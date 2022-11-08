ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ilion, NY

flackbroadcasting.com

NOTICE: Police seeking to identify suspect in Lowville Walmart shoplifting case

LOWVILLE- Authorities in Lewis County are seeking to identify a suspect (shown below) in regards to a shoplifting case from the Lowville Walmart. If you can identify this person, or if you have information that may assist with the investigation, you are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 315-376-3511.
WKTV

1 dead following two-car crash on Route 31 in Verona

VERONA, N.Y. – A 73-year-old man was killed in a two-car crash on Route 31 in Verona Wednesday evening, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened near Kelly Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 73-year-old Frederick Rissman, of Verona, was attempting...
VERONA, NY
WKTV

Man dies after falling off bicycle in Oneonta park

ONEONTA, N.Y. – A man died after falling off his bicycle in Oneonta’s Huntington Park Thursday morning, according to Oneonta police. The police and fire departments responded to reports of an unresponsive man lying near a bicycle on a sidewalk in the park just before 7 a.m. The...
ONEONTA, NY
WKTV

2 charged after man beat with baseball bat in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- A man and a woman from Utica were arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a victim with a baseball bat. On Nov. 1, at about 10 p.m. Utica police responded to reports of menacing and assault on the 1500 block of Neilson Street. Upon arrival, the...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Car catches fire on Route 49 eastbound in Marcy

MARCY, N.Y. – Traffic on Route 49 was backed up Wednesday afternoon after a car caught fire in the eastbound lane near Marcy. It happened around 4 p.m. and traffic was backed up for about half an hour. Firefighters from the Stittville Fire Department were able to put out...
MARCY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police charge Boonville man with felony criminal mischief

BOONVILLE- A man from Northern Oneida County is faced with a felony offense in the wake of a reported domestic incident in the town of Boonville, authorities say. Kody T. Smith, 29, of Boonville, NY was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with one felony count of criminal mischief in the third-degree (property value > $250).
BOONVILLE, NY
WKTV

Utica police find gun in discarded bag on Noyes Street; suspect arrested

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing gun possession charges following an investigation on Noyes Street Sunday morning. According to Utica police, officers saw a man, later identified as 26-year-old Raheem Hightower, walking in the area of Francis and Noyes streets with a shoulder bag around 11 a.m. on Nov. 6. Police say when Hightower noticed the officers, he dropped the bag over a fence as he walked by and continued down Noyes Street.
UTICA, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police seek public assistance with stolen ATV's investigation

State Police in Lowville is asking for the public’s assistance with any information regarding the theft of two Honda ATVs. On or around October 19, 2022, a 2015 Honda Rincon camo in color and a 2007 Honda Rincon red in color, were both stolen from a seasonal camp on Hogsback Road in the Town of Diana.
LOWVILLE, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Katherine Turner

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for 33-year-old Katherine Turner. Deputies say Turner is wanted for one bench warrant and four separate arrest warrants. Bench Warrant:. She was charged with the following after she was...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout Weekly Roundup: November 7, 2022

(WSYR-TV) – As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. The North Syracuse Police Department is seeing a rise in Smoke Shop Burglaries that appear to be happening Countywide. According to Onondaga...
SYRACUSE, NY

