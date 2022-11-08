ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bleacher Report

Chiefs Stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Fantasy Trade Advice Before the Deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs would never dream of trading Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in real life. But fantasy football doesn't always mirror real life. Perhaps someone in your league has Kelce and is in drastic need of a running back to replace an injured playmaker. That sounds like the perfect time to step in and make a trade for one of the biggest game-changers in all of fantasy football.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Steelers vs Bengals Week 11 Matchup Rescheduled

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals Week 11 matchup has been flexed. The NFL has announced the AFC North matchup will move from Sunday Night Football to a 4:25 p.m. kickoff and be replaced by the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs won the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

B/R College Football 2022 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Week 11

Oh, what a glorious sport this is. On the field, college football is creating magic each and every week. Week 10 was particularly beautiful when you add up the intrigue and significance. At the betting window, it was magical as well. A strong season stayed strong on Saturday, as our...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Raiders' Derek Carr, Davante Adams Trade Advice Entering Fantasy Deadline

This isn't how the season was supposed to go for the Las Vegas Raiders. After all, they are coming off a playoff appearance and added one of the best wide receivers in the league in Davante Adams during the offseason. The expectation was to challenge for the top spot in the AFC West, but they are instead 2-6 and trending in the wrong direction.
Bleacher Report

Week 10 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football Stars to Play and Bench

We're officially starting the stretch run of the 2022 fantasy football regular season. Only five more weeks remain until most leagues start their playoffs, and with trade deadlines looming, it's more important than ever to make the right call in your starting lineup. Here's a look some names to start—and...
Yardbarker

Steelers Sign K Matthew Wright Off Chiefs Practice Squad

That’s an indication Steelers starting K Chris Boswell probably isn’t healthy enough to play this week. Wright, 26, wound up going undrafted out of UCF back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers but was waived coming out of training camp. He signed a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Packers Rumors: WRs Frustrated at Being Made Scapegoat After Rodgers' OTA Absence

The Green Bay Packers' wide receiving corps is apparently tired of being scapegoated for the team's offensive struggles. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the criticism of the receivers "isn't sitting well" given Aaron Rodgers' decision to not attend voluntary offseason workouts. The Green Bay offense has been completely lacking in...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Ravens RB Kenyan Drake's Fantasy Trade Advice Ahead of Fantasy Football Deadline

With fantasy trade deadlines approaching, one interesting question for players is how to best value Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake. The veteran running back blipped again on fantasy radars after serving as the team's starter in Week 9, rushing 24 times for 93 yards and two scores while adding two catches for 16 yards.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

1 Reason Why Preseason Contenders Are Fading from NFL Playoff Chase

When the 2022 NFL season kicked off, about a dozen teams in both the AFC and NFC looked like legitimate playoff hopefuls. Six of those contenders have quickly discovered their year might end in the regular season. Most notably, the reigning champion Los Angeles Rams and NFC North power Green...
Bleacher Report

Packers Rumors: Johnathan Abram Claimed on Waivers After Raiders Release

The Green Bay Packers claimed former Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram off waivers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Raiders attempted to trade Abram, the No. 27 overall draft pick in 2019, before the Nov. 1 deadline but couldn't find a suitor. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 10

The 2022 NFL season is nine weeks in, exactly halfway home for the regular season. In fantasy football, we're even further along. The final month of the fantasy regular season—and with it the stretch run for the playoffs—are just around the corner. That ramps up the pressure. The...
Bleacher Report

Bucs Stars Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin Fantasy Trade Advice Before Deadline

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers surely didn't envision a 4-5 record and their offense being largely to blame for the struggles through early November. After all, Tom Brady returned after a temporary retirement, and there aren't many better one-two punches at wide receiver than Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Throw in Leonard Fournette at running back, and it was reasonable to expect the unit to be one of the NFL's best.
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

49ers CB Jason Verrett Suffers Season-Ending Achilles Injury in Practice

Just as it appeared Jason Verrett was ready to make his season debut, the San Francisco 49ers cornerback suffered another significant injury. The 49ers announced Verrett will be out for the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles during Wednesday's practice. San Francisco opened Verrett's practice window on Oct....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

