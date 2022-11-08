ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies

Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
dodgerblue.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Decline Danny Duffy’s 2023 Option

The Los Angeles Dodgers declined their $7 million team option on Danny Duffy for the 2023 season, which made him a free agent. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman revealed the Dodgers’ intentions to do so while speaking with media from the General Managers Meetings in Las Vegas. Duffy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Red Sox Clear Roster Spot With Minor Trade At MLB GM Meetings

The Boston Red Sox did a little work in the margins Wednesday at the Major League Baseball general managers meetings, trading right-handed pitcher Easton McGee to the Seattle Mariners for cash considerations. The trade, while certainly a minor move amid the hustle and bustle of the MLB GM meetings in...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Red Sox Agree To One-Year Deal With Rob Refsnyder For 2023 Season

The Red Sox will bring back Rob Refsnyder in 2023. Boston on Thursday announced it avoided arbitration with Refsnyder, as the sides agreed on a one-year deal for next season. Refsnyder began 2022 with the Worcester Red Sox before being recalled by the major league club in June. Refsnyder appeared...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Mets exercise options on Carlos Carrasco, John Curtiss

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The New York Mets exercised a $14 million option on right-hander Carlos Carrasco and a $775,000 option on reliever John Curtiss, who is coming back from Tommy John surgery. Carrasco, 35, was 15-7 with a 3.97 ERA in his second season with the Mets, who...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WVNews

Snyder’s status, Watson’s ban, Flores’ lawsuit hang over NFL

Nothing, it seems, can slow the NFL’s overwhelming and ever-growing popularity, no matter how poor the play, how inconsistent the officiating, how shaky the concussion protocols — and no matter how many significant, unsavory off-field issues loom as the season enters its second half. There are multiple ongoing...
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNews

Jets have found winning formula, identity in 6-3 start

The New York Jets have been one of the biggest surprises of the NFL season's first half — even if the coaches and players insist they expected this type of start. Robert Saleh's squad is 6-3, won five of its last six games and sent a message that the Jets are for real. But now they're facing another tough, and perhaps ill-timed, opponent: the bye-week break.
NEW YORK STATE
WVNews

McCarthy back at Lambeau as Cowboys visit desperate Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Circumstances surrounding Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy’s return to Lambeau Field to face his former team are quite a bit different from expected. This initially shaped up as a midseason matchup between two teams with high expectations after reaching the playoffs a year...
GREEN BAY, WI
WVNews

DC AG filing civil suit vs. Commanders, Snyder, NFL, Goodell

WASHINGTON (AP) — The attorney general for the District of Columbia says his office is filing a civil consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell. Attorney General Karl Racine announced the civil complaint for colluding to deceive District residents at...
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNews

NFL sees higher grades for gender hiring in diversity study

The NFL posted significant gains in hiring women for coaching, team front-office and league-headquarters positions, according to an annual diversity report. Thursday’s report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida assigned an overall B grade for the league, with a B-plus for racial hiring and a B for gender hiring. The report examined a range of positions at the league office and within franchises using data for the 2022 season.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy