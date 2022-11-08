ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, OH

richlandsource.com

Jordan to represent Richland, Ashland counties in the U.S. House

MANSFIELD -- Conservative Jim Jordan will once again represent Richland County and Ashland County in Washington, D.C. The 58-year-old Republican from Champaign County easily won re-election for Ohio's 4th House seat on Tuesday, a newly configured district that includes Richland and Ashland counties.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

ELECTION 2022: All the Stark Issues, Pass or Fail

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – When it came to money issues, inflation didn’t seem to impact voters. In additional to all renewal levies passing in the county, the Massillon Museum 1.5 mill levy and Lawrence Township 1.25 mill police levy passed. A Pike Township road levy...
MASSILLON, OH
whbc.com

SCSO, OVI Task Force With Checkpoints in North Canton Wednesday Night

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and OVI Task Force are setting up a couple of checkpoints Wednesday night in North Canton. The sheriff’s office indicates they will be on Whipple Avenue NW just south of Glenwood Street, and on East Maple Street near Walsh and the Giant Eagle.
NORTH CANTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert loses 13th District to Democrat Emilia Sykes

CANTON, Ohio — Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert did not gain enough votes to represent Ohio’s 13th Congressional District in the 2022 midterm elections. The Republican candidate conceded to Emilia Sykes, a woman who serves as an Ohio state representative and comes from a well-known political family in northeast Ohio, at a watch party that was held in North Canton on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Medina County general election results for November 8, 2022

Here are the latest unofficial election results for Medina County’s November 8, 2022 general election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Medina County Board of Elections website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results.
WFMJ.com

Tim Ryan's state loss, Valley loss - by the numbers

Tim Ryan first made a name for himself in the Valley when the former congressional aide decided to run for the congressional seat in 2002 formerly held by the popular and controversial James Traficant. Ryan through his hat into the ring and was elected as Ohio's 13th District congressman, winning...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Newcomerstown Man Flown to Hospital after Accident

Mary Alice Reporting – An investigation is still ongoing related to a two-vehicle accident that happened Saturday on State Route 751. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Officer was notified around 12:48pm and during their investigation, determined that 27-year-old Taylor Hostetler, of Newcomerstown, was in a northbound Toyota. A large combine was in front of her vehilce and as she started to turn left into a driveway, Hostetler failed to yield for an oncoming car.
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
wtuz.com

ATV Accident Fatal, Alcohol a Factor

A crash on Somerdale Road was fatal for a Canton man. The New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol noted in a release, that the November 8th accident happened at 9:45pm on County Road 109. A 24-year-old, from Canton, operating a four-wheeler was southbound and attempted to make...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Massillon woman convicted of killing grandma, attacking mom and neighbor

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Massillon woman pleaded guilty Friday to murdering her grandma, stabbing a neighbor in the face and assaulting her mother. Stark County Court of Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione then sentenced Danielle Dichiara to life in prison. Massillon police were called out to a home...
MASSILLON, OH

