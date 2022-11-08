Read full article on original website
Oops! Ex-FIFA president Blatter now says giving Qatar the World Cup was a ‘mistake’
Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has admitted that awarding Qatar the 2022 World Cup was, in his words, “a mistake.” Blatter was in charge of FIFA during one of the most controversial moments in the governing body’s history when, on December 2, 2010, it awarded the 2018 World Cup to Russia and the 2022 World Cup to Qatar. Now, two weeks before the World Cup kicks off, Blatter has said that he wishes the tournament was given to Qatar’s chief competitor, the United States. “The choice of Qatar was a mistake,” Blatter said in an interview with Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger. “It was a bad...
CBS Sports
Ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter regrets 2022 Qatar World Cup pick: 'It was a bad choice, and I was responsible'
Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has called the 2010 decision to award Qatar the 2022 World Cup a "mistake" just weeks before the tournament gets underway. Blatter, now 86 and disgraced after his exit from world soccer's governing body amid corruption allegations along with former UEFA chief Michel Platini, now says he regrets the decision.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni asks clubs not to pick unfit players
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has asked clubs not to field players who are not fully fit in the final weekend of domestic games before the World Cup. This weekend sees the final matches in the Premier League and other European competitions before Qatar. "We are talking to the clubs so...
Yardbarker
Argentina suffer major injury blow for 2022 World Cup
Lionel Messi will lose one of his best lieutenants as Argentina set out to conquer the World Cup in Qatar. Mundo Deportivo have confirmed that Giovani Lo Celso will miss the tournament. The 26-year-old Villarreal playmaker suffered a slight muscle tear against Athletic Club less than two weeks ago and...
Juventus beats Verona 1-0 to move into top 4 in Serie A
Juventus could end the year in the top four in Serie A despite a bad start to the season
BBC
Transfer news: United want Napoli's Osimhen
Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 23, is on Manchester United's radar as they look for options for next season. (Manchester Evening News, external) However, United face competition from Real Madrid with manager Carlo Ancelotti trying to persuade the Spanish champions' president Florentino Perez to sign Osimhen, as well as AC Milan and Portugal attacker Rafael Leao, 23, in January. (Sport via Mail, external)
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 Team Guides, Group A: Ecuador, Netherlands, Qatar, Senegal
Group A of the World Cup is a fascinating quartet in every way. Host Qatarand Ecuador square off Nov. 20 to open the tournament. Senegal, the African champion, has its best team ever, while the Netherlands is looking to make yet another deep run after missing out on 2018. Coach:...
ESPN
Qatar World Cup: FIFA rejects Denmark request to wear pro-human rights training shirts
The Danish Football Association (DBU) said on Thursday that FIFA had rejected Denmark's request to train at the World Cup in shirts with the words "human rights for all" on them. The DBU said in 2021 that their two training kit sponsors would make way for messages critical of Qatar...
Manchester United 'could move for Benfica star Enzo Fernandez in January' but face competition for 21-year-old midfielder with 'Liverpool, Barcelona and Man City also keeping tabs on Argentine'
Enzo Fernandez, Benfica's young midfield starlet, is reportedly attracting attention from across Europe. The Argentine, 21, has enjoyed a stellar season with the Portuguese giants with Benfica having impressed domestically - sitting top of Liga Portugal - and in Europe, where they emerged out of their Champions League group. Benfica...
Croatia World Cup Preview: Midfield Still Powers ’18 Runner-Up
Croatia fell one win short of a historic World Cup triumph in Russia, but it’s back in Qatar led by some familiar faces who aren’t done just yet.
Yardbarker
France names Juventus man in their World Cup squad
France has named Adrien Rabiot in their squad for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup after he missed out on the 2018 edition. The midfielder has been in superb form for Juve this season after adding goals to his game at the club. The Bianconeri will be represented by several...
NBC Sports
USMNT announces full 2022 FIFA World Cup 26-man squad for Qatar
The wait is finally over. After months of speculation and debate, manager Gregg Berhalter has announced the full 26-man squad for the United States men’s national soccer team competing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The U.S. will be competing in Group B along with England, Wales...
Qatar FIFA World Cup ambassador: Homosexuality is 'damage in the mind'
Former footballer Khalid Salman was speaking with German broadcaster ZDF about the issue of homosexuality in the country and how it is against the law.
BBC
Women's African Champions League: Holders Mamelodi Sundowns to face AS FAR in final
Moroccan hosts AS FAR will face defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the final of the Women's African Champions League after both clubs narrowly won their semi-final ties on Wednesday. Sundowns survived a stern test against Simba Queens before Boitumelo's Rabale fine curling effort in the 76th minute gave the South...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Real Madrid hosts Cádiz; United-Villa rematch
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Real Madrid needs to beat relegation-threatened Cádiz to enter the World Cup break closer to Spanish league leader Barcelona. The Catalan club opened a five-point lead by coming from behind to win 2-1 at Osasuna on Tuesday. Madrid is coming off a 3-2 loss at Rayo Vallecano in what was its first league defeat of the season. Coach Carlo Ancelotti again won't be able to count on striker Karim Benzema because of muscle fatigue. It is the sixth straight start the France striker will miss. Rayo hosts Celta Vigo looking to keep momentum from its win against Madrid, while fifth-place Real Betis visits Valencia trying to move closer to the top.
Switzerland World Cup 2022 squad and preview: Murat Yakin announces final 26-man team
The Switzerland World Cup 2022 squad has been announced - will it be enough for them to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 1954?
BBC
World Cup 2022: Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal squad
Cristiano Ronaldo may have struggled for first-team football at Manchester United this season but is in Portugal's 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup. The 37-year-old has played 16 times, including 10 starts, for United this season and scored three goals. "All the players called up come with the hunger...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United and Liverpool chase Dortmund's Moukoko
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man United and Liverpool...
Yardbarker
Video – Juventus stars prepare for Hellas Verona encounter
After beating Inter on Sunday, Juventus will be eager to extend their positive streak when they take on Hellas Verona at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium. Max Allegri’s squad resumed training with some light practice on Tuesday. The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video showing footage from the training session.
Poland confirm 26-man World Cup squad featuring Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski and Aston Villa full-back Matty Cash... but there's no room for long-serving midfielder Karol Linetty
Poland manager Czeslaw Michniewicz left out Torino midfielder Karol Linetty from his 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar, which he named on Thursday. The 27-year-old midfielder has earned 42 caps for Poland since making his debut in 2014, but Michniewicz found no room for him in the squad due to fierce competition.
