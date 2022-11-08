Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pinellas Update: County to open two community shelters tonightRose BurkePinellas County, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Student organizations react to 2022 Midterm Elections, DeWine and Vance victoriesThe LanternOhio State
Tampa Bay Hurricane HelpModern GlobeHillsborough County, FL
Abstract Artist Delivers Exciting New Exhibit at University of TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
Popculture
Tiger Woods Health Update Revealed by Rory McIlroy
Tiger Woods has not played in a tournament since he missed the cut at the 150th Open Championship in July. The golf legend has been playing sparingly since the car accident in February 2021, but will he ever return on a full-time basis? Woods' good friend Rory McIlroy recently spoke to Golf & Turismo and gave an update on Woods' health.
Video Shows How Much Charlie Woods Out-Drove His Opponents
Earlier this week, a video surfaced showing Tiger Woods watching his son Charlie on the driving range. The younger Woods was hitting bombs, just like his dad. Fast-forward a few days later and Charlie was back at it - except this time it was in competition. Playing in a tournament...
Golf Digest
How far did Ben Hogan and Sam Snead drive the ball? Unearthed study reveals.
No matter the sport, the same debate always ensues. Who was the best of all time, across every era?. Golf faces a peculiar challenge in this regard. It's not just that the fields have gotten stronger generally, but the equipment has changed, too. And the courses along with it. Ben Hogan and Sam Snead are undoubtedly two of the best golfers of all time whose names often—and rightfully—arrive in this conversation. But how can we truly estimate how good those players would fare against, say, Tiger Woods, when without a firm grasp of how far they drove the ball with the tools they did have?
Golf.com
What Tiger Woods’ latest PIP payday is really worth
Some things in Tiger Woods’ life are constants. The paychecks are one of them. On Tuesday, a report from the Associated Press‘s Doug Ferguson named Tiger the winner of the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program for the second consecutive year, edging out Rory McIlroy to win the PGA Tour’s controversial new bonus pool. As winner, Woods will take home a plurality of the PIP’s $100 million fund, which will reportedly be split between some 23 players.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Trea Turner Is Rumored To Have 1 Preferred Destination
One of the top free agents that is set to hit the market on Thursday is Trea Turner. Turner is coming off two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Washington Nationals. It's long been rumored that he wants...
This Lakers-Warriors Trade Features Anthony Davis
The truth, often enough, hurts. Can you handle the truth? NBA teams need to deal with harsh truths, too. Some truths only hurt a little. If someone tells you that your new haircut looks bad, you should be able to deal with that. By contrast, if someone tells you “this isn’t working out”, it’s understandable if you’re a little depressed.
Stephen Curry Wants The Warriors To Make Changes If They Want To Be A Serious Team
Stephen Curry urges the Golden State Warriors to make some changes in their game after almost losing the game against the Sacramento Kings.
Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Win On Tuesday
Tiger Woods got a big win on Tuesday. Woods officially won the PGA Player Impact Program (PIP) for the second straight year. Fellow golfer Rory McIlroy finished in second. He won the award even though he only played nine rounds in three majors. He's set to likely play more next year, even though he's not going to be on the PGA Tour full-time again.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf pro explains HATRED for Phil Mickelson over "unforgivable act"
LIV Golf Team Championship co-winner Pat Perez revealed Phil Mickelson crossed a line that is "uncrossable and unforgivable," saying he was hurt by the six-time major champion's actions. Speaking to Claude Harmon on the Son of a Butch podcast, Perez used the term "different hate" when describing his relationship with...
Larry Bird Said He Would Team Up With LeBron James If He Wanted To Have Fun, But If He Wants To Win He Would Select Kobe Bryant
Larry Bird picked Kobe Bryant as well as LeBron James for teammates he would like to play with but for different reasons.
John Salley reveals Phil Jackson benched Kobe Bryant in 81-point game to prevent him from scoring 100
Los Angeles Lakers fans surely remember exactly where they were when team legend Kobe Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in January of 2006. Bryant led his team to a comeback victory in the game by going 28-for-46 from the field and 7-for-13 from beyond the arc. Of course, he etched his name into league history by scoring the second-most points ever in an NBA game.
Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement
The Houston Astros made a significant announcement regarding the future of manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday. The Astros confirmed that Baker has agreed to a contract extension with the team, ensuring he will return as manager for a fourth season in 2023. There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s...
Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To End Of The NASCAR Season
On Sunday, Joey Logano won the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. He was dominant from start to finish to capture his second Cup championship. This race was a fitting end to the 2022 season. Logano started this year by winning the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles.
ESPN
Rory McIlroy says Tiger Woods won PGA Tour's PIP bonus pool
A few days before Rory McIlroy returned to No. 1 in the world, he was asked if he could accept being No. 2 for the foreseeable future. The topic, of course, was the Player Impact Program, and McIlroy smiled. "Hey, I gave him a pretty good run,'' McIlroy said. That...
SkySports
DP World Tour: Ryan Fox holds early lead over Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald at Nedbank Golf Challenge
Donald fired seven birdies in a brilliant bogey-free 65 at Gary Player CC in Sun City, lifting the former world No 1 into a share of the lead until Fox - who can leapfrog Rory McIlroy at the top of the DP World Tour rankings with a victory - birdied his final two holes.
NBC Sports
Steph's 47-point masterpiece saves Warriors, but issues remain
SAN FRANCISCO – In the moments after he rescued the Warriors from an epic meltdown of their own making, Stephen Curry met Draymond Green on the Chase Center floor for a long embrace that told a short story. Survival. Relief. Joy. The End. For now. Curry’s superman act, which...
Watch: It's tough to spot a difference between the swings of Charlie Woods and world No. 1 Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy has long had one of the best swings not only on the PGA Tour, but in golf. His wide takeaway, his squat in transition and full extension through impact is something all golfers are jealous of. Well, except young Charlie Woods. Charlie has grown a lot since we...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Steph goes off for 47 to rescue Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO -- With more than 18,000 fans standing on their feet, Steph Curry gave each and every one of them something to cheer about Monday night at Chase Center. The final result was a 116-113 Warriors win over the Sacramento Kings, ending Golden State's five-game losing streak and giving them seven straight victories against their Northern California rivals.
Golf Digest
Pat Perez's list of PGA Tour stars who texted him congrats for his LIV success might surprise you
Many have been led to believe over the past few months that there's a huge rift between golfers on the PGA Tour and LIV. A real world Jets vs. Sharks situation unfolding over grass courses instead of paved city streets. Well, according to Pat Perez, that Cold War between these two tours might not be so cold after all.
Comments / 0