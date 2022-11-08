Read full article on original website
Gotham Knights Console Update Released With Patch Notes
A new Gotham Knights update has been released, but at the moment of publishing, only via PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. According to the game's official Twitter account, the PC patch won't be arriving until sometime later next week. As for what the update does, not much. Alongside releasing the update, developer WB Games Montreal has provided the official patch notes, which reveal only a handful of fixes. There's no new content, or new features, or any significant change to the game. However, if you've been having crashing issues, this may be the update that solves the problem.
Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.61 Released Alongside Patch Notes
A new Cyberpunk 2077 update is releasing today via Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Unfortunately, the new update doesn't add any new content or features, making it fairly insignificant, despite its size. How do we know this? Well, because in addition to releasing the update Polish developer CD Projekt Red has released the patch notes for the update in question.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Leak Reveals Two Fan-Favorite Maps Coming Soon
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is supposedly bringing back a couple of classic maps very soon. The Call of Duty franchise is home to some of the most iconic maps in shooter history. Rust, Favela, Shipment, and many others paint a perfect picture in your head just when you hear the name. It's no surprise that Activision has somewhat leaned on these old school maps as a crutch for post-launch content, since it's probably a bit easier to convince players to keep playing a game when they have maps they know people already love. Rumor has it that Sledgehammer Games will shepherd an expansion for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II in 2023 which will include campaign DLC and remastered maps from across the entire franchise.
Starfield Release Date Update Shared by Xbox
Xbox and Bethesda have provided a release date update on Starfield, the new space-faring RPG from the latter's internal studio Bethesda Game Studios, which is the team responsible for The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. As you may know, the game is scheduled to release sometime in the first half of 2023. This is the same window given to another Bethesda game, Redfall. It hasn't been confirmed, but you'd expect a little bit of distance between these two releases so they don't compete and cannibalize each other.
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
God of War Ragnarok: First Trailer vs. Final Gameplay
Check out the differences between God of War Ragnarok’s first trailer and the final gameplay!. This God of War Ragnarok trailer was the first time we saw actual gameplay, as the initial teaser was just a logo. Since the trailer was released in 4K 30 fps, I recorded the gameplay under Ragnarok’s “Favor Resolution” graphical mode in 4K, also at 30 fps. Ragnarok also includes frame rates up to 60 and even 120 fps on PS5, but we tried to match that initial trailer as much as possible. As you can see, much of the coloring and lighting has changed over the past year, often for the better! This footage is mostly from cutscenes, and I tried to keep it as spoiler-free as possible.
Call of Duty Planning "Premium Release" for 2023
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 just dropped last month, but Activision is already looking ahead to the future of the franchise. Today the publisher released its third quarter earnings report, in which Activision revealed that it plans to have a "premium release" in the Call of Duty series in 2023. Naturally, no specific details were revealed about the game, or what form it will take, but that should be exciting news for fans of the series!
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
Target Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale: 10 Best Video Game Deals
Target has a pretty spectacular deal going on for video games right now. The major retailer is helping people clean up their holiday shopping lists (or just making it easy for you to treat yourself) with big sales and deals. Given Black Friday is imminently approaching and people will want to find the best deals on upcoming games, a lot of retailers have begun revealing how they'll be reining in the holidays. Although Black Friday is really, officially, only meant to be one day a year, that has changed over the years with retailers doing week long and even month long deals.
Dragon Ball Unveils Official Super Saiyan 4 Suit
Dragon Ball has plenty of transformation under its belt these days, but of course, some are more popular than others. We all know the Super Saiyan form is iconic, and as of late, Dragon Ball has bolstered Ultra Instinct as one of Goku's go-to forms. And now, it seems Super Saiyan 4 is stepping into the spotlight with an official costume.
Pokemon Scarlet livestream leaks dozens of new Pokemon
The battle against leaks just got a lot harder
PlayStation Plus Getting 20 New Games From PS5, PS4, and PS3
Sony has revealed that it will be adding 20 new games from PS5, PS4, and PS3 to PlayStation Plus within the coming week. While this month's free games for PS Plus Essential subscribers are now available to download, Sony has remained quiet about the new titles that PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra members would be getting in November 2022. Luckily, that silence has come to an end, with the full slate of additions having now been disclosed.
Bayonetta 3 Rumor Suggests DLC is Coming
Bayonetta 3 launched on Nintendo Switch at the end of October, receiving strong praise from reviewers. While fans have only had a few weeks to spend with the game so far, it seems that more content could be on the way. As noticed by Game Rant, Bayonetta 3's ESRB rating mentions "in-game purchases." As of this writing, the game contains no such purchases, but Game Rant and Bayonetta fans believe that this could be a hint that downloadable content is currently in the works. As with any rumor, readers are encouraged to take this one with a grain of salt until we get official confirmation.
God of War Ragnarok Launch: PS5 Bundles and Special Editions In Stock
God of War Ragnarök, Sony and Santa Monica Studio's sequel to the 2018 masterpiece God of War launches on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 today, November 9, 2022. The God of War Ragnarok PS5 console bundle as well as special editions of the game and the limited edition PS5 DualSense controller have been made available for the launch at several retailers. A breakdown of the items and bonuses included with each God of War Ragnarök release can be found right here.
God Of War Ragnarok: Mid-Boss Checkpoints Explained
For as long as the "God of War" series has been around, one of its most core components have been its boss battles. As Kratos, players have been forced to battle with powerful demigods over the years — and fans of the series have likely had to withstand failure after failure when taking on these foes from a litany of different mythologies. Sometimes these bouts could prove to be extremely time consuming and difficult, but "God of War Ragnarok" is adding a feature that can drastically change how much of an annoyance these boss battles can be.
New "Mind Blowing" Xbox Series X Exclusive Teased by Xbox Boss
A new Xbox Series X|S console exclusive has been teased by Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios. According to Booty, developer inXile Entertainment -- which Microsoft owns -- is working on something special. For those that don't know, inXile Entertainment is best known for the Wasteland and The Bard's Tale series. it's a team that has produced several critically-acclaimed games, though the more niche genres it occupies has prevented it from setting the world on fire commercially.
Ghost of Tsushima Movie Director Provides Update
The director of the John Wick series and the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima film has provided a small update on the upcoming video game adaptation. Ghost of Tsushima is a recent addition to the pantheon of cinematic PlayStation exclusives. It was Sucker Punch's first game since starting the Infamous franchise and it seems as though Ghost of Tsushima scratched more of an itch than a superhero game. The game allowed players to play as a samurai warrior in a beautiful Japanese landscape that's been overrun with violence and chaos. The combat was satisfying, the world was inviting, and the story was incredibly captivating, making it a big hit for Sony. A lot of this lent well for a movie, so Sony quickly began developing an adaptation of the game.
Xbox boss says "what could happen" to dormant Activision Blizzard franchises like StarCraft is "pretty exciting"
"StarCraft was a seminal moment in gaming, right?"
Five new Steam games you probably missed (November 7, 2022)
Sorting through every new game on Steam so you don't have to.
