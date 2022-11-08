Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Jordan to represent Richland, Ashland counties in the U.S. House
MANSFIELD -- Conservative Jim Jordan will once again represent Richland County and Ashland County in Washington, D.C. The 58-year-old Republican from Champaign County easily won re-election for Ohio's 4th House seat on Tuesday, a newly configured district that includes Richland and Ashland counties.
WOUB
Here are the unofficial 2022 general election results for Tuscarawas County
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – Here are the unofficial results for contested races and local issues in Tuscarawas County. Republican Kristin Zemis earned a position as County Commissioner with 71% of the vote. Zemis will serve a full term beginning in January 2023. Democrat Laurie Green earned 29% of the vote.
whbc.com
ELECTION 2022: All the Stark Issues, Pass or Fail
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – When it came to money issues, inflation didn’t seem to impact voters. In additional to all renewal levies passing in the county, the Massillon Museum 1.5 mill levy and Lawrence Township 1.25 mill police levy passed. A Pike Township road levy...
whbc.com
SCSO, OVI Task Force With Checkpoints in North Canton Wednesday Night
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and OVI Task Force are setting up a couple of checkpoints Wednesday night in North Canton. The sheriff’s office indicates they will be on Whipple Avenue NW just south of Glenwood Street, and on East Maple Street near Walsh and the Giant Eagle.
spectrumnews1.com
Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert loses 13th District to Democrat Emilia Sykes
CANTON, Ohio — Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert did not gain enough votes to represent Ohio’s 13th Congressional District in the 2022 midterm elections. The Republican candidate conceded to Emilia Sykes, a woman who serves as an Ohio state representative and comes from a well-known political family in northeast Ohio, at a watch party that was held in North Canton on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Medina County general election results for November 8, 2022
Here are the latest unofficial election results for Medina County’s November 8, 2022 general election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Medina County Board of Elections website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results.
WFMJ.com
Tim Ryan's state loss, Valley loss - by the numbers
Tim Ryan first made a name for himself in the Valley when the former congressional aide decided to run for the congressional seat in 2002 formerly held by the popular and controversial James Traficant. Ryan through his hat into the ring and was elected as Ohio's 13th District congressman, winning...
Local school responds after coaches, fans go after refs during soccer match
A local high school is speaking out after an ugly incident caught on tape at the end of a girls' soccer game.
wtuz.com
Newcomerstown Man Flown to Hospital after Accident
Mary Alice Reporting – An investigation is still ongoing related to a two-vehicle accident that happened Saturday on State Route 751. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Officer was notified around 12:48pm and during their investigation, determined that 27-year-old Taylor Hostetler, of Newcomerstown, was in a northbound Toyota. A large combine was in front of her vehilce and as she started to turn left into a driveway, Hostetler failed to yield for an oncoming car.
Police investigating after bomb threat at Akron school
Law enforcement searched Bath Elementary School on Tuesday after a bomb threat was called in.
Fiesta Dinnerware opening new outlet store in Ohio
A West Virginia-based company is opening a new outlet store location in Ohio this month.
wtuz.com
ATV Accident Fatal, Alcohol a Factor
A crash on Somerdale Road was fatal for a Canton man. The New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol noted in a release, that the November 8th accident happened at 9:45pm on County Road 109. A 24-year-old, from Canton, operating a four-wheeler was southbound and attempted to make...
cleveland19.com
$1 million ticket sold in Northeast Ohio during record-breaking Powerball draw
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Somebody who bought a Powerball ticket in Northeast Ohio is $1 million richer. A ticket matching five regular numbers was sold at a GetGo gas station in Lakewood for the Nov. 7 drawing, which was actually delayed nearly 10 hours due to a processing issue, according to Powerball officials.
Teen arrested with gun on Akron neighborhood street
A 17-year-old has been arrested after he was spotted walking down an Akron neighborhood street with a loaded gun.
Ramp from I-77 reopens after crash
A highway ramp in Canton has reopened after it was shut down for a couple of hours on Tuesday morning.
Train derails in Ohio as crews clean up scene in Ohio River
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News reporter Baylee Martin is on the scene of a train derailment in Jefferson County, Ohio near Costonia between Steubenville and Toronto. Several train cars can be seen smashed off the tracks that run alongside State Route 7. The cars dumped garbage in and near the Ohio River. Crews are […]
Troopers pursue multiple vehicles on I-71: I-Team
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a high-speed pursuit that involved several vehicles.
Medical Mutual will leave downtown Cleveland headquarters in favor of former American Greetings site in Brooklyn
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Medical Mutual of Ohio has decided to leave its downtown Cleveland headquarters, opting to move all its Northeast Ohio employees to Brooklyn in 2023. In an email to employees, the insurance company said that in January it would start to move workers in phases.
cleveland19.com
Massillon woman convicted of killing grandma, attacking mom and neighbor
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Massillon woman pleaded guilty Friday to murdering her grandma, stabbing a neighbor in the face and assaulting her mother. Stark County Court of Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione then sentenced Danielle Dichiara to life in prison. Massillon police were called out to a home...
Speeding motorcyclist killed in Akron crash: police
A 41-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into the side of a Subaru, according to police.
