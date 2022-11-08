Read full article on original website
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss Softball inks talented 2023 class
On Wednesday, Ole Miss head softball coach Jamie Trachsel announced the newest additions to the Rebel team as the class of 2023 put pen to paper on National Signing Day. Trachsel’s third signing class at Ole Miss, features top in-state talent and three players inside the top-200 in Extra Inning’s rankings, with one incoming Rebel garnering Extra Elite 100 honors.
Oxford Eagle
Women’s basketball starts out 2022-23 season with win over Kennesaw State
The Ole Miss women’s basketball team started their season out with a dominant 72-60 win over the Kennesaw State Owls on Monday night inside the SJB Pavilion. Ole Miss (1-0, 0-0) began its season with solid numbers as four Rebels scored in double figures. Last season’s SEC Sixth Women of the Year, Angel Baker, led the Rebels with 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Madison Scott followed with a double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 boards.
Oxford Eagle
Five Oxford athletes ink college commitments on National Signing Day
Oxford High School hosted a signing ceremony for five athletes Wednesday as they made their college commitments official on National Signing Day. Seniors Vaiden Ellis, Allie Greer, Matthew Downing, Harlan Yerger and Bree Lyons each signed on to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level. Ellis, a pitcher for...
Oxford Eagle
Downtown Canopy of Lights Ceremony Held Tuesday
Ole Miss Baseball Head Coach Mike Bianco will be in charge of “flipping the switch” to light the Square and the City of Oxford water tower. In anticipation of the biggest home football weekend of the season, the Mayor and Board of Alderman arranged for the lights to be turned on a little earlier this year. O The “Voice of the Rebels,” David Kellum emceed the event with local musicians playing holiday tunes prior to the lighting.
Oxford Eagle
Election Day 2022: polls open across Lafayette County
Election day is upon us and polls are now open across Lafayette County as voters cast their ballots for the first-ever County Court Judge, among other positions. Governor Tate Reeves signed a proclamation in February establishing a county court in Lafayette County after the 2020 census revealed the county’s population had grown above the 50,000 resident threshold required for a county court.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford woman charged with burglary
On October 31st, 2022 the Oxford Police Department responded to the 900 block of Regional Center Drive to take a report of theft from a vehicle. After investigation, Jasmine Suggs, 22, of Oxford, was charged with Burglary. Suggs was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and issued a...
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette County to have all-female run-off for County Court Judge
Voters in Lafayette County made their voices heard Tuesday as residents flocked to the polls to vote in a number of local races, most notably the first-ever County Court Judge election. Eight candidates were vying for the position, which will head to a run-off election after no candidate reached the...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford Middle School Drama Students Perform Disney’s Newsies, Jr
Oxford Middle School drama students, under the direction of Debra Anderson, are performing Newsies Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the school. Performances begin at 7 p.m. each day and tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at the OMS office during school hours or at the door the night of the performance.
Oxford Eagle
Grateful every month
The perfect October weather accompanied a great month for the Pantry of Oxford. This month the Pantry was able to serve 648 clients, which is a record. The crew this month, from St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church truly stepped up to their commitment each of the Pantry days. Between 10 and 12 parishioners showed up daily, sharing hugs and truly welcoming smiles to everyone.
Oxford Eagle
Board of supervisors gives approval for phase nine of Old Oaks development
The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors voted to approve the final plat amendment for Phase IX of the Old Oaks housing development on Monday. The move was mostly a formality, as Old Oaks received prior approval for the construction of 49 units as part of Phase VIII, but needed to install the necessary infrastructure for the remaining 11 units on the lot.
