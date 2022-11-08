ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oops! Ex-FIFA president Blatter now says giving Qatar the World Cup was a ‘mistake’

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has admitted that awarding Qatar the 2022 World Cup was, in his words, “a mistake.” Blatter was in charge of FIFA during one of the most controversial moments in the governing body’s history when, on December 2, 2010, it awarded the 2018 World Cup to Russia and the 2022 World Cup to Qatar. Now, two weeks before the World Cup kicks off, Blatter has said that he wishes the tournament was given to Qatar’s chief competitor, the United States. “The choice of Qatar was a mistake,” Blatter said in an interview with Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger. “It was a bad...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yardbarker

Argentina suffer major injury blow for 2022 World Cup

Lionel Messi will lose one of his best lieutenants as Argentina set out to conquer the World Cup in Qatar. Mundo Deportivo have confirmed that Giovani Lo Celso will miss the tournament. The 26-year-old Villarreal playmaker suffered a slight muscle tear against Athletic Club less than two weeks ago and...
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: United want Napoli's Osimhen

Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 23, is on Manchester United's radar as they look for options for next season. (Manchester Evening News, external) However, United face competition from Real Madrid with manager Carlo Ancelotti trying to persuade the Spanish champions' president Florentino Perez to sign Osimhen, as well as AC Milan and Portugal attacker Rafael Leao, 23, in January. (Sport via Mail, external)
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 Team Guides, Group A: Ecuador, Netherlands, Qatar, Senegal

Group A of the World Cup is a fascinating quartet in every way. Host Qatarand Ecuador square off Nov. 20 to open the tournament. Senegal, the African champion, has its best team ever, while the Netherlands is looking to make yet another deep run after missing out on 2018. Coach:...
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'could move for Benfica star Enzo Fernandez in January' but face competition for 21-year-old midfielder with 'Liverpool, Barcelona and Man City also keeping tabs on Argentine'

Enzo Fernandez, Benfica's young midfield starlet, is reportedly attracting attention from across Europe. The Argentine, 21, has enjoyed a stellar season with the Portuguese giants with Benfica having impressed domestically - sitting top of Liga Portugal - and in Europe, where they emerged out of their Champions League group. Benfica...
Yardbarker

France names Juventus man in their World Cup squad

France has named Adrien Rabiot in their squad for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup after he missed out on the 2018 edition. The midfielder has been in superb form for Juve this season after adding goals to his game at the club. The Bianconeri will be represented by several...
NBC Sports

USMNT announces full 2022 FIFA World Cup 26-man squad for Qatar

The wait is finally over. After months of speculation and debate, manager Gregg Berhalter has announced the full 26-man squad for the United States men’s national soccer team competing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The U.S. will be competing in Group B along with England, Wales...
BBC

Women's African Champions League: Holders Mamelodi Sundowns to face AS FAR in final

Moroccan hosts AS FAR will face defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the final of the Women's African Champions League after both clubs narrowly won their semi-final ties on Wednesday. Sundowns survived a stern test against Simba Queens before Boitumelo's Rabale fine curling effort in the 76th minute gave the South...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Real Madrid hosts Cádiz; United-Villa rematch

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Real Madrid needs to beat relegation-threatened Cádiz to enter the World Cup break closer to Spanish league leader Barcelona. The Catalan club opened a five-point lead by coming from behind to win 2-1 at Osasuna on Tuesday. Madrid is coming off a 3-2 loss at Rayo Vallecano in what was its first league defeat of the season. Coach Carlo Ancelotti again won't be able to count on striker Karim Benzema because of muscle fatigue. It is the sixth straight start the France striker will miss. Rayo hosts Celta Vigo looking to keep momentum from its win against Madrid, while fifth-place Real Betis visits Valencia trying to move closer to the top.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal squad

Cristiano Ronaldo may have struggled for first-team football at Manchester United this season but is in Portugal's 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup. The 37-year-old has played 16 times, including 10 starts, for United this season and scored three goals. "All the players called up come with the hunger...
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United and Liverpool chase Dortmund's Moukoko

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man United and Liverpool...
Yardbarker

Video – Juventus stars prepare for Hellas Verona encounter

After beating Inter on Sunday, Juventus will be eager to extend their positive streak when they take on Hellas Verona at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium. Max Allegri’s squad resumed training with some light practice on Tuesday. The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video showing footage from the training session.
Daily Mail

Poland confirm 26-man World Cup squad featuring Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski and Aston Villa full-back Matty Cash... but there's no room for long-serving midfielder Karol Linetty

Poland manager Czeslaw Michniewicz left out Torino midfielder Karol Linetty from his 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar, which he named on Thursday. The 27-year-old midfielder has earned 42 caps for Poland since making his debut in 2014, but Michniewicz found no room for him in the squad due to fierce competition.

Comments / 0

Community Policy