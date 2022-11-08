Read full article on original website
'The film wasn't fun': Brendan Fraser takes swipe at flop Tom Cruise-helmed The Mummy reboot - and admits he WOULD be open to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in the franchise
Brendan Fraser has taken a swipe at Tom Cruise's critically-panned The Mummy reboot in a candid new interview. The actor, 53, who starred as adventurer Rick O'Connell in three of the hit franchise's films, said the 2017 box office flop 'lacked the fun' seen in 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
‘Westworld’ Canceled at HBO After Four Maligned, Meandering, Confusing Seasons
Another one bites the dust! The cost-cutting at HBO continues with the cancellation of Westworld, the ambitious (and expensive) series that left its ever-dwindling audience scratching their heads and wondering when, exactly, the show was going to fulfill its promise. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the network said in a statement:...
Margot Robbie Has Played A Lot Of Hard Roles, But Shares Why It Was Her Latest Film That ‘Shattered’ Her
In a new interview Margot Robbie reflects on her career and her latest role that almost broke her.
Sr.: The Robert Downey Jr.-Produced Documentary Takes An Intimate Look At A Rebel Filmmaker, His Father
Robert Downey Jr. produced a personal documentary about his father, called Sr. Here's what you need to know.
Theo James Set To Lead Guy Ritchie’s Netflix TV Series ‘The Gentlemen’
Theo James is set as the lead of Netflix’s The Gentlemen, based on the Guy Ritchie film of the same name, Deadline has learned. Production on the Miramax TV series begins in London next week. The series follows James’ character Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation? Deadline exclusively revealed in March the streamer was eyeing the...
Robert Downey Jr. Shows Off His New Bald Look
Robert Downey Jr. recently gave his kids a very specific project: help him transform for an upcoming role by shaving his head. The Iron Man star shared a video on Instagram over Halloween of his children, Exton and Avri, giving him a buzzcut ahead of filming on The Sympathizer, Park Chan-woo's HBO limited series adaptation of the bestselling novel by Viet Thanh Nguyen.
Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas
The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
'I'm in!': Jimmy Fallon happily agrees to reprise his iconic Almost Famous role in Broadway adaptation of the beloved 2000 cult classic
Jimmy Fallon was officially extended an invitation to reprise his Almost Famous role in the Broadway adaptation of the 2000 classic film, which starred Kate Hudson. The TV personality, 48, welcomed former writer and director of the original movie, Cameron Crowe, onto The Tonight Show earlier Tuesday. Amid the interview...
HBO Just Surprisingly Canceled One Of Its Emmy-Winning Shows After Four Seasons
HBO has canceled one of it's popular and Emmy-winning shows after four seasons.
Netflix Taking Over As Streaming Home For One Of Peacock’s Best Shows, And A New Season Is Coming
Netflix has been known to save TV shows that have been axed, but the service just picked up an excellent Peacock series that hadn't even been canceled.
‘Westworld’ Stars Still Getting Paid for Canceled Fifth Season: Report
HBO has canceled Westworld, but the news isn’t all bad for the cast of the sci-fi series. According to Deadline, core Westworld cast members will still be paid for the now-canceled fifth season because they had “pay-or-play deals” that networks often deploy to lock down a TV show’s cast for another season, even before network execs decide whether to renew or cancel the show.
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
The Sad Story Of Eric Monte: The Creator of Good Times, The Jeffersons & What’s Happening!!
Read about how the creator of Good Times, The Jeffersons and What's Happening!! went through the most just to get a bit of the credit he genuinely deserves.
Tim Allen Explains Why a Home Improvement Reboot Hasn’t Happened Yet
Watch: Tim Allen Reveals What He'd Want From a Home Improvement Reboot. Tim Allen isn't ruling out a Home Improvement fixer-upper. Speaking with E! News exclusively ahead of The Santa Clauses premiere Nov. 16, Allen revealed we may not have seen the last of his beloved '90s sitcom Home Improvement—though he believes Tim Taylor's storyline may be over.
Sophie Turner to play jewel thief in 'Joan' series
"Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner will play Joan Hannington in the ITVX series "Joan."
‘The Whale’ trailer previews Brendan Fraser’s ‘comeback’ role
For many, watching the first teaser trailer for "The Whale," released on Nov. 8, was an emotional experience for two reasons: The drama featured in the preview itself and seeing Brendan Fraser in a movie again. In "The Whale," out Dec. 9, Fraser portrays Charlie, a lonely, 600-pound English teacher...
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Doctor Who’ budget is reportedly tripled as Netflix confirms ‘Gears of War’ movie is still a thing
It seems that Russell T. Davies isn’t just returning to Doctor Who, but aiming to redefine the entire show with his newfound acclaim as a television producer. Not that he wasn’t already one of the biggest creative minds in British show business, but the 10-year break and what he’s done between has certainly helped those prospects skyrocket.
‘The Fabulous Four,’ a Feel-Good Comedy Starring Susan Sarandon and Bette Midler, Sells to Bleecker Street
Bleecker Street has acquired “The Fabulous Four,” a feel-good comedy featuring Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler and Megan Mullally. Sissy Spacek has also newly joined the cast as the final member of the titular fearsome foursome. More from Variety. The film, directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse (“The Dressmaker”) from a...
Viola Davis Secures Lead Role In ‘G20’ From Amazon Studios
Viola Davis is making the transition from general in The Woman King to U.S. President in the upcoming film from Amazon Studios, G20. A recent report from The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Davis has been cast as the lead in a new film at Amazon Studios and MRC from director Patricia Riggen and writers Noah and Logan Miller called G20.
See Brendan Fraser's Transformation in Emotional First Trailer for The Whale
Watch: Brendan Fraser on Candid "GQ" Interview: "I Spoke My Truth" Have you been hearing all the Oscar buzz about The Whale? Well, just wait until you see the trailer. With award season fast approaching, A24 released a sneak peek at The Whale on Nov. 8, in which Brendan Fraser plays a reclusive English teacher named Charlie who attempts to mend his relationship with his estranged teenage daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink).
