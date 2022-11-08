A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Real Madrid needs to beat relegation-threatened Cádiz to enter the World Cup break closer to Spanish league leader Barcelona. The Catalan club opened a five-point lead by coming from behind to win 2-1 at Osasuna on Tuesday. Madrid is coming off a 3-2 loss at Rayo Vallecano in what was its first league defeat of the season. Coach Carlo Ancelotti again won't be able to count on striker Karim Benzema because of muscle fatigue. It is the sixth straight start the France striker will miss. Rayo hosts Celta Vigo looking to keep momentum from its win against Madrid, while fifth-place Real Betis visits Valencia trying to move closer to the top.

