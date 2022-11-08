Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Amazon to roll out game changing update to Echo devices in December
Amazon revealed recently plans to launch Matter on some of its Echo devices in December. Matter is a communication protocol created by over 200 companies that’s meant to unify the smart home standard under a single banner. Currently, there are multiple radio communication protocols used by smart home devices,...
Amazon Prime subscribers just got a cool free music upgrade
If you're a Prime member you just got 98 million more songs for free
moneytalksnews.com
8 Free or Cheap Music Streaming Services
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. We live in an on-demand generation when it comes to music entertainment. With so many streaming or downloadable options, those CD collections, stereo systems and portable radios are collecting dust and becoming outdated. Here are some ways to get...
This Bose Speaker With 60,000 Reviews Is Just $79 Right Now
Bose’s line of wireless speakers, soundbars, headphones, and earbuds might deliver high-quality portable sound that music fans dream of, but finding them at a steep discount can sometimes feel like a bit of a nightmare — until now. Bose has cut the price on its popular SoundLink Color II Bluetooth speaker online, finally bringing the price down to just $79. This is one of the best Bose speaker deals online and the lowest price we’ve seen for the SoundLink II this year (for reference, the last time we saw this $79 price was last Prime Day). Buy Bose SoundLink Speaker $79 The...
Wireless Soundbars Raise Your TV’s Audio Game Without the Mess
If you’ve been interested in upgrading your TV sound but don’t want to invest in a full surround-sound system, a soundbar is a great alternative. Traditionally, most soundbars are connected to our TVs with digital optical and HDMI connections in order to send sound from our favorite movies and TV shows directly to our ears. And while this is still the tried and true way for wiring your soundbar up for TV audio, it’s also cool to have some wireless capabilities. But consider a wireless soundbar. Typically, a wireless soundbar connects not just to your TV (with an optical or HDMI...
Digital Trends
What does the Star button do on a Roku remote control?
The Roku remote control hasn’t changed a whole lot over the years. Sure, buttons have come and gone (RIP remote as a game controller), and the sponsored shortcuts have changed depending on who was willing to pony up for prime placement. But one feature that’s been consistent over the...
itechpost.com
Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals: These Samsung, LG Smart TVs are Already on Sale Right Now
Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday may all still be a few weeks away, but guess what? You do not have to wait to enjoy some great Black Friday deals. Why? Because there are early deals that are already available!. Specifically, Best Buy is already offering some great discounts for...
Business Insider
How to download music from Google Play Music on your iPhone, Android, or computer
Google Play Music is a streaming music service found on Android phones, but is also available for the iPhone and for desktop computers. You can download music from Google Play Music for offline listening on many different devices. If you sign out of your Google account, any downloaded music will...
Digital Trends
Bose Smart Soundbar 900 with AirPlay, Chromecast is $100 off
If you’ve perused our soundbar reviews, you may have come across Bose’s Smart Soundbar 900, one of the highest-end — and expensive — soundbars you’re likely to find on the market. Luckily, Walmart has a few great soundbar deals floating around, including one on the Smart Soundbar 900 that brings it down to $799 from its usual $899 price.
yankodesign.com
Devialet Mania portable speaker with intelligent optimized sound gets matching sci-fi looks
Devialet, the high-end French audio technology company known for its winning audio equipment and accessories – including Expert 1000 Pro Amplifier, Dione soundbar, Phantom speakers and Gemini earbuds has added another product to its lineup. The premium brand has debuted its first-ever truly portable speaker with the promise of exceptional intelligent sound delivery without compromising on design.
The Verge
The versatile Google Nest Mini smart speaker is on sale for just $18
Early Black Friday deals are already landing, so it feels like a good time to start making your list and checking it twice for holiday shopping. How convenient for you that our main holiday gift guide is here and filled with great ideas for your perusal. Also, our budget-friendly guide for gifts under $25 just went up today (and there’s plenty more to come). But you can get an incredible stocking stuffer on a budget with today’s best deal.
TechRadar
The ultimate all-in-one for streamers, singers, podcasters and audio pros
Whether you’re a podcaster or a producer, a Twitch streamer or a YouTuber, the RØDECaster Pro II will blow you away. It takes everything that’s amazing about the revolutionary RØDECaster Pro all-in-one studio and turns it up to eleven. The Swiss Army knife of audio. The...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Samsung HW-Q700B soundbar with Dolby Atmos support and dedicated subwoofer on sale with a huge 43% discount
The 3.1.2 soundbar with 320 watts of total power has now dropped below the US$400 mark for the first time since its release earlier this year, as Amazon offers the good-looking Samsung HW-Q700B at a steep US$300 discount in relation to the original list price of almost US$700. A reasonably...
TechRadar
Monolith’s huge 100W desktop speakers want to knock you off your office chair
I don’t often get excited about Bluetooth desktop speakers, but when I do, they’re monolithic. If you're reading this on your laptop (even one of the best laptops) or tablet, take a quick glance at the little grilles either side of your keyboard – or on the edge of the screen, firing outwards from your handheld device.
TechRadar
I am a Google Pixel owner and here are the Black Friday smartwatch deals I want
When I got my Google Pixel 7 from Google, I also got a Pixel Watch, and it’s one of the best smartwatches I’ve used. It’s stylish and slick, but unfortunately, it’s not the most reliable smartwatch. The battery could be better, and I don’t trust the step count. That’s why I’m looking at Black Friday smartwatch deals for a wearable to use with my newest Android phone.
TechRadar
These beautiful wooden headphones deliver classy music at a great price
Despite knocking out affordable headphones for a number of years now, Chinese audio brand Sivga has slipped somewhat under the radar. But that could all change with the release of a duo of striking new wooden-cupped headphones. Sivga's new Robin and Oriole wired cans boast 50mm drivers – larger and...
Spotify for Apple Watch gets a redesign with new music experience
Today, Spotify announced a new design language for its Apple Watch app to help users quickly download music to listen to offline while being able to browse and choose their favorite podcasts. According to a blog post, this new listening experience is now rolling out to Apple Watch users –...
TechRadar
Amazon is tightening its belt and Alexa could feel the squeeze: report
It's tough times for tech land and, it seems, no sector or business is immune. Even things we use almost every day, like Amazon's voice assistant, Alexa, could face cutbacks, at least according to reports. In the wake of major tech companies tightening their belts, slowing down hiring, and laying...
Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd Gen) vs. Ring wired: Two heads of the same coin
Google finally gave us a Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen) with a new design and more features, but also for more money. Ring offers wired options at multiple price points, but its base model stands up better than you might think. Which is best for you? Let's see.
TechRadar
Forget the AirPods Pro - early Black Friday deal drops the Beats Studio Buds to $99.99
Early Black Friday deals are dropping early, and we've just spotted the top-rated Beats Studio Buds on sale for just $99.99 (was $149.95) (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's just $10 more than the record-low price and an incredible deal for a premium pair of noise-canceling earbuds. The Beats...
Comments / 0