UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing gun possession charges following an investigation on Noyes Street Sunday morning. According to Utica police, officers saw a man, later identified as 26-year-old Raheem Hightower, walking in the area of Francis and Noyes streets with a shoulder bag around 11 a.m. on Nov. 6. Police say when Hightower noticed the officers, he dropped the bag over a fence as he walked by and continued down Noyes Street.

UTICA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO