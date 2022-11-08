Read full article on original website
flackbroadcasting.com
NOTICE: Police seeking to identify suspect in Lowville Walmart shoplifting case
LOWVILLE- Authorities in Lewis County are seeking to identify a suspect (shown below) in regards to a shoplifting case from the Lowville Walmart. If you can identify this person, or if you have information that may assist with the investigation, you are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 315-376-3511.
Man charged with stealing from Oneonta Walmart
According to police, a Yonkers man was charged with Petit Larceny after allegedly stealing from the Walmart in Oneonta.
WKTV
1 dead following two-car crash on Route 31 in Verona
VERONA, N.Y. – A 73-year-old man was killed in a two-car crash on Route 31 in Verona Wednesday evening, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened near Kelly Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 73-year-old Frederick Rissman, of Verona, was attempting...
Gloversville woman arrested after Malta crash
According to police, a drug-impaired Gloversville woman crashed into a utility pole in Malta last week.
Duanesburg business owner fined for illegal burning
A Schenectady County man recently paid a fine for illegally dumping and burning solid waste.
WKTV
Man dies after falling off bicycle in Oneonta park
ONEONTA, N.Y. – A man died after falling off his bicycle in Oneonta’s Huntington Park Thursday morning, according to Oneonta police. The police and fire departments responded to reports of an unresponsive man lying near a bicycle on a sidewalk in the park just before 7 a.m. The...
Police investigate fatal crash in Clinton
New York State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred on Tuesday around 6:05 p.m.
WKTV
Shots fired on Rickmeyer Road in Floyd; Oneida County Sheriff's Office investigating
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots were fired on Rickmeyer Road in Floyd Tuesday night. Sheriff Robert Maciol says deputies were called to the scene around 10:45 p.m. for reports of fireworks in the area. Upon further investigation, several shell casings were found at the scene.
WKTV
2 charged after man beat with baseball bat in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- A man and a woman from Utica were arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a victim with a baseball bat. On Nov. 1, at about 10 p.m. Utica police responded to reports of menacing and assault on the 1500 block of Neilson Street. Upon arrival, the...
WKTV
Car catches fire on Route 49 eastbound in Marcy
MARCY, N.Y. – Traffic on Route 49 was backed up Wednesday afternoon after a car caught fire in the eastbound lane near Marcy. It happened around 4 p.m. and traffic was backed up for about half an hour. Firefighters from the Stittville Fire Department were able to put out...
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police charge Boonville man with felony criminal mischief
BOONVILLE- A man from Northern Oneida County is faced with a felony offense in the wake of a reported domestic incident in the town of Boonville, authorities say. Kody T. Smith, 29, of Boonville, NY was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with one felony count of criminal mischief in the third-degree (property value > $250).
Police continue search for Jamesville man reported missing after not picking up daughter
DeWitt, N.Y. — Police are still searching for a Jamesville man who went missing in October. David Benz, 68, is believed to have left his home Oct. 20 without his cell phone, police said. He was supposed to pick up his daughter from work that day around 5 p.m.
WKTV
Utica police find gun in discarded bag on Noyes Street; suspect arrested
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing gun possession charges following an investigation on Noyes Street Sunday morning. According to Utica police, officers saw a man, later identified as 26-year-old Raheem Hightower, walking in the area of Francis and Noyes streets with a shoulder bag around 11 a.m. on Nov. 6. Police say when Hightower noticed the officers, he dropped the bag over a fence as he walked by and continued down Noyes Street.
Herkimer PD look to ID teens after Walmart incident
The Herkimer police department is looking to identify two teens after an incident on October 29. Police report the teens were involved in smashing milk on the floor of a Walmart.
nyspnews.com
State Police seek public assistance with stolen ATV's investigation
State Police in Lowville is asking for the public’s assistance with any information regarding the theft of two Honda ATVs. On or around October 19, 2022, a 2015 Honda Rincon camo in color and a 2007 Honda Rincon red in color, were both stolen from a seasonal camp on Hogsback Road in the Town of Diana.
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Katherine Turner
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for 33-year-old Katherine Turner. Deputies say Turner is wanted for one bench warrant and four separate arrest warrants. Bench Warrant:. She was charged with the following after she was...
Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigating car crash injuring 6-year-old boy
NELSON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious personal injury car crash that occurred on Dugway Road in the Town of Nelson. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of serious injuries due to a car that hit a pedestrian at 4:09 PM November 7 on the 2900 block of Dugway Road […]
localsyr.com
On the Lookout Weekly Roundup: November 7, 2022
(WSYR-TV) – As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. The North Syracuse Police Department is seeing a rise in Smoke Shop Burglaries that appear to be happening Countywide. According to Onondaga...
6-year-old boy hit by pickup in Madison County, taken to Syracuse hospital, deputies say
Nelson, N.Y. — A 6-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle Monday after the boy went into a road in Madison County, deputies said. Shortly after 4 p.m., deputies responded to the 2900 block of Dugway Road in the town of Nelson after the boy was hit, according to a news release Tuesday from Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
