked Singer's Walrus talks reuniting with famous siblings and sitcom reboot status
Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. The Masked Singer's '90s night — which was also the show's milestone 100th episode — finally aired after getting pushed (and pushed, and pushed) back thanks to the World Series, but it did not disappoint. Like the other themed nights before it, the episode was chock-full of throwbacks to the decade of grunge, and kicked off with a performance of "Whoomp! (There It Is)" by '90s rap duo Tag Team, who stuck around as Masked Singer hype men of sorts to boot.
Lindsay Lohan Says Married Life with Husband Bader Shammas Is 'Amazing': 'We're a Great Team'
Lindsay Lohan is reveling in her newlywed life with husband Bader Shammas. At the top of the Mean Girls star's appearance on Good Morning America Tuesday, Lohan, 36, called being married to financier Shammas "amazing." "I'm really lucky," Lohan told GMA. "I found my partner and he's an amazing man...
Rebel Wilson Just Welcomed Her First Child
There’s a new mum in Hollywood: Rebel Wilson, 42, revealed via Instagram on Monday, November 7, that she has welcomed a baby girl via surrogate. “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” she wrote alongside a photo of baby Royce wearing a pastel pink onesie and unicorn socks. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!”
Paul McCartney Said It Was an Illusion That John Lennon Was More ‘Deep’ Than Him
Paul McCartney said he and John Lennon were equally intelligent. He didn't like that Lennon had a reputation for being a deeper thinker.
George Harrison Thought It Was Funny That Paul McCartney Wanted to Write Songs With Him in the 1980s
George Harrison thought it was funny that Paul McCartney wanted to write songs with him in the 1980s. He'd been friends with Paul for 30 years.
Billie Eilish and Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Make Red Carpet Debut Draped in Gucci Blanket
Billie Eilish's relationship with Jesse Rutherford is quite cozy. The "Happier than Ever" singer, 20, and The Neighbourhood lead, 31, turned heads during their first red carpet — or in this case purple carpet — debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 due to their eye-catching coordinated outfits.
Comments / 0