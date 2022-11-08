The New York Jets have been one of the biggest surprises of the NFL season's first half — even if the coaches and players insist they expected this type of start. Robert Saleh's squad is 6-3, won five of its last six games and sent a message that the Jets are for real. But now they're facing another tough, and perhaps ill-timed, opponent: the bye-week break.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO