The Mutual Ice Company Building supplied ice throughout Kansas City from 1907 to 1939CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic building formerly known as President Hotel has come a long way since 1926 including the 1935 cold caseCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 1935 cold case of Artemus Ogletree and the association with the then-named Hotel President in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
Victim Of Senseless Shooting Still Hasn't Seen Justice In Over A YearStill UnsolvedKansas City, MO
Plaza Holiday Lighting Schedule Announced for Thanksgiving EveningEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Former Patriots: Browns say Jacoby Brissett will lose starting QB job next month
Jacoby Brissett has done an admirable job keeping things duct-taped together so far this season amid the Cleveland Browns’ rocky 3-5 start. But that apparently won’t play a factor in the team’s quarterback situation next month when Deshaun Watson is set to return from his 11-game suspension following dozens of sexual misconduct allegations.
Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
Why Cincinnati Bengals won't face Pittsburgh Steelers in primetime after bye week
The NFL is moving the Bengals (5-4) vs Steelers (2-6) out of the "Sunday Night Football" slot for Week 11, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Taking the place of the AFC North rivalry matchup will be the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) vs Los Angeles Chargers (5-3), Schefter tweeted Tuesday. ...
Bleacher Report
Chiefs Stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Fantasy Trade Advice Before the Deadline
The Kansas City Chiefs would never dream of trading Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in real life. But fantasy football doesn't always mirror real life. Perhaps someone in your league has Kelce and is in drastic need of a running back to replace an injured playmaker. That sounds like the perfect time to step in and make a trade for one of the biggest game-changers in all of fantasy football.
Matthew Judon Responds To Ravens Fan Salty Over Patriots Star’s Success
Matthew Judon was a good and at times Pro Bowl-caliber pass rusher during his five seasons with the Ravens. But since joining the Patriots, he’s been one of the best defensive players in the NFL. And Baltimore fans are kinda salty about it. Judon averaged 6.9 sacks per season...
Yardbarker
Steelers vs Bengals Week 11 Matchup Rescheduled
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals Week 11 matchup has been flexed. The NFL has announced the AFC North matchup will move from Sunday Night Football to a 4:25 p.m. kickoff and be replaced by the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs won the...
Bleacher Report
B/R College Football 2022 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Week 11
Oh, what a glorious sport this is. On the field, college football is creating magic each and every week. Week 10 was particularly beautiful when you add up the intrigue and significance. At the betting window, it was magical as well. A strong season stayed strong on Saturday, as our...
Bleacher Report
Raiders' Derek Carr, Davante Adams Trade Advice Entering Fantasy Deadline
This isn't how the season was supposed to go for the Las Vegas Raiders. After all, they are coming off a playoff appearance and added one of the best wide receivers in the league in Davante Adams during the offseason. The expectation was to challenge for the top spot in the AFC West, but they are instead 2-6 and trending in the wrong direction.
Bleacher Report
Week 10 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football Stars to Play and Bench
We're officially starting the stretch run of the 2022 fantasy football regular season. Only five more weeks remain until most leagues start their playoffs, and with trade deadlines looming, it's more important than ever to make the right call in your starting lineup. Here's a look some names to start—and...
Yardbarker
Steelers Sign K Matthew Wright Off Chiefs Practice Squad
That’s an indication Steelers starting K Chris Boswell probably isn’t healthy enough to play this week. Wright, 26, wound up going undrafted out of UCF back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers but was waived coming out of training camp. He signed a...
Bleacher Report
Packers Rumors: WRs Frustrated at Being Made Scapegoat After Rodgers' OTA Absence
The Green Bay Packers' wide receiving corps is apparently tired of being scapegoated for the team's offensive struggles. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the criticism of the receivers "isn't sitting well" given Aaron Rodgers' decision to not attend voluntary offseason workouts. The Green Bay offense has been completely lacking in...
Bleacher Report
Ravens RB Kenyan Drake's Fantasy Trade Advice Ahead of Fantasy Football Deadline
With fantasy trade deadlines approaching, one interesting question for players is how to best value Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake. The veteran running back blipped again on fantasy radars after serving as the team's starter in Week 9, rushing 24 times for 93 yards and two scores while adding two catches for 16 yards.
Bleacher Report
1 Reason Why Preseason Contenders Are Fading from NFL Playoff Chase
When the 2022 NFL season kicked off, about a dozen teams in both the AFC and NFC looked like legitimate playoff hopefuls. Six of those contenders have quickly discovered their year might end in the regular season. Most notably, the reigning champion Los Angeles Rams and NFC North power Green...
Bleacher Report
Packers Rumors: Johnathan Abram Claimed on Waivers After Raiders Release
The Green Bay Packers claimed former Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram off waivers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Raiders attempted to trade Abram, the No. 27 overall draft pick in 2019, before the Nov. 1 deadline but couldn't find a suitor. The...
Bleacher Report
The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 10
The 2022 NFL season is nine weeks in, exactly halfway home for the regular season. In fantasy football, we're even further along. The final month of the fantasy regular season—and with it the stretch run for the playoffs—are just around the corner. That ramps up the pressure. The...
Bleacher Report
6 NFL Teams Desperate to Land QBs C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young in 2023 NFL Draft
While most NFL teams are jostling for playoff positions, some have already turned their eye to the 2023 draft. The silver lining to a lost '22 season is a chance at landing a franchise signal-caller such as Ohio State's C.J. Stroud or Alabama's Bryce Young. Stroud and Young are the...
Bleacher Report
Texans' Brandin Cooks Says He's 'Frustrated' After Not Being Dealt at Trade Deadline
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks wanted to be traded before the NFL's Nov. 1 deadline, but that did not happen, leading to him sitting against the Philadelphia Eagles for "personal reasons." He's back with the team now and slated to play Sunday versus the New York Giants, but he...
Bleacher Report
Bucs Stars Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin Fantasy Trade Advice Before Deadline
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers surely didn't envision a 4-5 record and their offense being largely to blame for the struggles through early November. After all, Tom Brady returned after a temporary retirement, and there aren't many better one-two punches at wide receiver than Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Throw in Leonard Fournette at running back, and it was reasonable to expect the unit to be one of the NFL's best.
Bleacher Report
49ers CB Jason Verrett Suffers Season-Ending Achilles Injury in Practice
Just as it appeared Jason Verrett was ready to make his season debut, the San Francisco 49ers cornerback suffered another significant injury. The 49ers announced Verrett will be out for the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles during Wednesday's practice. San Francisco opened Verrett's practice window on Oct....
